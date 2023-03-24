Nonprofit North Bay nurseries open for spring sales

Occidental

Mother Nursery opens for spring planting

The Occidental Arts and Ecology Center has one of the most diverse, oldest and most impressive production gardens in Sonoma County. And the center offers many of its plants for sale through its nursery, which reopens for the growing season on April 1.

The nursery will offer a wide selection of unusual perennial edible crops, culinary and medicinal herbs, pollinator plants, drought-tolerant plants, fiber and dye plants and an expanded collection of California natives.

The center’s Mother Garden for some 50 years has produced many unusual plants in keeping with the center’s mission to preserve biodiversity in the plant world.

Every plant offered has been trialed through the garden to ensure it’s suited to the North Coast climate. The center propagates from a rotating list of nearly 600 varieties, mostly grown from their own seeds or mother plants living on site.

Tours of the garden will be offered from 1-3 p.m. the first and third Sundays of the month. People also are invited to pitch in on garden volunteer days for a three-hour shift between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The nursery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 707-874-1557. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. OAE.org/nursery

Santa Rosa

Willowside School nursery has dahlias and more

The student-supported nursery at Willowside School is back in business for your spring planting, with tons of ornamentals, including dahlias.

They also have drought-tolerant perennials, Japanese maples, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and lots of plants to invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden.

Plants are $6 for a 1-gallon size. Japanese maples range from $30-$80. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The nursery is at Willowside School at the corner of Willowside and Hall roads in west Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724 for questions or if you’d like to donate plants or equipment to the nursery.

