Sebastopol resident Milli Cannata knows a thing or two about Sonoma County. Now, she gets to share that knowledge, along with the area’s beauty and history, with a nationwide audience.

“The American Dream,” an Emmy-nominated national TV show that highlights lifestyle, real estate and culture of cities across the U.S., featured Cannata, a west county real estate agent, in the show’s episode about the Bay Area’s hidden treasures.

During a single-day shoot in mid-January, Cannata showed a 100-year-old cabin, built in 1920, nestled on a hillside in Rio Nido, and discussed the area’s history.

Cannata, 41, then interviewed the Vazquez brothers, who manage a beloved, family-owned taco truck in Guerneville.

Each unscripted episode spotlights cities’ landscapes and culture through the eyes of those who know it well — real estate agents, business owners or community members making an impact.

“I stay here because I love it,” said Cannata, who’s lived in Sonoma County for the last 20 years.

After “The American Dream” emailed her in early December for an interview in San Francisco among hundreds of top-rated Bay Area real estate agents to become a host for an episode — she took a leap. But she was chosen three days later to become what the show calls an “ambassador” for Sonoma County.

Cannata, a real estate agent since 2015, was one of five others from the Bay Area, including those from Marin, Sacramento and Oakland, selected for the episode.

A connection to the community set her apart, she said. Interest peaked when the show’s producer learned she founded SLYC (Sustainable Living Youth Co-op) Kidz, a Sebastopol organization that teaches kids how to develop their own sustainable business.

Cannata’s episode is set for release in mid-February, she said. Episodes of “The American Dream” are available on Apple TV and Roku, among other platforms.

Since filming wrapped, Cannata has been creating storyboards for future episodes and searching for others to interview across the area.

Cannata sent a call out this month via social media seeking unique west county properties, innovators or philanthropists interested in being interviewed for a future program. Those interested can email Cannata at milli@vanguardsonoma.com for more information.

“There are so many hidden gems here,” Cannata said of Sonoma County. “I’m proud of where I live; getting to share that fuels me.”

