Napa’s Scala a chip off the old Don Giovanni block

Outstanding Italian cuisine is the best of both worlds, old and new.|
CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2023, 2:14PM
Updated 15 minutes ago

Scala Osteria

Where: 1141 First St., Napa

When: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, late night menu 10 to 11 p.m.

Contact: 707-637-4380, scalaosteria.com

Cuisine: Italian

Price: Expensive to very expensive; entrees $20-$47

Summary: This outstanding Italian cuisine is the best of both worlds — contemporary Scala elegance mixed with iconic Bistro Don Giovanni charm.

As much as Giovanni Scala appreciates his new Napa restaurant, Scala Osteria, he doesn’t spend much time at the downtown spot that he and his wife, Minta Scala, recently opened.

Instead, Minta handles operations at the recently opened seafood and pasta trattoria, while Giovanni nests at his other restaurant — Bistro Don Giovanni, which he opened on Highway 29 in north Napa in 1993.

“When I’m at Don Giovanni, it makes me very happy because I’m in my house,” he said recently as he glanced around at Scala’s bustling crowd. “There’s so much history for me there. But I love that here, I get to work more with my wife now, and we can continue our long run with staff that have been with us for so long.”

The restaurants are clearly of the same family but differ in approach. While the established Don Giovanni sticks to a stable of classic Italian dishes like braised lamb shank, veal parmigiana and ravioli, Scala has a seafood-centric southern Italian menu showcasing whole fish, homemade pastas and elevated Neapolitan street foods like fried pizza served in a handy paper sleeve for eating while strolling.

Scala’s Director of Restaurant Operations, Aaron Diaz, started working as a busser at Don Giovanni some 30 years ago, when he was 17. Scala General Manager Cristian Corro has been with the company since he was 16, two decades ago. Giovanni met Minta two decades ago, when she worked at Bistro before moving to Rhode Island to earn a doctorate degree in literature.

Executive Chef Bryce Palmer is new to the team but trained at Don Giovanni to open Scala. Meanwhile, Chef de Cuisine Hugo Ortiz splits his time between the two locations.

These days, to many outsiders, the original restaurant may appear frozen in time. Even the new Scala might look old-school, with its seemingly simple dishes such as bruschetta ($20), calamari fritti ($20), lasagna Bolognese ($32) and pork chop Milanese bathed in lemon butter sauce and capers ($32).

The Napa dining scene certainly has changed from 30-plus years ago, when Giovanni and his late wife, Donna Scala, arrived in 1987 to open their first Piatti in Yountville (it soon became a very successful chain, with a half-dozen locations across California).

Giovanni and then-chef Donna had the winning combination of excellent food, charming ambience and warm, nearly loving greetings for anyone who came through the door — especially Wine Country residents. Bistro Don Giovanni became an Italian Algonquin Round Table for farmers, winemakers, artsy characters and even savvy society folks who quickly realized this was a place to see and be seen.

“The idea is always to treat our local people like they are extended family, like we are having a party at our house,” Giovanni said. “Yes, you have to pay (for the party) after all, but we have generations of families coming to our restaurant, so it’s been a lot of hard work and also a lot of fun.”

“He’s still always at the front door there, as the familiar face who’s always welcoming everybody,” Minta said, nodding toward her husband, who had politely excused himself to go to the open kitchen at the back. “Here, he says hello to guests, then pops in and checks with the chefs — like right now, he’s conducting the orchestra, making sure everybody's together.”

With its more touristy location, Scala draws a different clientele than Bistro, yet personal touches still permeate. Look closely at the large, custom tile mural next to the oyster bar — a map of the Gulf of Napoli — and you’ll see three important guests on the beach, the Scala’s beloved cats and dog.

Don’t miss the hand-stamped illustration on the white butcher paper lining the tables — it’s of a Pagliacci opera-style fisherman and lists the daily oyster selections and fresh catch. Insiders will figure out that La Scala is the name of a famous opera house in Milan, Italy.

A handful of dishes did make the move from Highway 29 to downtown: the classic chopped Caesar salad ($10 small, $18 large); big bowls of spongy, dense meatballs with tomato ragout and grated Parmigiano over velvety-thick soft polenta ($18); and lacy mandilli, the silky handkerchief pasta draped in neon-green pesto that is so vibrant with fresh basil it sparkles on the tongue ($31). Of course, we also can get Margherita pizza done with Italian San Marzano tomatoes and fresh mozzarella ($25).

There is also Giovanni’s favorite pasta, delicate ravioli that look like translucent white sheets under a pearlescent pond but reveal themselves to be rich and thick with spinach, pecorino and Bellwether ricotta lemon cream sauce. A single large leaf of sweet-spicy basil sits atop, waiting to be torn into pungent bites.

“We don’t want to compete with ourselves, but we didn’t want uproar in this town,” he joked of what would happen if he didn’t offer a few of the same iconic favorites at the two eateries just 4.6 miles apart.

Many things are different at the fancier Scala, with its contemporary decor of whitewashed brick accented with geometric blue tiles and a curved, raw oyster bar beckoning with daily changing East and West Coast selections (tip: the oysters sing with a lemony-crisp 2022 Domaine Zafeirakis Assyrtiko Tyrnavos from Santorini, Greece, $15 a glass).

We savor salutes to Giovanni’s upbringing in Torre del Greco, a small maritime city near Naples. You’ll definitely want to order the orata, a Mediterranean bream fish with buttery, firm flesh. Its petite size makes it ideal for diners to take on a whole fish as their culinary conquest, stripping every speck of meat (market price). You can add various sauces, but it’s delightful just brushed with a light peppery olive oil, sprinkled in fresh herbs, roasted in Scala’s glittery-tiled wood-burning oven and finished with a touch of oil and lemon.

Deep pink tuna carpaccio is so whisper thin you need both a fork and spoon to scoop it from the plate. We alternate bites with sliced Tenbrink Farms nectarines and pungent arugula dragged through a puddle of olive oil, salt and pepper ($24).

Calamarata con calamari di Monterrey feels fancy, too, with the addition of spicy sausage and creamy white beans to the tumble of Monterey Bay squid, tomato and nips of fiery Calabrian chile ($34).

I don’t know what makes the spaghetti so good, though. Some kind of stardust might be mixed in with the basic sauce of olive oil, toasted garlic, white wine and chile flakes because it turns into liquid gold tossed with the noodles, sweet shrimp and briny clams ($36).

You’ll want to order bread with your meal to sop up those sauces. It costs $5, which reflects another change for the Scala family, which sent out complimentary bread and even frequently waived corkage fees for “Algonquin” regulars for decades.

But as anyone in the hospitality world knows, restaurant costs continue to climb. The bread you’ll get here is outstanding, an entire loaf of warm, crusty ciabatta baked that morning up the road at Don Giovanni. You’ll dunk the pillowy interior in a lovely bagna cauda thickened with anchovy puree and feel very special, indeed.

“Sometimes people get upset (about paying for bread), and I just say, ‘Don’t worry about it,’” Giovanni said. “It’s wonderful to be a mom-and-pop operation giving everything away, but you’ve got to do things to make ends meet. Between the two restaurants, we have about 200 employees to take care of.

“Bread won’t make me rich; it won't make me poor. I just try to do the right thing and keep everyone happy and having fun.”

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

Scala Osteria

Where: 1141 First St., Napa

When: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, late night menu 10 to 11 p.m.

Contact: 707-637-4380, scalaosteria.com

Cuisine: Italian

Price: Expensive to very expensive; entrees $20-$47

Summary: This outstanding Italian cuisine is the best of both worlds — contemporary Scala elegance mixed with iconic Bistro Don Giovanni charm.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.