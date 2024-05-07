North Bay cookbook author shares how to make a feast out of foraged flowers

A new cookbook from a North Bay forager includes recipes that use flowers and tips for how to pick them.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Flower foraging tips

When foraging flowers (or doing any kind of foraging), Maria Finn offers this advice:

When neighborhood foraging, it’s best to ask before you pick.

Flowers and fruit that overhang a sidewalk or fence are fair game.

Start small. Forage in your own yard for things like roses, lavender or even dandelions.

Forage just a few flowers from each plant so it doesn’t hurt the plant.

Wash and dry flowers gently.

Flowers on Mother’s Day are a given. But a North Bay cookbook author has ideas for putting flowers not only on the table, but also on the menu for a floral feast that will show moms, or anyone for that matter, just how special they are.

In her new cookbook “Forage. Gather. Feast.” (Sasquatch Books, 2024) Maria Finn dedicates an entire section to recipes that can be made with foraged flowers. She also suggests a variety of ways to use flowers to enhance a meal or drink, from garnishing soups to infusing cocktails.

“It’s a super easy way to add beauty to whatever you’re making. And finding them and picking them and handling them makes you happy,” said Finn.

Finn, a Marin County resident, began foraging decades ago when she worked on an Alaskan fishing boat. She launched her professional foraging business, Flora and Fungi Adventures, during the pandemic and now leads foraging trips along the West Coast, including in Salt Point State Park, as well as urban forages in Golden Gate Park.

She started with mushrooms, then seaweed. The more she foraged, the more the world of freely abundant food opened up to her. Fruit, greens and edible flowers were almost everywhere she looked.

But long before she foraged for a living, the groundwork was being laid when her grandmother would take her to pick flowers.

“We would always pick violets. I didn’t know at the time you could eat them, but we would pick them and put them in little vases,” she said. “Flowers always remind me of my grandma and her capacity to find beauty in the midst of a very difficult life.”

While some of Finn’s foraging trips require participants to get down and dirty in woods and meadows, she said there’s no need to go on an hourslong, exhausting excursion.

A suburban foraging excursion

To prove it, we met to forage flowers in a suburban Santa Rosa neighborhood. Finn arrived with her adopted truffle dog (aptly named Flora Jayne), and we set off on a short stroll to find some edible flowers to make compound butter and floral salt.

Within less than a minute, we had found a yard of rosebushes dripping their petals onto the sidewalk. Surely, it must be okay to take a few petals off the plants before they fall?

It’s always best to ask a neighbor before you pick, advised Finn.

“If you just go and ask, most people say yes,” she said. But anything that’s hanging over a fence or over a sidewalk is fair game, she added.

Make sure to stop and smell the roses before collecting petals. Finn chooses only the most fragrant ones to make an infused rose petal honey which she then uses in pots de crème.

“It’s delicious. You whip the honey to the point that it’s kind of a dulce de leche flavor, so it’s a floral dulce de leche,” she said.

In her cookbook, the pots de crème feature on a grazing board of desserts made with foraged ingredients that also include wild berry and peony Pavlova, and preserved cherry blossom truffles.

During the remainder of our short trot around the block, Finn found lavender and native lilac, which are good for sweeter applications like sodas or shortbread, along with rosemary flowers, onion flowers, and nasturtium she said could work in her recipe for homemade crackers or the compound butter she would make a few minutes later.

One neighbor invited us into her backyard to help ourselves to borage and calendula, highlighting Finn’s premise that all foraging, even suburban foraging, is about relationships.

“It’s a relationship with your neighbors and a relationship with the seasons and the weather and the plants and the trees. You are, in a sense, developing a relationship with your neighborhood,” she said.

Start with what you know

For those intimidated by foraging, Finn advises to start with what you know, like roses or nasturtium.

“Learn one flower really well, then learn a second one really well,” she said. “Start foraging in your own backyard so it’s not scary.”

In my backyard, Finn made a beeline for a pot of rose geraniums, a flower she likes to use to flavor shortbread cookies by mixing them into the butter.

Back in the kitchen with a small bounty of blooms, Finn carefully rinsed them and spun them in a salad spinner, cautioning that “you want to get the bugs off but be delicate.”

She quickly made a savory compound butter using onion, thyme and rosemary flowers.

“Herbs that go to seed — cilantro, thyme, rosemary, even the arugula flowers — they’re all just subtle variations of the herbs themselves,” she said, indicating that flowers from those plants can be used wherever you would use their leaves.

Finn then mixed in nasturtium and Meyer lemon zest before spooning the butter into small pinch pots. As a final touch, she garnished the tops with some torn nasturtium petals before leaving them to set in the refrigerator.

The butter can also be rolled into a log in plastic wrap or wax paper, chilled, then sliced into rounds. Finn said sprinkling a few more flowers and some floral salt over the top of each slice makes for a memorable, restaurant-quality presentation.

“Food that looks better tastes better. If you look at a lot of Michelin star (restaurants), the tiny plates, they all have flowers on them,” she said. “These little details show that somebody cares.”

DIY: Rose Petal Honey

Makes about 2 cups

This recipe from Maria Finn’s cookbook “Forage. Gather. Feast” (Sasquatch Books, April 2024) is ideal for the month of May in the North Bay when roses are at their peak. Finn says virtually all roses are safe to eat, just make sure they’re organically grown or pesticide-free. Remember, the more fragrant the rose, the more it will infuse into the honey. Use this honey on yogurt, scones or in the recipe for Rose Petal Honey Pots de Crème (below).

2 cups loosely packed dried rose petals

About 1 pound local honey

In a clean 16-ounce glass jar, add the rose petals. Pour the honey over the rose petals and cover with a lid.

Allow the honey to infuse for 2 weeks in a cupboard, running the mixture every 5 days (as the rose petals tend to float to the top).

Strain out the petals in a colander, mashing the roses with a wooden spoon to wring out more honey. (Or you can leave them in, they can get messy and will continue infusing. If infusing for a long time, the flavor goes from floral to almost cinnamon-like.)

Pour the infused honey back into the jar. It will keep indefinitely, but after about a year may start to crystallize.

Rose Petal Honey Pots de Crème

Makes 4 servings

“This is a recipe you make for your favorite people. It’s not complicated and packs a lot of ‘wow,” writes Finn. To add extra layers of flavor, infuse the cream with the whole vanilla bean pod overnight before scraping the vanilla bean into the heated honey.

4 large egg yolks

Pinch of kosher salt

1/3 cup Rose Petal Honey (see recipe above)

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

1 ½ cups heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks and salt and set aside.

In a medium saucepan over medium high heat, cook the honey, stirring occasionally, until it darkens and begins to bubble. You want a slightly overcooked smell, like duce de leche. Scrape the vanilla bean into the honey.

Gradually add the cream and milk to the caramelized honey, stirring constantly.

Temper the egg yolks by adding a cup of the honey cream mixture and whisking. Stream in the rest of the honey-cream mixture, whisking constantly.

Place ramekins in a large baking dish and pour in boiling water around them so it comes halfway up the sides. Divide the custard mixture among the ramekins. Bake about 1 ½ hours, or until the edges of the custards are set but the centers still jiggle slightly.

Remove the ramekins from the water bath and let the custards cool. Chill until firm, at least 2 hours.

Preserved Sakura Cherry Blossom Truffles

Makes about 2 dozen

Truffles are super simple to make, delicious, and fun to let loose your creative impulses on. Roll them in torn rose petals, top with a pinch of floral salt, or top with Sakura cherry blossoms.

2/3 cup heavy cream

8 ounces semisweet dark chocolate

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons Preserved Sakura Cherry Blossoms (recipe follows) or dried rose petals or lavender, chopped

Line a shallow pan with parchment paper.

In a small saucepan on medium-low heat, warm the cream. In a mixing bowl, break up the chocolate into small chunks. When the cream is warm, pour it over the chocolate. Add the vanilla. Count to fifty and stir the chocolate until it all melts. Pour it into the pan, and when it cools, set in the fridge for 2 hours, or overnight so it firms up.

Remove from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Use a melon baller to scoop out the truffles. Store them in the fridge for up to a week (or the freezer for up to 3 months) until you are ready to serve them.

Sprinkle on a pinch of dried flowers just before serving. You don’t need many of the blossoms to add a lot of flavor. Once they have the Sakura on them, they won’t store well.

Preserved Sakura Cherry Blossoms

Makes 2 cups

There’s a Japanese tradition of preserving cherry blossoms in salt and ume plum vinegar, and then using the blossoms for tea or mixed with rice. They’re also made into desserts for tea ceremonies. Now is a good time to preserve cherry blossoms, especially ornamental ones. Finn likes to use the tart, floral, fruity preserved blossoms chopped and sprinkled over ice cream with olive oil or on top of homemade truffles.

10 cups cherry blossoms with some leaves (about 3 blossoms to 1 leaf)

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup ume plum vinegar

1 cup rice vinegar

In a large bowl, add the blossoms and leaves and cover them with the salt. Lightly toss the flowers and leaves with the salt so everything is coated.

Add water until everything is submerged. Cover them with a plate to hold the flowers down in the brine.

After 3 days, very gently strain out the water and toss the leaves they are just there for added fragrance). Then pack the petals into a jar and fill with the ume plum and rice vinegar. After 3 days in the vinegar, set your flowers out to dry or put on a baking sheet with a grate and set in the oven at the lowest-possible temperature.

When they are all dry, pack them into a jar and store in a cool, dry place. They will last at least a year, and start to discolor a bit after that.

