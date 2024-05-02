Classes, plant sales signal spring in Sonoma County

Santa Rosa

Luther Burbank Home and Gardens Open House and sale

The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens holds its annual spring Open House with plants and bouquets for sale, activities for kids, including a scavenger hunt and tours of the historic home. A historic 1926 Dodge Estate Wagon will be parked on site for fun photos in period costumes. There will be free cookies and lemonade in the greenhouse. People are also invited to bring a picnic lunch to eat in the gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5, or free for kids under 12.

Healdsburg

Tips for container gardening

Even without a patch of land, you can grow an amazing number of plants on a balcony or patio. Learn about small-scale food and ornamental gardening in containers during a free class May 11 at the Healdsburg Regional Library.

Master Gardeners Nancy Creveling and Bryce Sumner will cover the benefits, such as what makes a suitable container, the types of plants that grow well in containers and how to plant and maintain your container garden. They will have examples and demonstrate how to plant a container garden that is healthy for you and the environment. There will be ideas for salad gardens, edible flower gardens and other themed container gardens. 10:30 a.m. to noon. 139 Piper St., Healdsburg. Registration is required at sonomamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the library talk.

Santa Rosa

Rose, arrangement show

Celebrate the season of roses at the 57th annual Rose and Rose Arrangement show May 4, hosted by the Redwood Empire Rose Society.

Both professional and amateurs are invited to enter roses or arrangements for judging. There are also multiple subcategories including rose photography. You need not be a member of the society to enter. The show is open from 1 to 4 p.m. to anyone who wants to view the entries. For more information on how to enter, visit sonomaroses.org/spring-rose-show.

Santa Rosa

2 clubs team up for super plant sale

The Redwood Empire Rose Society and the Santa Rosa Garden Club join forces for a big plant sale May 11. There will be everything from natives, succulents and herbs to potted roses, houseplants and a selection of annuals and perennials to liven up your spring garden. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center 2050 Yulupa Ave. Santa Rosa. Sonomaroses.org or santarosagardenclub.com.

Sonoma

Garden club throws spring plant sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club will hold its Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 11. There will be lots of gifts for mom, including 4-inch pots of vegetables, annual and perennial flowers, herbs, succulents and plants from members’ gardens. Club members will be present to assist with plant choices and loading plants into your vehicle. The event will be held at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

Proceeds from the sale benefit scholarships, community demonstration gardens and plants for school gardens in Sonoma Valley.

Cloverdale

Garden Club holds crafts sale

Members of the Green Thumb Garden Club will show off more than their gardening skills May 11 with an arts and crafts fair featuring their own creations.

There will be fused-glass jewelry, ceramics for the home and garden, quilted tote bags, baked goods and more, as well as plants grown from seed or cuttings by club members. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 750 S. Cloverdale Blvd.

