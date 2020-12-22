Mountain Mike’s giving 1,500 free pizzas to North Bay teachers

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is giving away 1,500 free pizzas to teachers throughout the North Bay on Wednesday.

Fourteen locations will provide small pizzas to local teachers on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. Teachers at any level with a valid school ID are eligible to receive the offer.

The first 150 teachers will receive pizzas at Mountain Mike’s two Santa Rosa locations, while the first 100 will be eligible at the other locations.

“This year has been difficult for all of us, especially our local educators who have gone above and beyond to continue inspiring the students in our communities,” said Sonu Chandi, president of franchise partner Chandi Hospitality, in a news release.

For more information about the promotion and Mountain Mike’s locations, visit mountainmikespizza.com.