Tasting Room: Mother’s Day Rosé Sparklers

Roederer Estate, NV Anderson Valley Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $39, 4.5 stars. Aromas and flavors of watermelon and strawberry follow through to the palate. Flavors of citrus and brioche are also in the mix. Nice mousse.

Bricoleur Vineyards, NV Isla Rose, Sonoma County Brut Rosé, 12.4%, $60, 4 stars. Notes of strawberry and watermelon, with great minerality and a citrusy finish. Pretty.

J, NV Brut Rosé, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $50, 4 stars. A sparkler with layered notes of raspberries, pomegranate and almond. Crisp acidity. Lovely.

Scharffenberger, NV Mendocino County Rosé Sparkling Wine, 12.5%, $30, 3.5 stars. A lively sparkler with notes of strawberry and tart cranberry and mineral. Nice mousse.

