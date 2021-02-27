“I’m so grateful they had this initiative,” Cibulka said of the garden’s founders. “People have these ideas and then ripples go out. And now 30 years later, hundreds or thousands of volunteers have come out and benefited from this.”

Harvest for the Hungry directs the bulk of its bounty to Bethlehem Towers, a city-supported senior apartment complex near downtown Santa Rosa; Burbank Housing; The Living Room, which provides services to homeless and at-risk women and children; FISH (Friends in Service Helping) and Elisha’s Pantry, a food bank steps away from the garden that is an interfaith project of the Christ Church United Methodist, Congregation Shomrei Torah and Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Cibulka’s wife Lien, also a longtime garden volunteer, is the coordinator for Elisha’s Pantry.

“Martin is always a learner. So, for him, the garden was a great place to learn something he’s not familiar with. He’s a computer geek,” Lien Cibulka said of her husband, who she affectionately calls Farmer Mark.

“He’s always digging and researching about how to grow vegetables and produce in a better way. Every other day he is out there with this team of amazing volunteers. They want to grow as much as they can in a bonding way, and that way they’ll have a lot more vegetables to give out to the community.”

Serendipity

The pair had met at college in Boulder, Colorado, where the Czech-born Cibulka had moved to obtain his master’s degree. He had expected to move back to Europe when he completed his studies, but his plans changed after he met Lien, a native of Vietnam.

Twenty years ago, the couple was looking for a life change after living in Redmond, Washington, where Cibulka had worked for Microsoft. Sonoma County beckoned with its natural beauty. The pair opened the Kindred Handcrafts (now Kindred Fair Trade Handcrafts) shop in downtown Santa Rosa. They had spare time too, and looked for something interesting and meaningful to fill it.

They came upon a notice tacked up at the old New College in Railroad Square that would transform their lives and bring them purpose. “Do you want to learn how to grow organic food and feed the hungry people in Sonoma County?”

Cibulka, who grew up in a condominium in a small town in Austria near the border with Switzerland, didn’t know the first thing about gardening. But he was intrigued. They both signed on. Cibulka started out spreading mulch and weeding while learning everything he could under then-manager Geoff Rauch.

“He was an incredible gardener,” Cibulka recalled. “He was really inspiring. Like the horse whisperer, he was the plant whisperer. He was so uplifting and we had these great workshops. Sometimes 30 or 40 people would come.”

However, Rauch’s salary was paid by a grant from a foundation that overnight lost everything in the Enron energy scandal, Cibulka said. There were no funds to pay for a garden manager. Cibulka decided to step into the void.

“By that time I just really enjoyed coming here. So I read tons of books,” he said. “And you learn through trial and error and from the many volunteers who keep on coming. I figured things out.”

While he loved his computer work, he found it no longer satisfied him, not the way watching a seed grow into something to eat did.

“You grow things from seed and it’s magic,“ he said, taking a break on a picnic table beneath an arbor in the center of the garden recently. ”Sometimes in the morning in a beautiful light, you see a row of multicolored lettuces and it’s so great.“

Healthy food makes a difference

Lien Cibulka said the community has been hammered hard by wildfires, floods and then a pandemic, increasing the demand for food assistance.

“I’ve seen a lot of families who would not have needed food before this. All these people had jobs and were trying to make a good life, and then everything happened,” she said. Some recipients arrive at Elisha’s Pantry a couple hours early just to make sure they get their two boxes, one with canned goods and staples and the other filled with fresh produce from Harvest for the Hungry.

Becky Lawson said the fresh food has been essential for her and her daughter Lexi, 9, who eats mostly vegetarian. An event planner who was widowed right before the pandemic, Lawson has found herself in need of assistance.

“I buy organic when I can. Knowing it’s coming from a local organic garden harvested by people in my community makes a huge difference. It produces less of a carbon footprint.”

Lawson said she and Lexi consult children’s cookbooks or look up new recipes online to find tasty things to make with what’s in season. They live just around the corner from Elisha’s Pantry and the garden, so they ride their bikes over frequently.

“It’s fun for Lexi to see the progress of the vegetables and how they use the different beds in different seasons,” Lawson said.

Volunteer camaraderie

The garden has been a godsend not only for the people who eat from it, but for the volunteers who take pleasure in working outside, said Carol Hasenick, a volunteer coordinator for the Harvest for the Hungry Garden.

That’s particularly true with so many people isolated by the pandemic, people yearning for human contact and things to do. For the first time last year, they had to turn away volunteers, Hasenick said.

“Martin is the main person who holds it together. When I come in, he’s the first person I’ll see. He appreciates whatever any of us is able to do. He comes from a place of wanting to give back and use his skills.”

Volunteers are now ramping up for spring planting and the annual plant sale, which features an astonishing selection of crops. In past years they’ve offered more than 150 varieties of tomatoes alone.

They’re still working out the plant sale logistics. Last year’s online ordering proved too difficult, so they intend to come up with some sort of safe pickup system to keep the fundraiser going. It usually brings in $10,000 to $15,000 a year.

Pure pleasure

Cibulka doesn’t feel like he’s making any personal sacrifice, despite the many hours of physical and mental labor he puts into the garden.

“This is just something that speaks to me. I’m happy coming out here. I look forward to it,” he said, a wide grin creasing his face. “I still do after 20 years. There not a single day where I think, ‘Oh gosh. I’ve got to go.’ It doesn’t matter. Even on miserable days I come here and there are eight volunteers ready to go and I can’t believe it. I’m so happy.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @megmcconahey.