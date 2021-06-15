New Legoland Discovery Center in Milpitas features replica of Bay Area

The Bay Area’s first Legoland celebrated its grand opening at the Great Mall in Milpitas on Monday.

In a tribute to its new home, the Legoland Discovery Center features a replica of the region made out of 1.5 million Legos.

A promotional video provides a sneak peek of the “Miniland” display.

“Miniland” takes up an entire room of the new Discovery Center, SFGate reported, and is split into four regions: San Francisco, the North Bay, the East Bay and the South Bay.

The replica’s setup allows visitors to tour popular landmarks in each region of the Lego display.

“Miniland” has its own Lombard Street in San Francisco with cars winding down the road, and a miniature version of Levi’s Stadium with football players on the field and bleachers packed with fans.

Besides “Miniland,” the Discovery Center also includes a virtual reality experience, a 4D cinema and an indoor train ride for children and adults called the Imagination Express, according to the Legoland website.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at $23 per person for general admission, and an annual pass costs $74.99. The Discovery Center is free for children age 2 and under.

Adults must be accompanied by at least one child, 17 years or younger, to visit the Discovery Center.

For more information, visit www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/bayarea.