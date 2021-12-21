New Year’s nibbles: Savory bites that provide big flavor

Traditionally, a cocktail or two are the beverages of choice for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Of course, as a celebratory drink, I wouldn’t refuse a nice glass of sparkling wine or Champagne, either. With any of those, a few nibbles can’t be far behind.

Slices of toasted baguette with prosciutto and dishes of olives and toasted nuts are great, but why not add some more filling and flavorful offerings?

To start, you could try a simple favorite of mine: sliced radishes with good cultured butter and flaky sea salt.

Here are some other ideas for your New Year’s gatherings that can sustain friends and family through an entire evening or afternoon. These dishes draw on the flavors of many classic global cuisines, from Italy and France to Vietnam and Korea.

Pick a couple of these noshes to try while toasting to 2022. May it be a more delicious and sustainable year for chefs and home cooks, foodies and world travelers everywhere.

These little golden puffs are addictive. A French classic, they’re usually made with Gruyère, but I’ve used a nice cheddar here. They are usually eaten by themselves, but you also can split them and fill them with a mousse of chicken, ham or even shrimp salad for a more substantial hors d’oeuvres.

If you aren’t baking the gougères immediately, shape pans of gougères dough, sprinkle with cheese and freeze for a half hour. Transfer to a freezer bag at this point, until you’re ready to bake. Bake straight from the freezer, same as below, adding a couple extra minutes.

Cheddar Gougères

Makes 20 servings

1 cup water

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups (about 6 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Put the water, butter and salt in a medium, heavy saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Cook, swirling the pan a few times until the butter melts; once it has melted, increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a rolling boil. Turn off the heat and dump in the flour all at once. Beat the mixture with a wooden spoon until it starts to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Take the pan off the stove, set it on a hot pad and let it cool a bit, without stirring, for 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating the mixture well with the spoon after each addition (you have to put some muscle into it to incorporate the eggs fully). With each addition, the dough should look glossy and slick at first, then stick to the sides of the pan before you add the next egg. After beating in the last egg, beat in the dry mustard and cayenne, then the cheese.

Scoop up a heaping teaspoon of dough and, with another spoon, push it off onto the paper-lined baking sheet (it should form a mound about 1 inch in diameter). Continue with the remaining dough, leaving an inch of space between the gougères (work in batches if necessary; the dough can stand, covered with buttered wax paper or parchment, for up to a half hour).

Bake until the gougères are puffy and light golden, about 25 minutes, switching pan positions halfway through. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before serving, or turn off the oven and let gougères remain in the oven, with the door ajar, for up to 1 hour. You also can bake them ahead, then cool and refrigerate them for a day. Reheat in the oven before serving.

_____

This is one of the easiest party dishes you can prepare that has solid Southern roots. Be sure the shrimps are from sustainable, wholesome sources. American wild or farm-raised are always a safe bet, according to Seafood Watch.

Zatarain’s launched in 1886 in New Orleans and now has a broad range of Cajun-style foods. The brand is currently owned by McCormick, the world’s largest spice company. It’s widely available in stores and online, and it’s good!

Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimps

Makes 6 - 8 servings

2 pounds shell-on large shrimp, shells split up the back and shrimp deveined

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted

Zatarain’s Crawfish, Shrimp and Crab Boil

Rémoulade Sauce (recipe follows)

Following directions on the Zatarain’s package, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Stir in the Zatarain’s mix. Add the shrimp and cook until pink and still very slightly translucent in the center, about 3 minutes. They will continue to cook after draining. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Add butter and toss to coat. Serve warm or at room temperature with Rémoulade Sauce.

This sauce is best made a couple hours ahead, so flavors can develop. Can be stored, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.