Montgomery High quad covered in flowers; Santa Rosa residents offer support following tragedy

Montgomery High School freshman Micah Stewart and his family brought potted flowers Sunday to fill his school’s quad.

It was their way of showing support and processing the tragedy that resulted in the death of Montgomery student Jayden Pienta, 16, who was fatally stabbed March 1 by another student during a fight in class.

“This didn’t go under anyone’s radar, it really affected everyone,” Micah, 15, said.

He was one of at least 100 people who donated potted flowers Sunday — an effort organized by Santa Rosa resident Diane Keegan, the grandmother of three Montgomery High School students.

By 12:18 p.m. Sunday, more than 30 pots of blooming flowers had been donated by former students, families, or community members who simply came to offer their support. The plants were then distributed in various spots on the quad.

“I hope these flowers bring a smile to their faces” Keegan said. “I want students to realize there’s a community out there that love them and believe in them.”

Montgomery High was closed for the rest of the week, following the stabbing. It will reopen for class on Monday.

Scores of students and parents have expressed concerns about safety at Santa Rosa’s schools in the wake of the killing.

They have demanded change and improved security inside the schools and called for the board of the Santa Rosa City Schools to reconsider its 2020 decision to end the school resource officer program with the Santa Rosa Police Department, which was done in response to calls for police reform following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Jill Peterson, 45, a mother of three Montgomery High School students, said her children aren’t scared to return to school, rather they want things to change. They want more mental health resources and more “adult presence” in-between classes or during lunch, she said.

“They’re sad with the state of their school, they want to feel proud of where they go,” Peterson said.

Jeanne Shawlee, a retired aide for special education students at Strawberry Elementary School, showed up with her husband, Mike. The brought pots of flowers and shared that their two sons, now in their 30s, had attended Montgomery High School.

“This is our way of coming to terms with what happened,” Shawlee, 70, of Santa Rosa said. “Everyone has been impacted by this. This high school has a special meaning to us.”

Micah was in gym class getting ready to warm up the morning of the stabbing.

He said he thought it was a normal day at school. But, suddenly, an alarm went off to alert students to head into the school’s gym for lockdown.

“It’s sad that something like that could happen. It was otherwise just a regular day. We have to be wary that something like that can happen at any time,” he said.

After nearly two years of remote learning and isolation, students have returned to school but may not know how to handle the changes, Keegan, the organizer of Sunday’s flower donation, said.

“They’re back now and don’t know how to handle it. These students have lost the socialization of how to deal with other kids and peers,” she added. “Their mental health isn’t great.”

Trader Joe’s and Home Depot on Sunday donated $150 to $300 worth of potted flowers for the school, Keegan said.

To help with the students’ return to school, three Santa Rosa police officers will be at Montgomery High School when classes resume Monday to provide security and answer questions that students or parents may have.

Also on Tuesday, the school district will host a “community listening session” — Santa Rosa police Chief John Cregan will be in attendance — at 4:30 p.m. at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., in Santa Rosa.

