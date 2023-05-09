New to Southeast Asian cuisine? Try these 3 basic recipes

I’m increasingly enjoying the foods, flavors and cooking techniques of Southeast Asia. There are so many local opportunities to explore these cuisines, from restaurants to special events at local temples such as Wat Lao Saysettha and Wat Mahabuddhaphum, both which held Thai/Lao new year’s celebrations in April.

Traditional foods are a highlight of these celebrations and a great opportunity to explore new tastes and textures.

At one of the celebrations, a friend who is visiting from Laos and I were discussing Southeast Asian foods and American cuisine.

“Americans don’t use many seasonings or spices except salt,” she said.

I’ve been thinking about that comment ever since.

I understand. Even our most-revered restaurants — think Chez Panisse — rely more on fresh ingredients seasoned simply with salt and pepper than they do on more complex mixtures. The classic Chez Panisse dessert, served to President Bill Clinton one night, is a single perfect peach, from Dry Creek Peach and Produce.

Compare that to a signature Thai/Lao dessert: mango sticky rice, made of sticky rice, coconut milk, pandan leaf and sliced mango. To me, it’s one of the most delicious desserts in the world.

There are several reasons for these differences, including, of course, geography and climate. Hot chiles, for example, are enjoyed in hot climates because they cool us by making us sweat.

If you are new to these cuisines, you may need to change your shopping habits a bit to make them at home. Although you can find such foods as fish sauce and sticky rice in the international sections of local markets, you’ll find a better selection and many traditional fresh fruit and vegetables at more specialized stores, such as Asia Mart (2481 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa) and Phnom-Penh Grocery (923 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa).

Vietnamese-Inspired Spring Rolls with Shrimp, Mint and Cilantro

Makes 6 rolls

Spring rolls are so refreshing, filling your mouth with cool and crunchy ingredients and sweet-hot sauce. These days, you can find variations at markets that have sushi counters. Most come with a thick, sweet and slightly spicy sauce. I’ve never had a bad one, but I do prefer to make them at home.

Dipping Sauce (recipe follows)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ pound fresh medium-size shrimp

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into thin julienne (about 3-inch-long pieces)

1 ½ cups shredded iceberg lettuce (¼ - ½ head)

¾ cup fresh mung bean sprouts

¾ cup fresh mint leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

3 green onions, washed, cut in half lengthwise and trimmed to 5-inch lengths

2 cups cooked rice vermicelli

1 package round rice-paper sheets

Several hours before serving the spring rolls, make the dipping sauce and set it aside.

Fill a small saucepan half full with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the shrimp and cook until just opaque, about 90 seconds. Drain, peel, devein and cut in half lengthwise. Put the shrimp on a small plate and set aside.

Put the other ingredients into separate bowls.

Stretch the cooked vermicelli on a work surface and cut it into 3½-inch lengths. Put the cut vermicelli into a small bowl.

Fill a large bowl with lukewarm water. Arrange all the ingredients near a work surface.

Submerge 1 rice-paper sheet in the warm water for a few seconds, until it is soft and pliable. Carefully lift it out and spread it flat on a work surface.

Put ⅙ of the vermicelli across the bottom third of the rice paper. Top with lettuce, bean sprouts, mint leaves, onions, cilantro leaves and shrimp, dividing each ingredient into sixths so you’ll have enough for all the rolls.

To roll, fold in the right and left sides of the rice paper to make the sides straight. Next, roll up the bottom third of the rice paper over the ingredients, then use your fingers to roll it into a tube about 1½ inches in diameter.

Continue until you have made all 6 rolls.

Wrap each spring roll in plastic wrap or tuck it into a small sandwich bag so the rice paper stays soft and pliable.

Enjoy right away, with the dipping sauce alongside.

When the rolls are protected by plastic, they will keep for a day or 2 in the refrigerator.

Dipping Sauce

Makes about ⅔ cup

1 fresh Thai chile, sliced into very thin rings

8 tablespoons warm water

5 teaspoons sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons fish sauce

5 teaspoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, torn into pieces

Put the chile into a small bowl, add the warm water and the sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Add the garlic, fish sauce, lime juice and cilantro. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Vietnamese-Inspired Noodle Salad (Bün)

Makes 4 servings