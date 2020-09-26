North Bay Spirit Award winner gleans food for residents, organizations in need

Virtually everyone associated with Healdsburg’s Farm to Pantry nonprofit knows its origin story well.

It goes like this: Long ago during the Great Recession, Healdsburg newcomer Melita Love was in Big John’s market, toting out her groceries, when she spotted a collection bin for the local food pantry. What a good idea, she thought, getting people to donate something from their cart before they left the store.

But she also was dismayed by the disparity between the barrel filled with processed food and the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables in her own bag. In a region renowned for its bounty and consciousness about healthy food, it seemed to Love terribly wrong that the groceries she took for granted were beyond the reach of so many in her community.

“There is something about this picture,” she thought, “that I can change.” And she did.

She started talking to people who work “in the world of food insecurity” and heard about gleaning — harvesting leftover or extra food from farms and orchards that might otherwise go to waste. An ancient practice described in the Hebrew Bible, gleaning was recognized as a legal right centuries later in many parts of Europe. The image of peasants cleaning the fields after harvest was immortalized in an iconic 1857 painting by Jean-Francois Millet and reinterpreted by Vincent van Gogh.

Love’s first efforts were small. She gleaned unsold produce at the farmers market or extra fruit from people’s yards that might otherwise drop and rot. Armed with an MBA from NYU and experience in banking, the recent empty nester applied her skills and savvy to what came to be called Farm to Pantry, marshaling volunteers to pick excess produce and getting it into the kitchens of people who couldn’t afford it.

Twelve years later, Farm to Table is regarded as one of the most respected nonprofit organizations in the community, with an expanding reach that now extends north to Cloverdale, west to Forestville and Sebastopol and south to Santa Rosa.

So far in 2020, Farm to Pantry has rescued more than 100,000 pounds of produce, which translates into 400,000 individual servings of fruits and vegetables. This year so far, 295 volunteer gleaners have fanned out to 194 farms, orchards and fields, harvesting and delivering fresh and healthy food to 75 partner organizations that serve people for whom fresh food is a luxury.

“Melita felt like everyone should have a chance to eat food like she had. And that is one of the pieces of the story that sings the most loudly to me,” said Duskie Estes, a Sonoma County chef and a longtime food activist who recently took over as executive director for the nonprofit for which Love remains a guiding light.

For her vision of “food equality” and her determination to bring it to fruition, Love has been selected as September’s North Bay Spirit Award winner. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award honors people who have made a major contribution to the betterment of the community. Through creativity, ingenuity and determination, they have identified a need and found a way to fill it.

Powerhouse nonprofit

Healdsburg artist and philanthropist Barbara Wollner was one of the first volunteer gleaners for Farm to Pantry and has been a supporter and donor ever since.

“We would meet in her backyard or meet on the plaza and she’d tell us which home garden we were going to that day,” Wollner recalled of Love. “There was a real camaraderie, and people were drawn to her because of that.”

Love’s inclusivity helped build the organization quickly into a growing concern. People joined for many reasons, whether for the companionship, a desire to feed the hungry or concern about food waste.

She took care to never pick even a tiny bit more than what was offered, Wollner said. Back in those early backyard days, Love would bring a vintage red-and-black metal scale that once belonged to her mother to weigh every glean. Now everything is weighed digitally and recorded.

That high level of accountability and attention to detail has given the organization the credibility and stability to thrive. Farm to Pantry has grown from only three volunteers on its first glean in 2008 to a powerhouse nonprofit with a $250,000 annual budget, a passionate and influential board of directors and three full-time employees. Collectively over the years, they have recouped 250 tons of surplus nuts, fruits and vegetables to support the health and well-being of the community.

“The amazing thing about Melita is that when she puts her mind to something, she’s incredibly focused and incredibly disciplined. She did all kinds of research on social entrepreneurship and figured out how to make it happen,” said Michael Dimock, a Farm to Pantry board member. A longtime friend of Love’s from their grad school days in New York, he heads Roots for Change, which aims to make food and farming systems in California healthier, safer and more profitable.