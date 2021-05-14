After losing 90 pounds, Santa Rosa man is now tackling the Pacific Crest Trail

By the time you read this story, Chris Kaiser will be somewhere in the Mojave Desert, tromping alone with his 45-pound pack and heading north on the Pacific Crest Trail.

It might be freezing. It might be blazing hot. There might be howling wind. He might be recovering from a way-too-close encounter with a rattlesnake. Rest assured, the 59-year-old is loving every minute of it.

The former insurance industry safety specialist set out from the Mexican border last month to hike the first 750 miles of the trail. Over the course of the next two years he expects to hike the remaining 1,850 miles. He’s not doing it to prove a point or raise money for a charity. He’s doing it because he can, and because it’s something he’s always wanted to do.

“Some people have a ‘bucket list’ of things to do before they die,” he said in early April before his departure. “I call mine a ‘living list’ of things to do while I’m still alive. This is definitely on that list.”

Making the call

Kaiser, who has lived in Sonoma County since he was 7, hatched his plan to hike the trail at the start of 2018. He stepped on the scale early that year and was shocked to see he weighed 275 pounds. It was the heaviest he’d been in his life. He set a goal to get in better shape.

Sure, he thought, he’d have to change his diet. But he also knew he’d have to exercise.

So he started hiking. At first, he hit the trails at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Windsor with his 30-year-old daughter, Jackie Zagacki. Then he started hiking alone. After a few months, Kaiser reconnected with his lifelong dream to hike the PCT. That’s when it hit him: Even though he was pushing 60, there was no reason he couldn’t do it now.

“When I was growing up, Dad was always really active, going on backpacking trips with his brothers and always getting out and about,” said Zagacki, a fourth grade teacher at Riebli Elementary School in Santa Rosa. “To see him get this excited about being active again — it was really nice.”

As Kaiser improved his fitness, he also researched his long hike, determining where to start, where to stop, where to send himself food (he scheduled eight drops in all) and where to spend nights in hotels.

He also calculated he’d have to hike about 15 miles each day to finish the first segment in two months.

Finally, he was ready to choose a departure date. His older daughter, RaeLynn, was scheduled to get married April 3, a rescheduled ceremony due to the pandemic. Kaiser decided he would leave for his adventure two days later, the first Monday of the month. He started hiking April 7.

Getting ready

Even if you’re as fit as Steph Curry, you don’t just wake up one morning and decide to hike 800 miles with a heavy backpack. You have to train. You have to get ready.

For Kaiser, training unfolded almost entirely on neighborhood streets and in Sonoma County parks.

He lives in Wikiup, so he did the bulk of his training treks in Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. Every weekend he’d load up his 45-pound backpack and log loops to increase his mileage totals.

Kaiser hit other parks, too. He hiked the Jenner Headlands Preserve (also known as Pole Mountain) the weekend it opened, then went back to hike it again the next week. He hit up Foothill Regional Park and Taylor Mountain, too.

Outside the county, he logged an 80-mile segment of the John Muir Trail and a 16-miler in Point Reyes.

Zagacki lives in Coffey Park and joked that sometimes her father would even “hike” Old Redwood Highway and other surface roads from his house to hers, a distance of about 10 miles.

“He became a machine,” Zagacki said. “It was like, ‘How’d you get here? Did you walk here again?’”

Since changing his exercise routine, Kaiser lost 90 pounds, Zagacki said.

But preparing for the hike didn’t only involve getting into shape. It also required the right gear. Kaiser became a regular at REI in Santa Rosa and stocked up on tools and tricks every time he went. Among his prized purchases were Keen waterproof hiking boots, a dome tent and a down-filled mummy sleeping bag.

David Yen, a sales lead who usually works in the store’s camping department, said he sees dozens of people come through the store every winter to prep for a PCT hike in the spring.

“We always try to ask customers where they’re going and when, and what we’ve learned is that we’re constantly getting people hiking the PCT, John Muir Trail or the Camino de Santiago (in Spain),” Yen said. “Most people who hike the PCT start now so they can time it to avoid snow at the highest parts of the hike.”

What’s next

While life goes on here in Sonoma County, Kaiser continues his trek into the Sierras. One of his many purchases at REI was a special Garmin beacon that syncs up to satellites and transmits his position to a website.

With this, loved ones can follow Kaiser’s whereabouts in roughly real time.

Zagacki recently sent a reporter a snapshot of Kaiser’s progress; the image showed a trail of dots heading north from the border and running east of San Diego, Escondido and Moreno Valley. On that day — a Tuesday — Kaiser was near the Mojave Dam on the Mojave River, at an elevation of about 3,100 feet.

And as of last Wednesday night, he was in Tehachapi at mile 566. He texted Zagacki to tell say that by the time this story runs, he expected to be close to mile 600.

The plan is for Zagacki to pick up her father Memorial Day weekend in Lone Pine, just outside Sequoia National Park. She noted that based on Kaiser’s performance to this point, he was right on schedule.

Once he’s home, Kaiser can expect a big open-air party with friends and family.

Then, he’ll likely start training again. He hopes to complete the largest segment — 1,100 miles from Cottonwood Pass to Ashland, Oregon — next year. Kaiser turns 60 (or “50 plus 10,” as he likes to say) in August, so the accomplishments only get better from here.

“Who knows? When I’m done with the PCT maybe I’ll bike across the country,” he quipped. “It’s never too late to do these things you’ve always wanted to do.”