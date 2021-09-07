New restaurants open, wine weekends, festivals and more in September

HEALDSBURG

Valette opens The Matheson, Roof 106 for public preview

After a four-year planning and building process, The Matheson and Roof 106 on the southwest corner of the historic Healdsburg Plaza has opened to the public to preview for the next few weeks.

During that time, diners can expect limited walk-in seating downstairs at The Matheson and upstairs at Roof 106, which is open to walk-in guests only.

Hours during the preview period are 5:30 pm. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Later in September, Roof 106 will offer lunch and the Wine Wall downstairs, featuring wines on tap, will open at noon.

Reservations for The Matheson are now available on Open Table for up to two months in advance.

The ambitious food-and-wine emporium is the brainchild of Chef Dustin Valette, whose great-grandfather once ran a bakery in the same building. Valette partnered with longtime friend Craig Ramsey to make his dream come true, along with architect Cass Calder Smith and local artisans.

“Our casual Roof 106 will focus on wood-fire cooking al fresco overlooking the Healdsburg Plaza, while downstairs is focused on the agricultural bounty of Sonoma County and (will) be centered around our 88-bottle wine wall,” Valette said.

The first floor will serve a la carte dishes and two seasonal tasting menus. A sushi kitchen will offer a la carte sashimi hand rolls and specialty dishes. There is bar seating for 12 guests at the open kitchen.

This is the second restaurant in Healdsburg for Valette. He opened Valette restaurant with his brother, Aaron Garzini, six years ago.

To reserve at The Matheson: opentable.com. Phone: 707-723-1106. 106 Matheson St.

HEALDSBURG

Bacchus Landing to host many fall events

Bacchus Landing, a new collective of winery tasting rooms, has launched a series of food and music programs for this fall.

Food trucks will park at “Frank’s Place,” just outside the piazza walls, from 4 - 7 p.m. every Friday starting this Friday with the Charro Negro food truck. The Hot Box BBQ will serve grub on Sept. 17, followed by Camacho’s Southern Style BBQ on Sept. 24. Visitors also can enjoy the bocce ball courts, lawn games and picnic tables.

From October to December, the tasting room will host local musicians for Live Music in the Piazza on the first Saturday of the month. The events are free.

Other plans for holiday celebrations include Grandparents Day on Sept. 12, the Bacchus Bocce Bowl on Oct. 17, Gallery Galore on Oct. 23 and Halloween on Oct. 31.

During each event, the tasting rooms will be open for tastings and by-the-glass and bottle sales.

Bacchus Landing is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 14210 Bacchus Landing Way. For more information: bacchuslanding.com

SONOMA VALLEY

Varietal weekends in the Valley

Through September, Sonoma Valley wineries will present curated wine experiences that focus on specific varietals, from cabernet and carignane to chardonnay and pinot.

During the last two weeks of September, guests can try a vertical tasting of four wines made with carignane at Kivelstadt Cellars.

Meadowcroft Wines will offer zinfandel tastings, and Sebastiani Winery will take tasters on a journey through two vintages of Cherryblock cabernet sauvignon and two vintages of another exclusive cab from one of the Sebastiani/Foley Family sister properties.

Visitors can join Sojourn Cellars in its Tasting Salon and experience the newly released pinot noir and chardonnay wines.

Reservations are required for all experiences. For more information: sonomavalleywine.com/sonoma-valley-presents

HOPLAND

A Taste of Hopland features wine, food

Destination Hopland’s Taste of Hopland wine festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at a dozen wineries in the area.

Participating tasting rooms will offer wine along with music and tours. There are two ticket levels: Coach tickets include wine tasting at all the wineries; First Class tickets include wine tasting, three food tickets and the chance to be a wine club member for the day at all the wineries.

The food tickets can be redeemed at local food establishments participating in the festival.

Coach tickets are $40, and First Class tickets are $65. For more information and to reserve: destinationhopland.com

SEBASTOPOL

Dutton Estate offers crushpad tours

During harvest season, Dutton Estate Winery will offer a crushpad tour, giving guests a close look at its cider and winemaking process.

The tours, free for guests who book morning tasting experiences, include an up-close view of the crushpad tank and barrel room during active harvest activity.

Tour dates are 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 18, 25 and Oct. 4, for those who have an 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. tasting; and at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 22 or 29 for those who have a noon or 12:30 p.m. tasting.

To reserve a tasting and tour: duttonestate.com and click on visit. 8757 Green Valley Road.

HEALDSBURG

West Wines hosts vineyard walks

Winemaker Katarina Bonde of West Wines will give Vineyard Grape Sampling tours this month during the harvest.

There will be morning tours this Saturday and on Sept. 18 for up to 10 people. Guests are asked to wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes.

Bonde will pick grape samples, field test the sugar and pH levels and taste the grapes while sharing how winemakers decide when to harvest.

Cost is $35, with boxed lunches and charcuterie available to order ahead for an additional fee. To reserve: westwines.com and click on events. 1000 Dry Creek Road.

WINDSOR

Bricoleur brings Palmer, Appleman on as advisers

Chefs Charlie Palmer and Nate Appleman have joined the Bricoleur Vineyards team as culinary advisers to the winery’s extensive food-and-wine program.

Palmer, who owns 13 restaurants and bars across the country through his Charlie Palmer Collective, will bring his signature Progressive American Cooking style to the tasting menus. Appleman, formerly of A16 and SPQR in San Francisco, will refine the winery’s pizza menu and other wood-fired dishes.

Palmer and Appleman also will help create menus for the winery’s seasonal picnics and wine-pairing dinners and are working with the estate gardener to grow wine-friendly produce.

“Bricoleur Vineyards is a beautiful place to gather,” said winery co-founder Sarah Hanson Citron. “Chef Palmer and Chef Appleman share our enthusiasm for bringing people together.”

Bricoleur Vineyards is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday, by appointment only. To reserve: bricoleurvineyards.com or 707-857-5700. 7394 Starr Road.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56