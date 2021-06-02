Subscribe

New cookbook celebrates North Bay wineries’ culinary gardens and chefs

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2021, 5:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

As North Bay wineries open their gates this summer, it’s a perfect time to visit a few that give culinary inspiration in the form of artistically raised beds, espaliered fruit trees and trellises for climbing veggies like beans.

Although not exactly money makers, the winery gardens of Napa and Sonoma counties and Livermore Valley offer a continuous supply of fresh produce for winery chefs and visual beauty for the visitors who come to enjoy the “country” in Wine Country.

In her latest cookbook, “Gather: Casual Cooking from Wine Country Gardens,” Napa food writer Janet Fletcher celebrates these culinary gardens with more than 60 wine-friendly recipes from vintners, chefs and gardeners, illustrated with 200 color photographs.

“Cooking, gardening, wine and food people … it was the perfect project for me,” Fletcher said. The seed for the project was planted a few years ago when she wrote a story on a couple of winery gardens for Napa Valley Life magazine.

“It occurred to me there were probably more and this would make a beautiful book,” she said. “It was so fun to see how the chefs made good use of what was coming out of those gardens.”

The custom book is a collaboration between Fletcher and book designer Jennifer Barry, who has designed and produced cookbooks for wineries such as Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma.

“Getting to see the different ways the wineries incorporated their gardens into their culinary programs, visitor experiences or employee perks was really inspiring,” Barry said. “I was delighted by the incredible diversity of garden designs and unusual plantings as well as the innovative ways the winery chefs and owners used their garden bounty in the recipes.”

Seasons in the gardens

The gardens range in the book from Skipstone in Geyserville and Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg to Wheeler Farms and Clif Family Winery in St. Helena. "Gather“ also includes the 25-year-old garden at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, although that garden has since been discontinued.

The winery gardens were photographed in the spring, summer and fall, yielding different dishes that reflected the shifts of harvest across the seasons. One winery, Regusci Winery in Napa, provided dishes for a Thanksgiving feast.

“When you’re talking about gardens, you are tied to what’s coming out of the garden,” Fletcher said. “I felt like that was a real plus, that we were working with fresh-as-it-gets produce.”

One interesting feature of winery gardens is that chefs often try to grow unusual produce they can’t buy, from peppers like Espelette and Jimmy Nardello to orchard fruits such as quince and pomegranates.

At Skipstone in Geyserville, owner Farhi Diner plants and harvests almonds, a crop rarely found in Northern California, Fletcher said.

The son and grandson and olive growers, Diner planted the garden to reflect the landscape of his native Cyprus, with its olive trees and Mediterranean vegetables like peppers, eggplant, beans and cucumbers.

“He’s an international businessman, and his wife is Swiss,” Fletcher said. “It’s really planted with his diet in mind. ... Breakfast is a cucumber and some yogurt.”

The Skipstone garden includes hot peppers and cilantro planted specifically to help feed the crew and produce food for the Mexican kitchen.

“A lot of the produce goes to their employees,” Fletcher said. “Nobody wants to see it go to waste.”

Alexander Valley Vineyards

At Alexander Valley Vineyards in Healdsburg, the Wetzel family plants the main part of their garden to provide for their hospitality program and farmers market sales, but they plant a separate garden for the employees.

Hank and Maggie Wetzel bought the historic estate in 1962 from the heirs of pioneering Alexander Valley rancher Cyrus Alexander. Located a half mile from the Russian River but not in the flood plain, the site is an ideal spot to grow fruit trees and other food crops that Alexander planted.

The history of the property is visible not only in the older buildings — the 1842 adobe home built by Alexander and the Victorian-style home where winery founder and family partner Hank Wetzel and his wife Linda live — but in the maturity of the landscape.

“There are a lot of really, really old trees on that property, plus espaliered pears that Maggie planted,” Fletcher said. “And they have a mobile chicken coop that moves all around the property.”

In the sprawling gardens, Hank Wetzel grows hundreds of pounds of tomatoes for the farmers market every year to sell alongside their farm-fresh eggs.

Meanwhile, his sister Katie Wetzel Murphy loves to preserve the fruits of the harvest and sells the jams and preserves at the winery.

“She’s the most enthusiastic of the family members in the kitchen,” Fletcher said. “She and her mom went to La Varenne (cooking school) in Paris.”

Fletcher is especially impressed with the recipe for Maggie’s Ranch Chicken that she included in “Gather.” The simple but delicious recipe was passed down from Maggie Wetzel to her daughter Katie.

“Her chicken was so simple and good,” Fletcher said. “It’s the kind of thing anyone will be able to make, and it has a memory of her mother.”

Wheeler Farms Winery

Over in St. Helena, Fletcher was also impressed with Chef Sarah Heller of Wheeler Farms Winery, an historic agricultural property that was first planted with grapes in 1865. When Prohibition hit in 1919, about 100 acres of grapevines were replaced by fruit and nut orchards, mostly prunes and walnuts. The property was not planted to grapes again until the 1960s.

In 2014, longtime Napa vintners Bart and Daphne Araujo, founders of Araujo Estate, bought the property and, in an nod to agricultural legacy, planted a small orchard of heirloom stone fruit trees and vegetables in raised beds of varying heights in front of the winery.

“There’s a lot of thought to design in many of these gardens because there are visitors, so you want it to look beautiful for them, all the time,” Fletcher said. “Daphne Arujo was a landscape architect, and they have these raised beds that are really deep.”

One way winery gardens manage to look stunning all year is with seasonal flowers, which also draw beneficial insects.

“I saw a lot of interplanting of flowers, like borages and marigolds,” Fletcher said. “The chefs use the flowers to decorate the plate.”

That gave Fletcher the idea to plant more flowers in her own garden, including nasturtiums and alyssum, which attract bees. The chefs also inspired her to start using every part of the plant.

“The chef from Clif Family Winery is really good at that,” she said. “He uses the roots, the stems, the seeds, at every stage. So I look at my vegetables that way now.”

For people who are gardeners, the book may provide inspiration for new design ideas as well a desire to go visit the gardens themselves, Fletcher said.

The book is available for $45 at participating wineries as well as at janetfletcher.com, where shipping is free.

Chef John McConnell of Clif Family Winery likes to use the leaves and tender stems of broccoli and cauliflower, parts less resourceful cooks discard. “I love the taste and the contrast,” he said. “Instead of just roasted florets, you have the crisp, golden-brown leaf tips as well.” For this springtime bruschetta, he spreads creamy burrata on hot, crunchy toast, then tops it with roasted brassicas (such as broccoli, Romanesco broccoli and cauliflower) and sweet English peas, all from the Clif Family farm.

Bruschetta with Brassicas, Peas and Burrata

Makes 6 toasts

For vinaigrette:

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup plus 1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

4 tablespoons Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce, or to taste

For bruschetta:

1½ quarts small florets, tender leaves and coarsely chopped stems of mixed brassicas, such as cauliflower, broccoli and broccoli romanesco (no need to peel stems)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing the toasts

Kosher or sea salt

¾ to 1 cup shelled English peas

6 slices day-old pain au levain or other sourdough loaf, about 4 inches by 2 inches and ½ inch thick

1 large clove garlic, halved

½ pound burrata cheese

Torn fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice and pepper. Whisk in the fish sauce, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the flavor is strong enough for your taste. Depending on the brand of fish sauce, you may need less than 4 tablespoons.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees with a convection fan or 400 degrees without a fan. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, toss the brassicas with the oil, plus salt, to taste. Arrange the brassicas on the prepared pan and bake until lightly browned in spots, about 10 minutes.

Have ready a bowl of salted ice water. Bring a small pot of unsalted water to a boil over high heat. Add the peas and blanch for about 1 minute, then drain and plunge immediately into the ice water to stop the cooking. Drain again and pat dry.

Toast the bread on both sides by your preferred method — on a stovetop grill pan, in a toaster oven, under a broiler or on a grill — brushing each side with oil partway through toasting. The bread should be crusty on the outside but soft inside. While the bread is hot, rub one side of each slice with the garlic.

Slice the burrata into six roughly equal pieces. Put a piece of burrata on the garlic-rubbed side of each slice of hot toast and smash the cheese with the back of a spoon so it covers most of the toast.

Put the roasted brassicas into a bowl and toss them with just enough vinaigrette to coat lightly. Top each toast with the roasted brassicas and the peas, dividing them evenly. Scatter mint on top and drizzle with a little more vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

Chef’s tip: Use the leftover vinaigrette on salads or as a marinade for poached shrimp.

Wine pairing: Clif Family Viognier or Oak Knoll Sauvignon Blanc

_____

In autumn, persimmons from the trees at Skipstone replace the nectarines used here.

Lightly Cured Salmon with Salmon Roe, Zhug and Nectarines

Serves 6

¾ pound sushi-grade fresh skinless salmon fillet, pin bones removed

½ teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons Zhug (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 large or 2 small nectarines

6 tablespoons salmon roe (about 3 ounces)

Season the salmon all over with the salt. Put the salmon on a parchment-lined plate, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour to firm the flesh.

In a small bowl, mix together the Zhug, oil and lemon juice to make a paste.

Halve and pit the nectarine. Lay cut side down and slice paper-thin by hand or with a mandoline or other vegetable slicer. You will need a total of 30 half-moon slices.

Slice the salmon in half down the center, then slice crosswise about ⅟₈ inch thick. You will need 30 slices.

On six serving plates, alternate slices of salmon and nectarines, using five slices of each for each serving. Dot each serving with 1 teaspoon of the Zhug paste, then spoon 1 tablespoon salmon roe over each serving. Serve immediately.

Zhug

Makes about 1 cup

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon Garlic Confit (recipe follows)

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground fenugreek

¼ teaspoon Aleppo pepper

Fresh Meyer lemon juice

In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients, adding the lemon juice to taste.

Garlic Confit: In a small saucepan, combine 12 peeled large garlic cloves and vegetable oil to cover (about ½ cup). Cook over low heat until the cloves are soft but not colored, about 20 minutes. (Use a flame tamer if necessary to keep the cloves from browning.) Let cool, then scoop out the garlic cloves, reserving the flavorful oil for another use. Puree the garlic in a small food processor or spice grinder or pound to a paste in a mortar. Makes about 2 tablespoons.

Wine pairing: Skipstone Rose de Constance Champagne

_____

In spring, the Wheeler Farms garden is flush with delicate leafy greens and tender fresh herbs. Chef Sarah Heller likes to blend them together in an emerald-green cold soup brightened with Meyer lemon. Low-fat milk keeps the texture airy; even so, the soup has depth and plenty of body. Sugar snap peas, asparagus, leeks or dill could also play a role if you have them. A spoonful of lemony shrimp salad on top dresses up the soup and supplies a bridge to the winery’s seafood-friendly sauvignon blanc.

Chilled Spring Garden Soup with Bay Shrimp

Serves 4

¾ pound English peas, chopped into ½-inch pieces (including the pods)

2 spring onions

1 small bunch spinach (about 6 ounces), stemmed

½ bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, stems included

4 fresh mint sprigs

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2-inch piece green garlic, coarsely chopped

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

2 cups low-fat milk

½ teaspoon grated Meyer lemon zest

Fresh Meyer lemon juice, as needed

Shrimp Salad:

¼ pound bay shrimp (about ¾ cup), halved crosswise

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon fresh Meyer lemon juice

¼ teaspoon grated Meyer lemon zest

1 teaspoon thinly sliced fresh chives

Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper

Fresh chive blossoms or mustard blossoms, for garnish, optional

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over high heat and prepare a large bowl of ice water. Add the peas to the boiling water and boil until the pods are just tender, about 2 minutes. With a wire skimmer, transfer the peas to the ice water to chill quickly.

Cut the leafy green tops from the spring onions. Chop the green tops and the white stalks coarsely but keep them separate. Add the green tops to the boiling water along with the spinach, parsley and mint. Boil just until the onion tops are tender, about 1½ minutes, then drain and transfer to the ice water. When cool, drain well.

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the green garlic and white spring onion stalks, season with salt and pepper and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the milk and lemon zest, bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low and cook gently for about 10 minutes to infuse with flavor. Remove from the heat.

In a blender, combine the boiled herbs and vegetables and the milk mixture and puree until smooth. Blend only as long as necessary to avoid overheating the mixture, which can dull the color. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on the solids. Cover and chill thoroughly.

Make the shrimp salad: In a small bowl, combine the shrimp, yogurt, lemon juice and zest and chives and mix gently. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Taste the soup for salt and add a squeeze of lemon juice to brighten the flavor, if needed. Divide the soup among four bowls. Spoon the shrimp salad on top of each portion, dividing it evenly. If desired, garnish with chive blossoms. Serve immediately.

Wine pairing: Wheeler Farms Sauvignon Blanc

____

Ranch chicken has nothing to do with ranch dressing, said Katie Wetzel Murphy of Alexander Valley Vineyards. “It’s what we called this dish as kids,” she said. “It seems that my mother only made it when we came to ‘the Ranch,’ which is what we called the vineyards before we had a winery.” Baked with honey, mustard and tarragon, the quartered chicken emerges with a crisp brown skin, and the sweet aroma draws everyone to the kitchen.

Maggie’s Ranch Chicken

Serves 4

1 whole chicken, 4 to 4 ½ pounds, backbone removed, then quartered

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

⅓ cup honey

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4 fresh tarragon sprigs, each 6 inches long

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the chicken quarters all over with salt and pepper. Put the quarters into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

In a small saucepan, combine the honey, butter and mustard over low heat and stir until the butter melts. Pour the honey mixture evenly over the chicken. Place a tarragon sprig on each quarter.

Roast the chicken for 30 minutes, then remove the dish from the oven, spoon the dish juices over the chicken and return the dish to the oven for 30 minutes more. The chicken will be fully cooked, with beautifully browned skin. Let rest for at least 15 minutes before serving to allow the juices to settle.

Wine pairing: Alexander Valley Vineyards Merlot

_____

Visitors to Wheeler Farms in St. Helena often go home with some of these exquisite cookies, each one decorated with a pressed edible flower from the garden. The buttery cookies make a memorable accompaniment to ice cream, sorbet, poached fruit or a pot of hot tea.

Edible Flower Cookies

Makes 24 cookies, 2½ inches wide

24 fresh edible flowers of any type

1¼ pounds plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, in small cubes, at room temperature

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 large egg

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

½ teaspoon violet extract

8 cups sifted all-purpose flour

Egg wash:

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup water

1 large egg white

½ teaspoon citric acid or 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Place the flowers in a single layer between two sheets of parchment paper and put heavy weights, such as books, on top to flatten them. Press overnight.

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and powdered sugar on medium speed until light. Add the egg and mix until fully incorporated. Add the salt, vanilla and violet extract and mix well. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour and mix until just combined. Cover and chill the dough for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line two heavy rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Make the egg wash: To make a simple syrup, combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat, let cool and chill well. In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup of the simple syrup, the egg white and citric acid until well blended. Reserve the remaining simply syrup for another use.

Roll out the dough ½ inch thick. Brush the entire dough sheet with the egg wash. Using a 2 ½-inch round cutter (or a cutter of another desired size), cut out as many cookies as possible. Transfer them to the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart. Carefully place a flower in the center of each cookie and brush again with the egg wash.

Place the baking sheets in the freezer for 10 minutes, then bake the cookies until they just start to brown around the edges, about 12 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Diane Peterson

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

