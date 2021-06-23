New winery opening in Sonoma County

GLEN ELLEN

Abbot’s Passage to open July 1

Sixth-generation vintner Katie Bundschu plans to open Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile, an experiential winery located on a historic property in the heart of the Sonoma Valley, on July 1.

The winery offers guests tastings or bottle service at picnic tables in the Olive Grove, where they can relax in Adirondack chairs or play shuffleboard.

Guests also can reserve a private, premium and immersive food and wine experience that takes place at tables among the property’s old zinfandel vines.

Food will be a central component of the experience, with shareable plates that highlight the best of seasonal Wine Country fare, such as a grazing board with housemade pickled vegetables and dried fruits, housemade crackers as well as locally sourced cheeses and charcuterie.

The Mercantile showcases an artisanal collection of products from near and far, hand-selected by Bundschu, with an emphasis on supporting female-owned businesses and sustainably made, locally sourced crafts.

“Nearly 150 years after my family’s first harvest at Gundlach Bundschu, I took my own path to launch Abbot’s Passage with its inaugural vintage in 2013,” Bundschu said. “It was important for me to find a home for Abbot’s Passage that both felt right in the sense of history and heritage, yet also celebrated my adventurous and exploratory spirit. And I’ve found that here in Glen Ellen.”

The estate winery features 80-year-old zinfandel vines, which Bundschu grafted to a mix of varietals, including mourvèdre, carignan and petit sirah, when Abbot’s Passage became the steward of the property in 2020. The resulting wines are one-of-a-kind field blends.

Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday and is a family-friendly and dog-friendly property.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made at abbotspassage.com. 777 Madrone Road.

WEST COUNTY

Wineries band together for Taste West County

A collective of 13 small-production wineries in western Sonoma County, from Santa Rosa and Sebastopol to Graton and Forestville, have banded together to form Taste West County.

Participating wineries in Taste West County include Claypool Cellars, DRNK, Dutton-Goldfield, Emeritus, Furthermore Wines, Halleck, Hartford Family, Joseph Jewell, Marimar Estate, Martin Ray Winery, Paul Mathew Vineyards, Pellegrini-Olivet Lane and Red Car Wines.

For more information on upcoming events, go to tastewestcounty.com

WINDSOR

Bricoleur launches summer wine, food programs

Bricoleur Vineyards in the Russian River Valley recently launched several new wine and food experiences to celebrate the summer season.

The Essential Picnic experience features a seasonal selection of sandwiches, salads and bites paired with two glasses of wine. Guests receive a pre-packed picnic to enjoy outdoors at the estate. Cost is $70.

Rosé in the Roses held at the bocce ball courts includes a full picnic lunch, chilled magnum of Rosé of Grenache and branded Bricoleur bocce set. Reservations required for groups of four ($400) through 10 ($940).

The winery continues to offer the Sip & Savor tasting flight for $85 and the Our Roots tasting flight for $65.

For tasting reservations, go to bricoleurvineyards.com and click on Book a Tasting. 7394 Starr Road.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56