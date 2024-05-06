Scharffenberger, NV Mendocino County Rosé Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $30, 3.5 stars. A lively sparkler with notes of strawberry and tart cranberry and mineral. Nice mousse.

Bricoleur Vineyards, NV Isla Rose, Sonoma County Brut Rosé, 12.4%, $60, 4 stars. Notes of strawberry and watermelon, with great minerality and a citrusy finish. Pretty.

Roederer Estate, NV Anderson Valley Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $39, 4.5 stars. Aromas and flavors of watermelon and strawberry follow through to the palate. Flavors of citrus and brioche are also in the mix. Nice mousse.

Why uncork pink bubbles on Mother’s Day?

Arnaud Weyrich said when he thinks of mom’s special day, roses and gardens come to mind.

“Rosé sparkling wine just feels like the perfect complement,” explained the winemaker of Anderson Valley’s Roederer Estate.

Weyrich is behind our Mother’s Day wine of the week winner – the Roederer Estate, NV Anderson Valley Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine ($39). Aromas and flavors of watermelon and strawberry follow through to the palate. Flavors of citrus and brioche are also in the mix and it has a nice mousse.

Rosé sparklers can be tricky to craft, explained Weyrich.

“The biggest challenge is getting the balance of pinot noir right so you have good structure and texture but not overwhelming tannins,” he said. “The wine needs to be delicious and, along with that, dosage plays a key role in balance, so it’s paying close attention to what the base vintage brings to the wine.”

What makes this pink bubbly a standout? Several things gave it an edge, Weyrich said.

“Pinot noir from the Anderson Valley can be very austere, and you need to manage the tannins carefully,” he said. “I think we had excellent material to work with and with a careful hand in the blending along with wonderful reserve wine to work with, we crafted a balanced wine that shows well in the glass.”

Rosé sparklers are tremendous food wines, Weyrich added. Pinot noir brings quite a bit of texture and structure to the wine, making it rich and somewhat powerful.

“I love to pair this wine with freshly grilled salmon but the classic pairing with oysters always works wonders,” he said.

Immersing himself in vineyards, Weyrich said, is how his wine odyssey began.

“It all came together for me as an intern in the vineyard for Roederer Estate in 1993,” he said. “I walked 250 miles in the vineyard during my internship. I’m convinced that everything starts in the vineyard, all the correct decisions, the plantings.”

The winemaker began the internship after graduating in 1993 from the Montpelier school,​ École Nationale Supérieure Agronomique, with a Master of Science in viticulture and enology. Weyrich, 54, returned to the winery in 2000, and today he’s the winemaker and senior vice president of production for Roederer Estate.

“It (Anderson Valley) truly has become my home and I am convinced the best terroir for sparkling wine,” he said.

Born and raised in Alsace, France, Weyrich said he had great exposure to wine as a child.

“There was always wine on my parents’ table, and they drank good wine,” he said.

Then, later, he recalled vividly uncorking one wine, one that made a lasting impression.

“It was Champagne Philipponnat, Clos des Goisses,” Weyrich said. “I was on a date with my wife, Floriane, at a very good restaurant, two-star Michelin. Maybe it wasn't the perfect bottle, but it was the perfect person, the perfect time, the perfect place. The wine felt extraordinary.”

