Full disclosure.

Chances are slim that you’ll ever win the Powerball jackpot. But if you follow these tips, you’ll feel like you’ve struck it rich.

In my Wine 101 column, I share what I know about wine to make it less intimidating and more of an adventure.

Today, let’s talk inside baseball.

I have three pointers for how to save scads of money while directing your palate to value wines that rival the crème de la crème on the market.

1. Killer cult cabs are hiding in plain sight

Under the radar are second labels that are — shh — sometimes made with the same grapes and by the same winemakers as their pricey counterparts. No vintner will ever disclose this fact because they don’t want to tarnish the image of their upper-crust brand.While the priciest Napa cabs are $300-plus, second labels can sometimes be snagged for $50.

Here's a handful of outstanding second labels to explore and, you can trust me on this, they deliver every time.

— Decoy is the second label to Duckhorn

— Napanook for Dominus

— Lyndenhurst for Spottswoode

— Overture for Opus One

— The Maiden for Harlan Estate

2. Memorize the three wines below

Make these wines your go-to picks , along with other bottlings, when you visit a wine shop. Every household should have these wines on hand to uncork for those spontaneous cookouts with the neighbors.

Shebang, NV California Red, $11.50. This jammy red packs a wallop with intense dark fruit flavors. Generous. Striking.

Coppola Rosso, NV, $10.50. Jammy fruit – strawberry, boysenberry and plum – coupled with a kick of cracked black pepper and a dollop of vanilla. This charmer won’t disappoint.

Bogle Vineyards Essential Red Blend, $11. A supple red that has layered notes of blueberry and blackberry. A vibrant red with a lingering finish. Impressive.

3.Choose cavas over proseccos every time

Most cavas (95%) hail from the Penedès region of Catalonia, Spain, and they are a steal for the caliber of wine.

Here’s a little known fact: like Champagne, cavas are produced with a second fermentation in the bottle.

Italian proseccos, on the other hand, undergo a secondary fermentation in a large tank, a process called the “Charmat method.” The fruity sparkling wines are made with Glera grapes from the Veneto region. They are budget-savvy; some even refer to proseccos as a “poor man’s sparkler.”

But here’s the takeaway: while refreshing, proseccos simply aren’t as textured or as toasty as cavas that are produced with a secondary fermentation in the bottle.

Do you feel like a lottery winner?

Maybe not. But now that you’re a true insider, you can pamper your palate with the tastiest, budget-savvy bottlings in Wine Country.

As for spending the scads of money you’ll be saving, forget buying a Porsche 911. If you live in California, you’ll need that extra cash just to pay for real estate.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pegmelnik.