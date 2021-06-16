New tasting room opening this summer in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG

Murphy Goode opens new tasting room

Murphy Goode has opened a new tasting room in Healdsburg, located just 20 steps off the Healdsburg Plaza at 241 Healdsburg Ave.

The new tasting room has debuted on the heels of the winery’s unusual “A Really Goode Job” nationwide job candidate search. The winery recently announced it will double down and give two people a chance to work at the winery with free rent and a $10,000 a month salary plus a year’s supply of Murphy-Goode wine.

Murphy-Goode is accepting applications until the end of June. A team of judges will review all submissions, finalists will be announced in July 2021and the two selected candidates will be announced in August.

Once selected, the winners will begin their yearlong adventure with Murphy-Goode in September, starting with shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. during harvest.

The new tasting room is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Reservations are required: murphygoodewinery.com or 707-857-1510.

KENWOOD

The Laugh Cellar presents comedy at Deerfield

In support of Pride Sonoma County, the Laugh Cellar will present comedian Jason Stuart at 7 p.m. Friday at the Deerfield Ranch Winery.

Stuart is the author of an autobiography, “Shut Up, I’m Talking!,” and has a new stand-up comedy album, “I’m the Daddy and I Have Candy.”

The show will be outdoors on the crush pad, and doors will open at 6 p.m. Please bring an outdoor chair and blanket if you are local. You can purchase wine from Deerfield by the bottle and the glass. Picnics welcome, but no outside drinks allowed.

General admission tickets are $28 in advance. If available, tickets at the door are $35.

To reserve: crushersofcomedy.com. 10200 Sonoma Highway.

FORESTVILLE

Russian River Vineyards offer Happy Hour Thursdays

Relax under the redwoods on Thursday evenings, as Russian River Vineyards offers a happy hour from 5 -7:30 p.m. with a menu of appetizers and small bites from the kitchen by estate chef Lea Scheimer.

There also will be live music, local craft brews and wines by the glass. To make a reservation, go to russianrivervineyards.com and click on Happy Hour. 707-887-3344. 5700 Highway 116 North.

PENNGROVE

Chicken Barbecue drive-thru

The Penngrove Social Firemen will hold a benefit Chicken Barbecue drive-thru from 3-6 p.m. June 26 at Penngrove Park.

The menu includes barbecue chicken, beans, macaroni salad and bread. Penngrove 4-H kids will sell delicious desserts for $1, so bring cash.

Diners will pick up prepaid dinners in Penngrove Park’s driveway, 11800 Main St. The nonprofit club maintains Penngrove Park and Clubhouse and supports the community.

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased by June 20. You can buy tickets in person at JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St. between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with cash or check only. To purchase online: chicken-bbq-penngrove.eventbrite.com

For more information: 707-794-1516.

HEALDSBURG

Rodney Strong hosts Father’s Day on the Green

Celebrate dear old dad at Rodney Strong Vineyards from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with wine, live music and some summertime bites.

Tisza Bistro will be cooking up tasty dishes, including a Bacon Cheeseburger, Bratwurst with Ham Hock Braised Sauerkraut, Salmon Salad with arugula and Wiener Schnitzel Sandwich with cucumber salad and lingonberry jam.

Advanced reservations required: rodneystrong.com and click on Events. For reservations within 48 hours, call the winery at 707-431-1533. 11455 Old Redwood Highway.

