New Farmhouse chef brings energy, surprises to Forestville restaurant

Summary: After a few roller coaster years of musical chefs, here’s hoping that this time, the Farmhouse team is solid again. New chef Craig Wilmer wows with his technique-driven, artisanal approach.

After more than two decades, sibling Farmhouse Inn co-owners Joe and Catherine Bartolomei, knew it was time to update the acclaimed restaurant they’d established in 1999.

Farmhouse Restaurant founding chef Steve Litke had retired in the fall of 2021, after earning and keeping the restaurant’s one Michelin star for many years.

Yet, how to do it? It was the old “if it ain’t broke” dilemma, though trends had changed during Litke’s reign.

Diners had become more knowledgeable about extraordinary ingredients and artistic cooking, and fine dining itself was becoming a concept requiring reinvention. Guests wanted more vitality than simply sitting at a table being waited on by formal, sometimes stuffy servers.

“We thought now, we can do anything we want,” said Catherine, during a recent property tour. “But I was hesitant, because I said, you know, this is what we are, we're just excellent food in a really great environment, prepared from the heart with the best local produce and such.”

The Bartolomeis were eager to regain their Michelin star, which was lost, as the rating usually is when there is a significant chef change, but they didn’t want to go crazy.

“We're a great Michelin one-star destination, and that’s a good place to be,” Catherine said. “My brother was like, no, it’s three, it’s five. I was like OK, but it’s really hard in a hotel to do that — there are so many more challenges that you don't have with a stand-alone restaurant.”

Besides the fact that the Bartolomeis know there is no five-star Michelin rating (it tops out at three), where would they find the perfect chef in a tight labor market? Over the next three years, they brought in several top names with important pedigrees, and the food was largely excellent for the one dinner that I managed to sample (most of the chefs came and departed too quickly for a review). But the fit never was right for the tight-knit team, Catherine said.

A few months ago, Craig Wilmer arrived, and I’m hoping he sticks. His new Farmhouse brims with energy, and a seven-course prix-fixe menu unfolds with so many lovely surprises and turbocharged flavors that is becomes a freewheeling fantasia of French, Japanese, Chinese, Italian and, of course, Californian, fed partly by the property’s orchards and newly expanded culinary gardens.

Wilmer has the chops — he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, then trained in France, Spain and Denmark before coming to California to work at restaurants like San Francisco’s three Michelin star Petit Crenn by Chef Dominique Crenn and two Michelin star COI by Daniel Paterson.

Still, the experience is more relaxed and playful now. I love that dinners begin in the newly expanded garden off the front porch, where Wilmer and Sommelier Jared Hooper present nibbles and a cocktail crafted from the bounty.

“Everything you'll see has been curated specifically for us — one of my big asks was I wanted the plants to be what I couldn’t buy,” Wilmer explained as he plucked herbs and flowers and brought them to a portable bar.

So now we watch a cocktail come to life, of yuzu and elderflower dashed into Il Fresco Prosecco sprinkled with blossoms. A giant nasturtium leaf becomes a peppery taco wrap for sweet spot prawns from Santa Barbara, drizzled in rangpur lime emulsion — the fruit came from a very rare tree at a private home in Healdsburg — topped with a leaf of strawberry mint.

Meanwhile, a hot tea has been steeping, of just-plucked marigolds and rose petals. Wilmer found some wild redwood sorrel growing in the back of the property and made a granita, so as the tea melts the granita away, it turns into a beautiful cold infusion. The final touch: a skewer of crisp green melon.

“Joe’s and my background is farming, and we just never really brought that in,” Catherine said. “And Craig is like a kid in a candy store with everything growing on this property. He doesn't have a TV or computer, he has books, and almost a culinary laboratory at home. He shares every little thing he learns with the team, which they love.”

He shares every little thing about his menu with dinner guests, too. After Hooper pours a splash of Jummai Daiginjo Nigita Sake, Wilmer describes his muses: Japanese buttery shima aji sashimi he dry-aged for 10 days, paired with tomato dashi granita, and an accordion ribbon of sweet cucumber pickle.

Another small bite brings Fort Bragg Dungeness crab dressed in housemade aged seaweed vinegar, with “about 35 ingredients that we let macerate for a month,” capped with lime basil.

And then the star, a magical confit green almond. The nut was harvested in early spring, then rested in olive oil so long that the entire almond becomes an edible wonder, including the shell. It’s chewy, velvety and sparked with a salty anchovy caught that morning in the San Francisco Bay.