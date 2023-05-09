New to Southeast Asian cuisine? Try these 3 basic recipes

I’m increasingly enjoying the foods, flavors and cooking techniques of Southeast Asia. There are so many local opportunities to explore these cuisines, from restaurants to special events at local temples such as Wat Lao Saysettha and Wat Mahabuddhaphum, both which held Thai/Lao new year’s celebrations in April.

Traditional foods are a highlight of these celebrations and a great opportunity to explore new tastes and textures.

At one of the celebrations, a friend who is visiting from Laos and I were discussing Southeast Asian foods and American cuisine.

“Americans don’t use many seasonings or spices except salt,” she said.

I’ve been thinking about that comment ever since.

I understand. Even our most-revered restaurants — think Chez Panisse — rely more on fresh ingredients seasoned simply with salt and pepper than they do on more complex mixtures. The classic Chez Panisse dessert, served to President Bill Clinton one night, is a single perfect peach, from Dry Creek Peach and Produce.

Compare that to a signature Thai/Lao dessert: mango sticky rice, made of sticky rice, coconut milk, pandan leaf and sliced mango. To me, it’s one of the most delicious desserts in the world.

There are several reasons for these differences, including, of course, geography and climate. Hot chiles, for example, are enjoyed in hot climates because they cool us by making us sweat.

If you are new to these cuisines, you may need to change your shopping habits a bit to make them at home. Although you can find such foods as fish sauce and sticky rice in the international sections of local markets, you’ll find a better selection and many traditional fresh fruit and vegetables at more specialized stores, such as Asia Mart (2481 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa) and Phnom-Penh Grocery (923 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa).

Vietnamese-Inspired Spring Rolls with Shrimp, Mint and Cilantro

Makes 6 rolls

Spring rolls are so refreshing, filling your mouth with cool and crunchy ingredients and sweet-hot sauce. These days, you can find variations at markets that have sushi counters. Most come with a thick, sweet and slightly spicy sauce. I’ve never had a bad one, but I do prefer to make them at home.

Dipping Sauce (recipe follows)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ pound fresh medium-size shrimp

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into thin julienne (about 3-inch-long pieces)

1 ½ cups shredded iceberg lettuce (¼ - ½ head)

¾ cup fresh mung bean sprouts

¾ cup fresh mint leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

3 green onions, washed, cut in half lengthwise and trimmed to 5-inch lengths

2 cups cooked rice vermicelli

1 package round rice-paper sheets

Several hours before serving the spring rolls, make the dipping sauce and set it aside.

Fill a small saucepan half full with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the shrimp and cook until just opaque, about 90 seconds. Drain, peel, devein and cut in half lengthwise. Put the shrimp on a small plate and set aside.

Put the other ingredients into separate bowls.

Stretch the cooked vermicelli on a work surface and cut it into 3½-inch lengths. Put the cut vermicelli into a small bowl.

Fill a large bowl with lukewarm water. Arrange all the ingredients near a work surface.

Submerge 1 rice-paper sheet in the warm water for a few seconds, until it is soft and pliable. Carefully lift it out and spread it flat on a work surface.

Put ⅙ of the vermicelli across the bottom third of the rice paper. Top with lettuce, bean sprouts, mint leaves, onions, cilantro leaves and shrimp, dividing each ingredient into sixths so you’ll have enough for all the rolls.

To roll, fold in the right and left sides of the rice paper to make the sides straight. Next, roll up the bottom third of the rice paper over the ingredients, then use your fingers to roll it into a tube about 1½ inches in diameter.

Continue until you have made all 6 rolls.

Wrap each spring roll in plastic wrap or tuck it into a small sandwich bag so the rice paper stays soft and pliable.

Enjoy right away, with the dipping sauce alongside.

When the rolls are protected by plastic, they will keep for a day or 2 in the refrigerator.

Dipping Sauce

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 fresh Thai chile, sliced into very thin rings

8 tablespoons warm water

5 teaspoons sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons fish sauce

5 teaspoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, torn into pieces

Put the chile into a small bowl, add the warm water and the sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the garlic, fish sauce, lime juice and cilantro. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Vietnamese-Inspired Noodle Salad (Bün)

Makes 4 servings

Southeast Asian noodle salads are among the best salads in the world. This is the first version I learned to make, years ago, and I enjoy it frequently.

5 large garlic cloves, minced

1 serrano, minced

4 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

3 tablespoons sugar

4 - 5 tablespoons fish sauce

3 - 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 ounces thin rice noodles (rice vermicelli)

Hot water

4 cups lettuce or Napa cabbage, cut into very thin crosswise ribbons

1 cup sprouts of choice or pea shoots

4 - 5 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin diagonal slices

½ cup julienned cucumber

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup very small fresh spearmint leaves

¼ cup very small Thai basil leaves, optional (omit when not in season)

Meat or seafood of choice, optional, see Note

½ cup crushed dry-roasted peanuts

Put the garlic, serrano, ginger, sugar, fish sauce and lime juice into a bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Taste and correct for balance; cover and set aside for at least an hour and as long as several hours.

Shortly before serving, put the noodles into a medium bowl, cover with hot water and set aside until softened, about 15 minutes. Drain thoroughly.

Meanwhile, put the lettuce or cabbage, sprouts or pea shoot, scallions, cucumber, cilantro, mint and basil into a large bowl and toss together gently. Divide about ⅔ of the mixture among 4 large bowls and top with noodles. Scatter the remaining greens on top.

Add meat or seafood, if using, scatter peanuts on top and drizzle dressing over everything, dividing it as evenly as possible. Enjoy right away.

Note: If you like, add 1 pound medium to large sauteed shrimp; rare beef, sliced thin; leftover barbecued pork; or sauteed squid to the salad before adding the dressing.

Glass Noodle Salad with Squid and Pork

Makes 4 servings

The first time I enjoyed glass noodles was at a tiny restaurant in San Francisco, where friends and I would drive on the spur of the moment from Sebastopol. The food was that good, and there were few such restaurants in Sonoma County at the time. I had Ants Climbing Trees, which is a colorful name for a dish of glass noodles, ground pork and some searingly hot chiles. Once your mouth gets accustomed to the heat, the dish is all but addictive. This dish, my own creation, is inspired by that dish and by the many versions of larb/laab I’ve enjoyed over the years.

4 ounces glass (bean thread) noodles

4 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 - 2 serranos, minced

¼ cup fish sauce

6 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 4 limes)

1 tablespoon sugar

½ pound fresh squid, cleaned, bodies separated from tentacles

2 tablespoons coconut oil

½ pound ground pork

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh spearmint leaves

3 scallions, white and green parts, very thinly sliced

Put the noodles in a large bowl, cover them with hot water and let soak for 15 minutes. Fill a large pot half full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Drain the noodles and cook them in the boiling water until they are plump and translucent, about 5 minutes. Drain, rinse in cool water and drain again. Put the noodles in a large bowl and set the bowl in the refrigerator.

Next, make the dressing. Put 2 tablespoons of the garlic, 1 tablespoon of the ginger and half the serranos into a small bowl and add the fish sauce, lime juice and sugar. Set aside.

Slice the bodies of the squid into narrow rings; leave the tentacles whole.

Put the coconut oil into a wok set over medium-high head, add half the remaining garlic and half the remaining serranos and cook, stirring constantly, for 15 seconds. Add the squid rings and tentacles and cook until the squid turns firm and white, 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer the squid to a bowl, return the wok to medium heat and add the remaining garlic and serranos. Cook for 15 seconds. Add the pork and cook, stirring constantly and breaking up the meat with a fork, until it loses its pink color, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Remove the bowl with the noodles from the refrigerator, toss with half the dressing and divide among individual soup plates. Divide the squid and pork among the servings, scattering them over the noodles. Drizzle some of the remaining dressing over each portion. Scatter with cilantro, mint and scallions and enjoy right away.

Variations: Instead of enjoying this salad over noodles, serve it over shredded Napa cabbage or sliced romaine lettuce.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

