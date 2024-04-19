Readers share what they love and hate about their Sonoma County neighbors

There are many reasons why Sonoma County is a great place to live, like an abundance of wine, stunning natural beauty and great food. But there are also plenty of reasons why our county might not be the best place for everyone, like high housing prices and risk of wildfires.

But our neighbors fall into a sort of gray area, and it’s not always clear whether Sonoma County’s community is a reason to stay or leave. Sure, we made it through the fires as a strong community, but sometimes your loud neighbor makes you want to become a hermit in the mountains.

To get to the bottom of this conundrum, we asked Press Democrat readers what they loved and hated the most about their neighbors.

From parking disputes and barking dogs to sharing food and bonding over hobbies, click through the gallery above to see what annoys and delights Sonoma County locals the most about the people in their neighborhood.