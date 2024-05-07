Forage just a few flowers from each plant so it doesn’t hurt the plant.

Start small. Forage in your own yard for things like roses, lavender or even dandelions.

When neighborhood foraging, it’s best to ask before you pick.

When foraging flowers (or doing any kind of foraging), Maria Finn offers this advice:

Flowers on Mother’s Day are a given. But a North Bay cookbook author has ideas for putting flowers not only on the table, but also on the menu for a floral feast that will show moms, or anyone for that matter, just how special they are.

In her new cookbook “Forage. Gather. Feast.” (Sasquatch Books, 2024) Maria Finn dedicates an entire section to recipes that can be made with foraged flowers. She also suggests a variety of ways to use flowers to enhance a meal or drink, from garnishing soups to infusing cocktails.

“It’s a super easy way to add beauty to whatever you’re making. And finding them and picking them and handling them makes you happy,” said Finn.

Finn, a Marin County resident, began foraging decades ago when she worked on an Alaskan fishing boat. She launched her professional foraging business, Flora and Fungi Adventures, during the pandemic and now leads foraging trips along the West Coast, including in Salt Point State Park, as well as urban forages in Golden Gate Park.

She started with mushrooms, then seaweed. The more she foraged, the more the world of freely abundant food opened up to her. Fruit, greens and edible flowers were almost everywhere she looked.

But long before she foraged for a living, the groundwork was being laid when her grandmother would take her to pick flowers.

“We would always pick violets. I didn’t know at the time you could eat them, but we would pick them and put them in little vases,” she said. “Flowers always remind me of my grandma and her capacity to find beauty in the midst of a very difficult life.”

While some of Finn’s foraging trips require participants to get down and dirty in woods and meadows, she said there’s no need to go on an hourslong, exhausting excursion.

A suburban foraging excursion

To prove it, we met to forage flowers in a suburban Santa Rosa neighborhood. Finn arrived with her adopted truffle dog (aptly named Flora Jayne), and we set off on a short stroll to find some edible flowers to make compound butter and floral salt.

Within less than a minute, we had found a yard of rosebushes dripping their petals onto the sidewalk. Surely, it must be okay to take a few petals off the plants before they fall?

It’s always best to ask a neighbor before you pick, advised Finn.

“If you just go and ask, most people say yes,” she said. But anything that’s hanging over a fence or over a sidewalk is fair game, she added.

Make sure to stop and smell the roses before collecting petals. Finn chooses only the most fragrant ones to make an infused rose petal honey which she then uses in pots de crème.

“It’s delicious. You whip the honey to the point that it’s kind of a dulce de leche flavor, so it’s a floral dulce de leche,” she said.

In her cookbook, the pots de crème feature on a grazing board of desserts made with foraged ingredients that also include wild berry and peony Pavlova, and preserved cherry blossom truffles.

During the remainder of our short trot around the block, Finn found lavender and native lilac, which are good for sweeter applications like sodas or shortbread, along with rosemary flowers, onion flowers, and nasturtium she said could work in her recipe for homemade crackers or the compound butter she would make a few minutes later.

One neighbor invited us into her backyard to help ourselves to borage and calendula, highlighting Finn’s premise that all foraging, even suburban foraging, is about relationships.

“It’s a relationship with your neighbors and a relationship with the seasons and the weather and the plants and the trees. You are, in a sense, developing a relationship with your neighborhood,” she said.

Start with what you know

For those intimidated by foraging, Finn advises to start with what you know, like roses or nasturtium.

“Learn one flower really well, then learn a second one really well,” she said. “Start foraging in your own backyard so it’s not scary.”

In my backyard, Finn made a beeline for a pot of rose geraniums, a flower she likes to use to flavor shortbread cookies by mixing them into the butter.

Back in the kitchen with a small bounty of blooms, Finn carefully rinsed them and spun them in a salad spinner, cautioning that “you want to get the bugs off but be delicate.”

She quickly made a savory compound butter using onion, thyme and rosemary flowers.

“Herbs that go to seed — cilantro, thyme, rosemary, even the arugula flowers — they’re all just subtle variations of the herbs themselves,” she said, indicating that flowers from those plants can be used wherever you would use their leaves.

Finn then mixed in nasturtium and Meyer lemon zest before spooning the butter into small pinch pots. As a final touch, she garnished the tops with some torn nasturtium petals before leaving them to set in the refrigerator.