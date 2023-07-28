Rohnert Park

If you have something broken, don’t throw it away. Do the old-fashioned thing and get it fixed. Zero Waste Sonoma is holding a Fix-it Clinic and Reuse Fair at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library on Saturday to help keep still-useful items in service and prevent waste.

Bring your old clothing, lamps, small appliances, electronics and bicycles to get help with simple repairs. Skilled volunteers will be on hand to fix cracked phone screens, sharpen knives and mend clothing.

Even if you don’t have anything that needs fixing, you can peruse the art and products made from upcycled and recycled materials for sale, featuring Tek Tailor, Greenlynx and local artisans and makers. The family-friendly event also will have information from Reuse Alliance, Sonoma Water and Sonoma County Regional Parks; snacks; a hydration station; and kids activities from the Sonoma County Children’s Museum, the Climate Center and the Sonoma County Library.

If you have items to donate, the United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay’s Flipside Thrift Store will be onsite to collect good-quality clothing and household items.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way. To register for an item repair time or to volunteer, visit zerowastenorthbay.org/event/fix-it-clinic-reuse-fair. For more information, call 707-584-9121.

If you would like to offer your repair services at their next event, email sloane.pagal@sonoma-county.org.

Sebastopol

Fuchsias for sale

The Sebastopol Fuchsia Society is holding a plant sale on Saturday with plants grown by society members.

There will be lots of hanging baskets and upright plants of various colors. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (it may end earlier if they sell out). Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. Cash, checks and debit cards accepted. Free admission.

