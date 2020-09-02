Napa winery receives positive feedback after being featured on ’Today’ show

Owners of a Napa winery are overwhelmed with the positive feedback they received after being featured on the “Today” show.

Mi Sueño Winery owners Rolando and Lorena Herrera talked about the winery’s history and how the pandemic has affected their business in a “Today” show segment that aired Aug. 25.

“We have gotten a lot of feedback from across the country, our friends and our club members,” Lorena said. “We feel very blessed.”

“It was a great opportunity,” Rolando added. “I tell our friends we’re farmers and winemakers, so it was a little nerve-wracking having to be on a screen.”

The Herreras began producing wine about 40 years ago. Lorena comes from a family of winemakers, and Rolando started working in the industry in 1982. As their business has grown, the couple’s wines even have been served at three White House events.

“I wasn’t afraid at whether Mi Sueño was going to succeed or not,” Rolando told the “Today” show. “I was more afraid of not pursuing my dream.”

The pandemic has reduced Mi Sueño Winery’s sales, and the couple is hosting virtual wine tastings to stay afloat.

“Our spirit is strong, and I feel like we’re going to come out stronger,” Lorena told the “Today” show.

For more information about the winery, visit misuenowinery.com.