North Bay winemaker adds American twist to classic European spirit

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 10, 2021, 6:54PM
Other vermouths made in California

Many of these wineries make limited-production vermouths, which tend to sell out early. Check websites for details.

Massican Winery of Napa makes a Massican Dry White Vermouth inspired by the Italian vermouth made in Piedmont by the Cinzano family in the 18th century. massican.com

Matthiasson Wines of Napa makes a Matthiasson Sweet Vermouth using as the base wine 80% flora, a cross between semillon and gewurztraminer. matthiasson.com

Mommenpop of Napa makes a line of aperitifs (similar to vermouth) from grapes, citrus and spices. mommenpop.com

Scribe Winery of Sonoma makes a Scribe Winter Vermouth from estate chardonnay and a touch of pinot that is fortified with grape brandy and infused with lemongrass, dill and grapefruit peel. scribewinery.com

Sei Querce Wines of Geyserville makes an organically farmed Sei Querce Vermouth from a variety of white grapes fermented and aged in French oak barrels, then fortified with grape brandy and infused with grapefruit, Meyer lemon, fennel angelica root, marjoram and other herbs. It recently won a gold medal in the Sommeliers Choice Awards 2021. seiquerce.com

Trincheri Vermouth of St. Helena makes both a Tricheri Rosso and a Tricheri Dry vermouth based on the original 1890s Trincheri family recipe from Piedmont, Italy. trincherivermouth.com

Vya Vermouth, from Quady Wines of Madera, is made from a blend of grapes grown in the San Joaquin Valley. The line launched in 1999 with the Vya Sweet and Vya Extra Dry Vermouth. The Vya Whisper Dry Vermouth was added in 2011. quadywines.com

Winemaker Birk O’Halloran of Santa Rosa has a passion for making wine with old-vine zinfandel and grenache grapes that reflect the potent terroir of California, with its rich soils and heat.

But when his wife was pregnant with their first son six years ago, the proprietor of Iconic Wines in Geyserville started toying with the idea of also making a vermouth that would evoke the North American landscape. He recently had switched to drinking cocktails rather than wine, and most called for vermouth, an aromatized, fortified wine flavored with botanicals such as roots, barks, flowers, seeds, herbs and spices.

“It was weird opening a bottle (of wine) when she wasn’t able to drink,” he recalled. “Manhattans and negronis were my favorite drinks ... and there are quite a few old classic cocktails that call for vermouth.”

It took O’Halloran three years of experimentation — including 300 herb extract trials across 100 recipe batches — to create the first small-batch production last summer of the Rockwell Vermouth Co. Classic Sweet Vermouth and Extra Dry Vermouth.

Instead of the wormwood (Artemesia absinthium) traditionally used in European vermouths, he substituted a native California species of Artemesia, known commonly as California sagebrush (Artemesia california).

“I knew that smell from the Monterey Peninsula,” he said. “It’s the smell of our coast. ... It’s a woody shrub, almost like a rosemary bush. You cut it, and it splits and grows back better. It’s wild.”

Thanks to the support of ranchers, O’Halloran was able to forage for the wild herb along the hillsides of Carmel Valley. Other indigenous ingredients followed. From the Carolinas, he sourced golden cane sugar that was caramelized to balance the bitter and sweet. From a family of farmers with 90 years of experience, he sourced sun-dried California Black Mission figs. A UC Davis-developed white wine grape clone served as the base of the two vermouths.

“Our dream is always to stay native-focused to represent our terroir,” he said. “I’m working with a farm in Vacaville, Umbel Roots, to start the first culinary California sagebrush farm.”

During his years of experimentation, O’Halloran spent one year trying to ensure the vermouths made with native ingredients could be sold at affordable prices.

“I didn’t feel like any of the (vermouth) producers that were good were also affordable,” he said. “I wanted something that could work well for bartenders. ... I really wanted this to be a cocktail workhorse product.”

Vermouth is a key ingredient in the negroni, the Manhattan and the martini, three of the most classic cocktails. In Europe, vermouth is enjoyed on its own, over ice with a twist of lemon, as an aperitif. Because it’s relatively low in alcohol content, it is a perfect daytime drink.

“Europe, particularly Spain, is the heart of vermouth culture,” he said. “They have vermuterías, and it’s like a verb. You ‘vermouth’ with someone. ‘You want to go vermouth?’”

Where to find Rockwell

Although his dream is to open a Rockwell vermutería in Santa Rosa someday, O’Halloran is now working on spreading the word about his new vermouth products

“We bottled in July of last year,” he said. “We are just getting started, because that was in the middle of the pandemic. ... I was hoping to spend last summer drinking in cocktail bars and talking about vermouth.”

Currently, the Rockwell vermouths are distributed in about 10 states, and O’Halloran is talking to an importer to Denmark and Norway.

Here in California, he is still looking for a distributor, but so far, Rockwell vermouths can be found at Bottle Barn of Santa Rosa and at Lawler’s Liquor and Fatted Calf of Napa. Consumers also can order directly from the website (rockwellvermouth.com), for delivery the next day.

Meanwhile, local restaurants such as Willi’s Seafood and spoonbar in Healdsburg as well as Sam’s Social Club in Calistoga are using the Rockwell vermouth on their cocktail menus. Savage & Cooke Distillery on Mare Island, which makes whiskey and bourbon, uses Rockwell as their house vermouth.

For the herbal and spice component of his two vermouths, O’Halloran uses 15 ingredients and macerates them in high-proof grape spirit (brandy that has not been aged) to create an extract.

“The fresh herbs can be a little bit inconsistent,” he said. “So I”m holding back some of the extract from every batch, so every vermouth will have an original batch of the extract.”

History of vermouth

The history of vermouth is as ancient as wine itself.

According to the Grapes & Grains website, wine infused with herbs and spices can be traced back to ancient China and the Xia dynasty, circa 2070-1600 BCE. Ancient literature indicates that people from India also made liquors with grapes and grains flavored with herbs and spices.

Eventually, the custom of infusing wine with botanicals to improve its taste migrated to Europe with the flourishing spice trade of the Silk Road.

“The oldest wine ever found is from China, in a clay pot, with herbs in it,” O’Halloran said. “So as long as people have been making wine, they have been putting herbs in it.”

The vermouth we all know and love today was technically invented by the Italians back in the 16th century as a medicinal elixir.

“The original vermouth was seen as medicine and was made with forest roots from the Far East,” he said. “They put it in wine and added sugar to make it less bitter.”

In Turin in 1786, Antonio Benedetto Carparo came up with the first commercial vermouth, known as sweet, red or “Italian” vermouth. It was made with a white wine flavored with herbs and spices and fortified with neutral grape spirit. It gets its sweet taste and color from the addition of caramelized sugar. In 1863, Luigi Rossi developed the Original Martini & Rossi Sweet Red Vermouth.

Meanwhile, vermouth already had made its way to southern France. In 1813, a French wine and spirits merchant named Joseph Noilly experimented with a style of vermouth that is now known as dry or “French” vermouth.

By the 1850s, the Noilly Prat dry vermouth was being produced in Marseillan, France. It is made with a slightly different process. Aged, dry white wine is blended with a mixture of fermented grape juice and neutral alcohol, then macerated with about 20 aromatic herbs and spices. (Today, when you see labels such as “French” or “Italian” vermouth, they refer to the two original styles, not to the places where they were made.)

Legend has it that vermouth got its name from one of its key ingredients, wormwood, or “wermwut” in German. Wormwood is the common name for Artemisia absinthium, a shrub with a spicy, bitter taste that was one of the original ingredients of vermouth (as well as of absinthe.)

“Wormwood comes into play probably by the 1700s,” O’Halloran said.

In his ever-evolving quest to give an American twist to a classic European spirit, O’Halloran has started to develop an orange wine-based vermouth that would pair with mezcal and tequila.

“It will be an amber color and a little bit more bitter, somewhere between the sweet and dry,” he said. “Mezcal is very smoky, and there’s a lot of riffs on mezcal negronis.”

O’Halloran uses the Secret Identity Rosé from his Iconic Wines brand for this low-alcohol cocktail, perfect for brunch. Bitter Girl is an artisan bitters producer from Petaluma (bittergirlbitters.com).

Rockwell Spritz

Makes 1 serving

3 ounces rosé or white wine

1½ ounces Rockwell Extra Dry Vermouth

2 dashes Bitter Girl Rose Bitters

Soda Water

Mint sprig, for garnish

Lemon peel, for garnish

Fill a rocks or wine glass with ice. Add wine, vermouth and bitters.

Top with sparkling water. Garnish with mint and lemon peel.

_____

Dry vermouth is the star of this drink, which dates to before Prohibition. Young & Yonder Spirits has a tasting room in Healdsburg, where they offer flights of their vodka, gin, whiskey and absinthe (youngandyonder.com).

Chrysanthemum

Makes 1 serving

2 ounces Rockwell Extra Dry Vermouth

1 ounce Benedictine

3 dashes Young & Yonder Absinthe

Expressed orange peel, garnish

Add ice to a mixing glass. Combine all ingredients in the mixing glass. Stir for 20-30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish with orange twist by twisting it over the cocktail, rubbing it around the rim and dropping it in.

____

The Hanky Panky is a sweet gin martini that was created at the American Bar in London’s Savoy Hotel between 1903 and 1923. It was traditionally made with Fernet-Branca, but O’Halloran uses the Fernet Francisco, which is distilled in San Francisco (fernetfrancisco.com). The fernet balances the cocktail with its bitter rhubarb flavor.

Hanky Panky

Makes 1 serving

Rinse of Fernet Francisco

1½ ounces Young & Yonder HOBS Navy Strength Gin

1½. ounces Rockwell Classic Sweet Vermouth

Orange Twist

Rinse a martini glass with the fernet (put three dashes into the glass, roll it around and pour it out).

Combine gin and vermouth in a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 20-30 seconds. Strain into martini glass. Garnish with orange twist.

“Any whiskey can make a Manhattan,” O’Halloran said. “I have always preferred rye ... That said, it works perfectly well with bourbon and is mostly a matter of personal taste.”

O’Halloran uses the house bitters from Goose & Gander in St. Helena and the Italian Black Amarena Cherries from Filthy (filthyfood.com).

Rockwell Manhattan

Makes 1 serving

2 ounces Young & Yonder Cash Rye (or your favorite bourbon or rye)

1 ounce Rockwell Classic Sweet Vermouth

2 dash bitters

Cocktail cherry

Add ice to a mixing glass. Combine all ingredients and stir for 20-30 seconds.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.

