North Bay Spirit Award winner has managed Santa Rosa community garden for over a decade
When volunteers show up at the Harvest for the Hungry Garden in Santa Rosa, they inevitably check in with one man, a human encyclopedia who always seems to know just what needs to be done on a given day and who best to do the job.
Martin Cibulka knows who can’t bend so well anymore and who has knee or back problems. He has a good idea of each volunteer’s skills or what they especially like doing in the garden. His attention to these personal details helps make working in the garden so pleasurable for so many people.
For more than a decade, the former software developer has devoted some 20 hours a week to managing one of the oldest and most successful community gardens in Sonoma County, harvesting thousands of pounds of fresh organic produce distributed free to those in need.
In the face of praise, Cibulka blanches and quickly deflects credit to the roughly 30 volunteers who regularly show up each week to work in the dirt, spreading compost, sowing seeds, planting starts, weeding, watering, troubleshooting and harvesting.
“Many have been coming for 10 years or more. Everybody wants to help and get out and do something,” he said of his committed crew of workers who enjoy spending healthy time outdoors on a project that contributes directly to the well-being of others.
The Harvest for the Hungry Garden amounts to a small urban farm; it’s part of a large food network of local nonprofits and food pantries that depend on its produce to feed struggling families, single moms, the elderly and the homeless. The complexity of production and distribution on this scale requires someone with an eye on the big picture and all the moving parts.
“At this point, he’s essential. Nothing can happen to him,” said Elaine Walter, a former teacher who is president of the board, with her tongue only partially in her cheek. “We’re all busting our buns out here but he allows us to bust our buns in an organized fashion, and I really appreciate that.”
Last year during the pandemic, the garden produced a record amount — more than 30,000 pounds of kale, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, squash, onions, garlic, basil and fruits that are costly and beyond the financial reach of many people who rely on assistance to put food on the table.
The coronavirus pandemic only increased the number of people experiencing food insecurity in the county and the nation. Demand at the Redwood Empire Food Bank doubled. Cibulka has always looked for ways to increase production at Harvest for the Hungry, and with the county entering lockdown just as the spring planting season was getting underway in 2020, he tried to step up the output even more.
The garden each year holds one of the biggest plant sales in the county, selling starts for a huge variety of food crops and some perennials at bargain-basement prices. The massive sale is their primarily fundraiser for the year, and gardeners line up around the block to get in early for the best selection. Last year, Cibulka and a group of other volunteers moved the sale online with only a month’s notice, a huge and complicated pivot that kept them working many nights until 2 a.m. to pull it off.
For his efforts on behalf of the hungry, Cibulka, 55, was selected as February’s North Bay Spirit Award winner. A project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award calls out volunteers who go all in for a cause that benefits the community.
“He is a dedicated and passionate community leader,” said Mary Lockhart, resident services coordinator for senior housing with Burbank Housing, a nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing. “He ensures that literally tons of organic fruit and vegetables go to the needy in Sonoma County.”
Lockhart will pick up and bring produce deliveries from the garden to several low-income senior housing communities. So no bit of food goes to waste, Cibulka will sometimes bring extra veggies on his own.
“He would pop by every now and then with his arms full of kale,” Lockhart said. “For the manager to take his time to drop by extras, that’s pretty neat.”
Some of the recipients are so happy when the produce arrives they have been known to break out into applause.
Founded 34 years ago
The Harvest for the Hungry Garden spreads over 1¼ acres owned by the Christ Church United Methodist on Yulupa Avenue. The church provides the land but the garden operates as a separate entity, paying for water and other costs, from seeds to soil, which run about $8,000 a year. It also receives in-kind donations from local nurseries and other individuals and groups.
The Harvest for the Hungry Garden was founded in 1987 by Marge Cerleti and Muchtar Salzmann, who owns the Santa Rosa nursery Emerisa Gardens. Over the decades it has become a model in the efficient use of space, with 30 no-till beds watered by drip irrigation. It includes a small fruit orchard, a wildlife habitat area, a medicinal plant garden and a demonstration garden. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners, a project of UC Cooperative Extension, also provide assistance and expertise.
