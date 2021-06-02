New cookbook celebrates North Bay wineries’ culinary gardens and chefs

As North Bay wineries open their gates this summer, it’s a perfect time to visit a few that give culinary inspiration in the form of artistically raised beds, espaliered fruit trees and trellises for climbing veggies like beans.

Although not exactly money makers, the winery gardens of Napa and Sonoma counties and Livermore Valley offer a continuous supply of fresh produce for winery chefs and visual beauty for the visitors who come to enjoy the “country” in Wine Country.

In her latest cookbook, “Gather: Casual Cooking from Wine Country Gardens,” Napa food writer Janet Fletcher celebrates these culinary gardens with more than 60 wine-friendly recipes from vintners, chefs and gardeners, illustrated with 200 color photographs.

“Cooking, gardening, wine and food people … it was the perfect project for me,” Fletcher said. The seed for the project was planted a few years ago when she wrote a story on a couple of winery gardens for Napa Valley Life magazine.

“It occurred to me there were probably more and this would make a beautiful book,” she said. “It was so fun to see how the chefs made good use of what was coming out of those gardens.”

The custom book is a collaboration between Fletcher and book designer Jennifer Barry, who has designed and produced cookbooks for wineries such as Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma.

“Getting to see the different ways the wineries incorporated their gardens into their culinary programs, visitor experiences or employee perks was really inspiring,” Barry said. “I was delighted by the incredible diversity of garden designs and unusual plantings as well as the innovative ways the winery chefs and owners used their garden bounty in the recipes.”

Seasons in the gardens

The gardens range in the book from Skipstone in Geyserville and Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg to Wheeler Farms and Clif Family Winery in St. Helena. "Gather“ also includes the 25-year-old garden at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, although that garden has since been discontinued.

The winery gardens were photographed in the spring, summer and fall, yielding different dishes that reflected the shifts of harvest across the seasons. One winery, Regusci Winery in Napa, provided dishes for a Thanksgiving feast.

“When you’re talking about gardens, you are tied to what’s coming out of the garden,” Fletcher said. “I felt like that was a real plus, that we were working with fresh-as-it-gets produce.”

One interesting feature of winery gardens is that chefs often try to grow unusual produce they can’t buy, from peppers like Espelette and Jimmy Nardello to orchard fruits such as quince and pomegranates.

At Skipstone in Geyserville, owner Farhi Diner plants and harvests almonds, a crop rarely found in Northern California, Fletcher said.

The son and grandson and olive growers, Diner planted the garden to reflect the landscape of his native Cyprus, with its olive trees and Mediterranean vegetables like peppers, eggplant, beans and cucumbers.

“He’s an international businessman, and his wife is Swiss,” Fletcher said. “It’s really planted with his diet in mind. ... Breakfast is a cucumber and some yogurt.”

The Skipstone garden includes hot peppers and cilantro planted specifically to help feed the crew and produce food for the Mexican kitchen.

“A lot of the produce goes to their employees,” Fletcher said. “Nobody wants to see it go to waste.”

Alexander Valley Vineyards

At Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg, the Wetzel family plants the main part of their garden to provide for their hospitality program and farmers market sales, but they plant a separate garden for the employees.

Hank and Maggie Wetzel bought the historic estate in 1962 from the heirs of pioneering Alexander Valley rancher Cyrus Alexander. Located a half mile from the Russian River but not in the flood plain, the site is an ideal spot to grow fruit trees and other food crops that Alexander planted.

The history of the property is visible not only in the older buildings — the 1842 adobe home built by Alexander and the Victorian-style home where winery founder and family partner Hank Wetzel and his wife Linda live — but in the maturity of the landscape.

“There are a lot of really, really old trees on that property, plus espaliered pears that Maggie planted,” Fletcher said. “And they have a mobile chicken coop that moves all around the property.”

In the sprawling gardens, Hank Wetzel grows hundreds of pounds of tomatoes for the farmers market every year to sell alongside their farm-fresh eggs.

Meanwhile, his sister Katie Wetzel Murphy loves to preserve the fruits of the harvest and sells the jams and preserves at the winery.