New Farmhouse chef brings energy, surprises to Forestville restaurant

Brother-sister team of Joe and Catherine Bartolomei hope Craig Wilmer can help their restaurant win back its Michelin star.|
CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 25, 2023, 12:31PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

Farmhouse Restaurant

Where: 7871 River Road, Forestville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday

Contact: 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Cuisine: Global, California

Price: Very expensive, prix fixe $225

Summary: After a few roller coaster years of musical chefs, here’s hoping that this time, the Farmhouse team is solid again. New chef Craig Wilmer wows with his technique-driven, artisanal approach.

After more than two decades, sibling Farmhouse Inn co-owners Joe and Catherine Bartolomei, knew it was time to update the acclaimed restaurant they’d established in 1999.

Farmhouse Restaurant founding chef Steve Litke had retired in the fall of 2021, after earning and keeping the restaurant’s one Michelin star for many years.

Yet, how to do it? It was the old “if it ain’t broke” dilemma, though trends had changed during Litke’s reign.

Diners had become more knowledgeable about extraordinary ingredients and artistic cooking, and fine dining itself was becoming a concept requiring reinvention. Guests wanted more vitality than simply sitting at a table being waited on by formal, sometimes stuffy servers.

“We thought now, we can do anything we want,” said Catherine, during a recent property tour. “But I was hesitant, because I said, you know, this is what we are, we're just excellent food in a really great environment, prepared from the heart with the best local produce and such.”

The Bartolomeis were eager to regain their Michelin star, which was lost, as the rating usually is when there is a significant chef change, but they didn’t want to go crazy.

“We're a great Michelin one-star destination, and that’s a good place to be,” Catherine said. “My brother was like, no, it’s three, it’s five. I was like OK, but it’s really hard in a hotel to do that — there are so many more challenges that you don't have with a stand-alone restaurant.”

Besides the fact that the Bartolomeis know there is no five-star Michelin rating (it tops out at three), where would they find the perfect chef in a tight labor market? Over the next three years, they brought in several top names with important pedigrees, and the food was largely excellent for the one dinner that I managed to sample (most of the chefs came and departed too quickly for a review). But the fit never was right for the tight-knit team, Catherine said.

A few months ago, Craig Wilmer arrived, and I’m hoping he sticks. His new Farmhouse brims with energy, and a seven-course prix-fixe menu unfolds with so many lovely surprises and turbocharged flavors that is becomes a freewheeling fantasia of French, Japanese, Chinese, Italian and, of course, Californian, fed partly by the property’s orchards and newly expanded culinary gardens.

Wilmer has the chops — he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, then trained in France, Spain and Denmark before coming to California to work at restaurants like San Francisco’s three Michelin star Petit Crenn by Chef Dominique Crenn and two Michelin star COI by Daniel Paterson.

Still, the experience is more relaxed and playful now. I love that dinners begin in the newly expanded garden off the front porch, where Wilmer and Sommelier Jared Hooper present nibbles and a cocktail crafted from the bounty.

“Everything you'll see has been curated specifically for us — one of my big asks was I wanted the plants to be what I couldn’t buy,” Wilmer explained as he plucked herbs and flowers and brought them to a portable bar.

So now we watch a cocktail come to life, of yuzu and elderflower dashed into Il Fresco Prosecco sprinkled with blossoms. A giant nasturtium leaf becomes a peppery taco wrap for sweet spot prawns from Santa Barbara, drizzled in rangpur lime emulsion — the fruit came from a very rare tree at a private home in Healdsburg — topped with a leaf of strawberry mint.

Meanwhile, a hot tea has been steeping, of just-plucked marigolds and rose petals. Wilmer found some wild redwood sorrel growing in the back of the property and made a granita, so as the tea melts the granita away, it turns into a beautiful cold infusion. The final touch: a skewer of crisp green melon.

“Joe’s and my background is farming, and we just never really brought that in,” Catherine said. “And Craig is like a kid in a candy store with everything growing on this property. He doesn't have a TV or computer, he has books, and almost a culinary laboratory at home. He shares every little thing he learns with the team, which they love.”

He shares every little thing about his menu with dinner guests, too. After Hooper pours a splash of Jummai Daiginjo Nigita Sake, Wilmer describes his muses: Japanese buttery shima aji sashimi he dry-aged for 10 days, paired with tomato dashi granita, and an accordion ribbon of sweet cucumber pickle.

Another small bite brings Fort Bragg Dungeness crab dressed in housemade aged seaweed vinegar, with “about 35 ingredients that we let macerate for a month,” capped with lime basil.

And then the star, a magical confit green almond. The nut was harvested in early spring, then rested in olive oil so long that the entire almond becomes an edible wonder, including the shell. It’s chewy, velvety and sparked with a salty anchovy caught that morning in the San Francisco Bay.

But wait, there’s more — the chef returns with a tiny, crispy pastry cup filled with Wagyu beef tartare smoothed with French mustard, umeboshi pickle and smoked trout roe.

From there, it’s one labor intensive, riveting dish after another ($225) paired with wines ($125). The menu doesn’t explain anything, but the tease is part of the fun, as you discover that Early Girl Tomato delivers first of the season fruit from Chico’s Comanche Creek Farms. It’s blanched, peeled, cored, dehydrated and then rehydrated for a springy texture, then, filled with mozzarella spuma, crowned in Beluga caviar and bitterish fried curry leaves, then set on a puddle of basil oil. It’s magnificent.

Wilmer definitely likes to play with techniques. Egg Drop Soup starts with a round of encapsulated Brentwood corn custard, circled with roasted Brentwood corn and black Australian truffle shaved into retro-’70s flower shapes. Then the server pours over egg broth dotted with more peppery-spicy black truffle. So every spoonful, you should scoop a hunk of that sumptuous custard for a sweet burst against the peppery-spicy broth.

Raw celtuce doesn’t sound good, but it shows up as whisper thin rounds of the crisp, nutty, cucumber-esque vegetable centered by a grilled baby artichoke slathered in parsley butter and micro flowers. It is then finished tableside with a barigoule sauce that takes four days to unite the fortified vegetable stock with dill oil, artichoke and white sturgeon caviar.

A chunk of line-caught albacore is the simplest dish, sparkling with lemongrass sauce and horseradish cream alongside compressed cucumber drizzled in lemon verbena oil, toy box cherry tomatoes and Genovese basil.

Housemade tortellini, meanwhile, brings a pleasing, light refresh from the menu’s many rich touches. The curled pasta is stuffed with spring peas, topped in porcini mushroom chunks with meaty English fava beans in a delicate, buttery saffron sauce.

Finances are a top concern for many fine dining restaurants, as the cost of labor and ingredients skyrockets. So the Bartolomeis might blanch at Wilmer’s choice of another fish at my dinner — amadai, which the chef shared cost him $49 a pound, as “the most expensive in the world.”

Yet this Japanese tilefish is thrilling stuff. Here, the slightly sweet, soft flesh is basted in hot oil with the scales on, to give the skin remarkable crunch. It needs no adornment, save gentle slicks of creamy tomato sauce choron, a nibble of grilled shishito pepper and ravigote, a gently acidic French sauce that Wilmer makes his own by adding tomato water and jalapeño.

I can’t imagine how long it takes the team to fashion the accent vegetable to the supplemental course of 60-day, dry aged Masami Ranch striploin (add $125). The Corning, California-raised Wagyu is marvelous, naturally, with its extensive marbling dissolving into every bite. Kombu rub, flaky sea salt and veal demi-glace bring out even more beefiness.

But the daikon sidepiece is art. Designed to be a palate cleanser, it looks like stained glass, with the radish sliced nearly transparent thin by a Japanese mandoline, and lacy whispers of rosemary, citrus, marigold and baby fennel pressed in between.

A few touches are still in progress — Wilmer’s wife, Amanda Wilmer, has just come on as pastry chef, so for the time being, you might get a scoop of Freak of Nature Oolong ice cream for dessert. But after such a rainbow-flavored meal and so much to think about, I’m fine with that. The mountain leaves are said to only develop when tea trees experience a massive change in temperature in the space of a single day. The result is a buttery shortbread character, and is special all to itself.

There are even more updates coming our way, Catherine noted. But for this nascent voyage back into the spotlight, the new Farmhouse team is already full steam ahead.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

Farmhouse Restaurant

Where: 7871 River Road, Forestville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Monday

Contact: 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Cuisine: Global, California

Price: Very expensive, prix fixe $225

Summary: After a few roller coaster years of musical chefs, here’s hoping that this time, the Farmhouse team is solid again. New chef Craig Wilmer wows with his technique-driven, artisanal approach.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.