Napa’s Scala a chip off the old Don Giovanni block

Summary: This outstanding Italian cuisine is the best of both worlds — contemporary Scala elegance mixed with iconic Bistro Don Giovanni charm.

As much as Giovanni Scala appreciates his new Napa restaurant, Scala Osteria, he doesn’t spend much time at the downtown spot that he and his wife, Minta Scala, recently opened.

Instead, Minta handles operations at the recently opened seafood and pasta trattoria, while Giovanni nests at his other restaurant — Bistro Don Giovanni, which he opened on Highway 29 in north Napa in 1993.

“When I’m at Don Giovanni, it makes me very happy because I’m in my house,” he said recently as he glanced around at Scala’s bustling crowd. “There’s so much history for me there. But I love that here, I get to work more with my wife now, and we can continue our long run with staff that have been with us for so long.”

The restaurants are clearly of the same family but differ in approach. While the established Don Giovanni sticks to a stable of classic Italian dishes like braised lamb shank, veal parmigiana and ravioli, Scala has a seafood-centric southern Italian menu showcasing whole fish, homemade pastas and elevated Neapolitan street foods like fried pizza served in a handy paper sleeve for eating while strolling.

Scala’s Director of Restaurant Operations, Aaron Diaz, started working as a busser at Don Giovanni some 30 years ago, when he was 17. Scala General Manager Cristian Corro has been with the company since he was 16, two decades ago. Giovanni met Minta two decades ago, when she worked at Bistro before moving to Rhode Island to earn a doctorate degree in literature.

Executive Chef Bryce Palmer is new to the team but trained at Don Giovanni to open Scala. Meanwhile, Chef de Cuisine Hugo Ortiz splits his time between the two locations.

These days, to many outsiders, the original restaurant may appear frozen in time. Even the new Scala might look old-school, with its seemingly simple dishes such as bruschetta ($20), calamari fritti ($20), lasagna Bolognese ($32) and pork chop Milanese bathed in lemon butter sauce and capers ($32).

The Napa dining scene certainly has changed from 30-plus years ago, when Giovanni and his late wife, Donna Scala, arrived in 1987 to open their first Piatti in Yountville (it soon became a very successful chain, with a half-dozen locations across California).

Giovanni and then-chef Donna had the winning combination of excellent food, charming ambience and warm, nearly loving greetings for anyone who came through the door — especially Wine Country residents. Bistro Don Giovanni became an Italian Algonquin Round Table for farmers, winemakers, artsy characters and even savvy society folks who quickly realized this was a place to see and be seen.

“The idea is always to treat our local people like they are extended family, like we are having a party at our house,” Giovanni said. “Yes, you have to pay (for the party) after all, but we have generations of families coming to our restaurant, so it’s been a lot of hard work and also a lot of fun.”

“He’s still always at the front door there, as the familiar face who’s always welcoming everybody,” Minta said, nodding toward her husband, who had politely excused himself to go to the open kitchen at the back. “Here, he says hello to guests, then pops in and checks with the chefs — like right now, he’s conducting the orchestra, making sure everybody's together.”

With its more touristy location, Scala draws a different clientele than Bistro, yet personal touches still permeate. Look closely at the large, custom tile mural next to the oyster bar — a map of the Gulf of Napoli — and you’ll see three important guests on the beach, the Scala’s beloved cats and dog.

Don’t miss the hand-stamped illustration on the white butcher paper lining the tables — it’s of a Pagliacci opera-style fisherman and lists the daily oyster selections and fresh catch. Insiders will figure out that La Scala is the name of a famous opera house in Milan, Italy.

A handful of dishes did make the move from Highway 29 to downtown: the classic chopped Caesar salad ($10 small, $18 large); big bowls of spongy, dense meatballs with tomato ragout and grated Parmigiano over velvety-thick soft polenta ($18); and lacy mandilli, the silky handkerchief pasta draped in neon-green pesto that is so vibrant with fresh basil it sparkles on the tongue ($31). Of course, we also can get Margherita pizza done with Italian San Marzano tomatoes and fresh mozzarella ($25).

There is also Giovanni’s favorite pasta, delicate ravioli that look like translucent white sheets under a pearlescent pond but reveal themselves to be rich and thick with spinach, pecorino and Bellwether ricotta lemon cream sauce. A single large leaf of sweet-spicy basil sits atop, waiting to be torn into pungent bites.