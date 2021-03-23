The following is an interview with the author, who has been proprietor of Nick’s Cove since August 2011 and lives in Petaluma with her husband and son.

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: I grew up in Lake County, and then I moved to Santa Rosa and went to the SRJC and worked part-time. I finished my AA and moved to Petaluma for a summer. ... I was transferring to SF State, but I met a boy who I later married, so I’ve been here since 1992.

Q: When did you get the idea to write a cookbook about Nick’s Cove?

A: Honestly, the first time I started working there in 2010, I started talking about a cookbook. There’s so much history, and it all needed to get written down. At the time, Ruth Gibson (the owner before Pat Kuleto and Mark Franz) was still alive, and I was worried we would miss the opportunity to get her story. She would come to lunch, and I would sit down and take notes.

Q: Were there any big surprises along the way? Did you always know the original owner Nick Kojich, who immigrated from Croatia, was also a bootlegger?

I knew Nick and his wife Frances’s niece and nephew, Dorothy and Andy Matkovich (the second owners of Nick’s Cove) had a daughter Judy Matkovich. ... I was telling a friend of mine who was born and raised in Petaluma that I know this lady Judy lives here in Petaluma, and I can’t find her. She said, “That’s one of my mom’s best friends.“ It turns out I could walk to her house. She and her husband Ron sat down with me and gave me details about who everybody was in the pictures. The one thing she said was that Nick was ”absolutely a bootlegger.”

Judy was wonderful, and I had her look over parts of the history (in the cookbook) for accuracy. ... I’m a stranger writing about her family’s history, and it made me feel really good that what was written honored all the people who came before me.

Q: It’s interesting that even your publisher, Cameron + Company of Petaluma, is local. How did you find them?

A: Chris Gruener (the publisher) and I have a lot of mutual friends. They were an absolute delight to work with. Everyone was so helpful and encouraging and supportive. Kim Laidlaw was the project manager. ... She would make adjustments and help with the copy if I was stuck on something. She really tried her best to not lose my voice. I wanted the readers and the cooks to see Nick’s through my eyes ... of someone who fell in love with the location first.

Q: What kind of changes did you make when you bought the property in 2011?

A: I had beautiful wooden tables made from a recycled water tower and removed all the white tablecloths. I really wanted people to feel comfortable coming in after a day of kayaking or hiking.

I decluttered some of the knickknacks that Kuleto was fond of. He had a lot of texture, like fishing nets hanging from the ceiling. You can’t clean that stuff, and it collects dust. So I decluttered without stripping away the essence of the design and the aesthetic.

I got the garden (The Croft) started in 2012. It was 10 feet of weeds all the way around. The terracing had been done by Kuleto ... so I took it back to see the terracing and the irrigation. We started harvesting in 2013 in the summer and fall, and it’s been getting better and better ever since. In the pandemic, we pivoted and offered a CSA box of vegetables because we had all this produce that we couldn’t turn into food in the kitchen. … The boxes sold out.

Q: You’ve also made the property kid-friendly with a kids’ menu. Why?

A: We didn’t have a kids’ menu, and I had a 7-year-old. When we went out to dinner, I didn’t appreciate a menu with fried chicken fingers and a corn dog. It was a big deal for me to have a healthy children’s menu.

The Nick’s It was my baby. … We were thinking about a dessert, and I said we should make an ice cream sandwich, like an It’s It. And I jokingly said, “We can call it a Nick’s It.”

Q: What kind of pivots did you have to make at the restaurant during the pandemic?

A: When it was spring heading into summer, we did takeout. We laid everybody off, furloughed the ones we could and kept those who could handle takeout. Then, with outdoor dining, we pivoted to a counter-service model so we could cut down on the table interactions with our staff and the public.

Then in December when it closed down again, we just shut down completely. ... When they opened outside dining again, we went into full gear of being able to serve our guests with counter service.

Now we’re open 25% indoors, but it will still be a window where you order and the pickup is inside and you get your drinks and food as they come up.