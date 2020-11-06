New book shows Jack London’s wife Charmian helped shape his works

There is an iconic photo of the writer Jack London, astride his horse in a meadow atop Sonoma Mountain. Reproduced everywhere, from book covers to promotions for trail rides, it is classic Jack. But who was up there on the mountain with him? The photographer was never credited.

Local writer Iris Jamahl Dunkle wondered who took that photo, who perfectly framed the shot to capture the man and horse against a panoramic view of The Valley of the Moon about which he wrote so passionately. It was while researching Charmian London, Jack London’s wife, that Dunkle unlocked the mystery. She saw the picture in a small volume she bought off eBay, “Our Valley of the Moon in Poems and Pictures,” self-published by Nell Griffin Wilson in the early 1940s. By then a widow for more than 20 years, Charmian contributed that photo for the book, a photo she herself took.

It’s the kind of nugget that thrills a researcher like Dunkle. The seemingly small discovery speaks to some of the many undisclosed truths about Charmian — that she was an accomplished photographer, writer and skillful editor in her own right and a thoroughly modern career woman at the dawn of the modern age. She also was, like so many women in history, somewhat lost in the long shadow of her husband.

Dunkle’s new book, “Charmian Kittredge London: Trailblazer, Author, Adventurer” (University of Oklahoma Press), is the first comprehensive full-length biography devoted solely to the other half of the early 20th century power couple. And it shows Charmian was far more than Jack’s wife.

“They were intellectual equals,” said Dunkle, a poet, English instructor at Napa Valley College and a Jack London scholar. “He had this super-fast and interesting intellect, and she was right there with him. That’s something a lot of people don’t attribute to her.”

When the 28-year-old Charmian Kittredge met up-and-coming writer Jack London in 1900, she had what we now call “agency” — a good job as a stenographer with a San Francisco shipping company, a small inheritance invested in a home she used for rental income and financial savvy that allowed her to buy a horse and to travel. The pair met through Charmian’s Aunt Netta, also a writer, who was profiling London for an article in “The Overland Monthly.” Charmian and Jack bonded over books and ideas.

“She was a New Woman,” Dunkle said. “She was a type of woman, and there were a lot during that era, that were independent and intellectual. They don’t get written about a lot, but she definitely was of her era and was an extraordinary woman.”

It is commonly accepted that Charmian served as London’s loyal helpmate, typing his manuscripts and doing secretarial work. But Dunkle discovered that Mrs. London was more of a partner than an assistant. One big revelation Dunkle unearthed in her research was that Charmian helped write her husband’s novel, “The Valley of the Moon,” hashing out characters, plots and settings with Jack and writing entire sections of the manuscript at his request while the pair traveled on the tall ship “Dirigo” around Cape Horn in 1912.

That discovery led her to dig deeper and conclude that Charmian had played an integral part in shaping many of Jack’s other works and had been a writer herself before she met the brash 24-year-old determined to write his way out of poverty.

Jack composed in scrawling cursive and Charmian would type up his pages. He frequently asked her to edit as she saw fit. He used her ending to his 1914 novel “The Mutiny of the Elsinore.”

“She was working on his books with him,” Dunkle said. “She got no credit for that whatsoever. That didn’t bother her at the time. But that story was never told. It was not in their best interests to tell that story, because Jack London was the brand.”

A story that needed to be told

Growing up in Sebastopol, Dunkle visited Jack London State Historic Park and the House of Happy Walls Museum in the sixth grade. There was scant mention of the woman who was London’s “mate” in work and play, who shared his adventures in the South Seas and published her own well-received account, “The Log of the Snark,” and who built the arts and crafts-style bungalow after Jack’s death in 1916 and lived there for decades.

Now Charmian is getting her due. The past slight has since been rectified in the museum’s new exhibit, which Dunkle contributed to. And her new biography both advances the scant scholarship on Charmian and brings her to life in an engaging story about a tenacious woman ahead of her time.

“She never adhered to gender norms,” Dunkle said. “She would never ride sidesaddle. She thought that was ridiculous, that she might fall off and it was so uncomfortable. Women couldn’t purchase pants in the late 1800s, so she took a skirt and cut it in the middle and sewed it into culottes.”