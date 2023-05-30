No outdoor pizza oven? Fire up the grill for pizza

As warmer weather finally kicks in and we spend more time outside, our thoughts turn to grilling, over charcoal and wood or propane-fueled grills. Cooking outside, you avoid heating up the kitchen and can enjoy those wonderful grilling aromas as the sun sinks below the horizon.

I confess I am no grill master. Over the years, I have grilled hundreds of burgers and hot dogs, boned quail and whole salmon, tomatoes and peaches. But I do not have a fancy grill, and I do not keep up with all the attachments now available that make grilling easier, or so advertisements tell us. Think of me as a bare-bones griller, with an inexpensive ramshackle grill that I have, on occasion, turned into a smoker to make bacon.

One thing I love cooking on my old grill is pizza, for myself or for parties. When I have guests, I like to set up a table with a dozen or more toppings, ready to be added in combinations each person chooses. With this style of pizza, don’t think of it as the typical American-style pizza, loaded with ingredients.

Grilled Pizza Skins

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This style of pizza is not slathered with pizza sauce and piled with a lot of toppings, as traditional American pizza is. Instead, these are light and delicate, with just a few toppings, added sparingly.

4 8- to 10-inch rounds of pizza dough (recipe follows)

Extra-virgin olive oil

Condiments or toppings of choice

First, prepare the pizza dough. Then build a fire in an outdoor grill. Make sure the grill rack is clean.

Cut the dough in half and cut both pieces in half again.

Use your hands to slowly stretch both pieces into roundish disks; do not worry about being precise.

When the coals are ready, set the stretched skins on the grill for 1 to 2 minutes, until the dough firms up and is lightly toasted. Turn and grill on the other side until the dough is cooked through and golden brown, about 2 minutes more.

Add toppings just before removing from the grill, or transfer to a work surface to add toppings that don’t need to be heated.

Serve the pizzas neat, with condiments alongside, or add toppings from the suggestions that follow.

Variation: These simple grilled pizza skins can be used in place of traditional Indian naan, which is made in a tandoori oven, something few of us have at home.

Relatively Fast Pizza Dough

Makes four 8- to 10-inch shells

Some recipes for pizza dough require up to 8 hours for rising, a slow process that results in outstanding flavors and textures. But sometimes we want pizza more quickly. With this recipe, you can decide in the afternoon that you want homemade pizza for dinner. This recipe can easily be doubled and tripled, but do not increase the amount of yeast.

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1⅓ cups warm water

4½ - 5 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

6 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Combine the yeast and water in a large mixing bowl, and set aside for 10 minutes.

Use a whisk to stir in 1 cup flour, the salt and the olive oil. Add more flour, ½ cup at a time, until you have just 1 cup remaining. As the mixture thickens, switch from a whisk to a wooden spoon.

Turn the dough out onto a heavily floured surface and knead it until it is smooth and velvety, about 7 minutes, working in as much of the remaining flour as the dough will take.

Brush a large clean bowl lightly with olive oil, set the dough in the bowl and cover it with a damp towel. Let the dough rise for 3 hours, until it has more than doubled in size. Gently turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Cut the dough into 4 equal pieces. Use the heel of your hand to press the dough into a flat circle and then use both hands to pick it up. Hold the dough perpendicular to your work surface and move your hands around its outer edges, shaking gently as you do. If it doesn’t stretch easily, put a hand on either side of the disk and pull gently until the dough is about ¼ inch thick, or slightly thinner. The edges will be thicker. Using your hand or a floured rolling pin, flatten it into a 10-inch round about ⅜ inch thick.

Suggested toppings

You can add toppings while the pizza skins are still on the grill, during the last minute or so of cooking, so the cheese melts. Always have kosher salt, black pepper in a mill, red pepper flakes and at least 1 hot sauce, such as Tabasco, alongside. And have fun! This is not precision cooking.

Simple tomato sauce (recipe follows), grated Jack cheese

Olive oil, Jack cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, Italian parsley

Olive oil, soppressata, julienned roasted sweet peppers

Olive oil, garlic, soppressata, mozzarella fresca

Stewed garlic (recipe follows), fresh chevre, thyme, oil-cured olives

Olive oil, sliced tomatoes, cooked and crumbled bacon, with a drizzle of aioli and thinly sliced basil added after cooking

Olive oil, garlic, Italian fontina, clams (freshly steamed or canned)

Olive oil, jamon serrano or sliced Spanish chorizo, raw asparagus cut in half lengthwise, grated Manchego

Mushrooms sauteed in olive oil with pancetta and shallots, mozzarella

Cooked and crumbled Mexican-style chorizo, grated white cheddar, with cilantro and salsa added after cooking

Olive oil, minced garlic, grated Caciocavallo (a Sicilian cheese, readily available locally), oregano, with a light drizzle of red wine vinegar added after cooking

Tapenade, Fontina, toasted walnuts

Olive oil, stewed garlic, Fontina, shaved summer truffles

Grated zucchini tossed with a clove of minced garlic and a squeeze of lemon, grated St. George or similar cheese, sliced avocado added after cooking

Olive oil, smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, snipped chives, all added after cooking

Melted butter, sliced pears, sliced brie, toasted hazelnuts, drizzle of honey

Simple Tomato Sauce for Pizza

Makes 1 cup, enough for 6-8 small pizzas

This is a delicate sauce and should be applied sparingly.

½ cup canned diced tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4-5 minced garlic cloves

2 teaspoons oregano

Kosher salt

In a small bowl, combine the tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and oregano. Add salt, to taste. Spread 2-3 tablespoons of the mixture over a small pizza before adding other ingredients. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Stewed Garlic

Makes about 1 cup

If you can, use this year’s crop of fresh garlic, before it is cured. If using last year’s crop, cut each clove lengthwise and remove the green shoot before cooking.

3-4 garlic bulbs, cloves separate and peeled

Olive oil

Put the peeled garlic cloves into a small saucepan and cover with olive oil. Set over low heat and cook very slowly until the garlic is soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature. Enjoy right away or refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The BLT Cookbook.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.