With Napa Valley Vintners Association retiring its live auction after a 40-year run, this year’s main event is the Napa Valley Barrel Auction on Friday, June 3, at Raymond Vineyards. Guests will be able to taste from 75 barrels and bid on their favorites.

“This will be the first in-person event we’ve hosted for a consumer audience since Auction Napa Valley in 2019,” said Stacey Dolan Capitani of the Napa Valley Vintners Association, the trade organization hosting the event. “We’ll have 20 Napa Valley restaurants and 60 Napa Valley wineries in the marketplace serving food and wine. Guests will taste wines directly from the barrel and will interact with many winemakers and proprietors.”

Weekend events that will revolve around the barrel auction include vintner-hosted vineyard walks, dinners and tastings like “Cabernet under Cabanas,” a tasting at Robert Mondavi Winery for up to 16 people, overlooking its Kalon Vineyard. Go to collectivenapavalley.org for more information.

The proceeds from the barrel auction will target wellness center programming at Napa County schools. These centers provide access to individual and group counseling for issues that include substance abuse and bullying.

As Collective Napa Valley unfolds, the Napa Valley Vintners are continuing to fund local nonprofits. The trade organization comprising about 550 vintners has committed to funneling $15 million to local health care and childhood education nonprofits through 2023.

Auction Napa Valley raised $12 million from its live auction, barrel auction and online auction in 2019, its most recent event.

The live auctions drew some of America’s wealthiest wine lovers who bid six- and seven-digit sums to raise millions of dollars for local nonprofits.

The goal of the Collective, organizers said, is to reel in a more diverse group of wine drinkers from around the globe who want to pair their love of wine with philanthropy.

“Fundraising through the new model comes from several sources on a year-round basis,” Dolan Capitani said. “Membership itself is a fundraiser.”

