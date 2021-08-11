North Bay winemaker adds American twist to classic European spirit

Vya Vermouth, from Quady Wines of Madera, is made from a blend of grapes grown in the San Joaquin Valley. The line launched in 1999 with the Vya Sweet and Vya Extra Dry Vermouth. The Vya Whisper Dry Vermouth was added in 2011. quadywines.com

Trincheri Vermouth of St. Helena makes both a Tricheri Rosso and a Tricheri Dry vermouth based on the original 1890s Trincheri family recipe from Piedmont, Italy. trincherivermouth.com

Sei Querce Wines of Geyserville makes an organically farmed Sei Querce Vermouth from a variety of white grapes fermented and aged in French oak barrels, then fortified with grape brandy and infused with grapefruit, Meyer lemon, fennel angelica root, marjoram and other herbs. It recently won a gold medal in the Sommeliers Choice Awards 2021. seiquerce.com

Scribe Winery of Sonoma makes a Scribe Winter Vermouth from estate chardonnay and a touch of pinot that is fortified with grape brandy and infused with lemongrass, dill and grapefruit peel. scribewinery.com

Matthiasson Wines of Napa makes a Matthiasson Sweet Vermouth using as the base wine 80% flora, a cross between semillon and gewurztraminer. matthiasson.com

Massican Winery of Napa makes a Massican Dry White Vermouth inspired by the Italian vermouth made in Piedmont by the Cinzano family in the 18th century. massican.com

Many of these wineries make limited-production vermouths, which tend to sell out early. Check websites for details.

Winemaker Birk O’Halloran of Santa Rosa has a passion for making wine with old-vine zinfandel and grenache grapes that reflect the potent terroir of California, with its rich soils and heat.

But when his wife was pregnant with their first son six years ago, the proprietor of Iconic Wines in Geyserville started toying with the idea of also making a vermouth that would evoke the North American landscape. He recently had switched to drinking cocktails rather than wine, and most called for vermouth, an aromatized, fortified wine flavored with botanicals such as roots, barks, flowers, seeds, herbs and spices.

“It was weird opening a bottle (of wine) when she wasn’t able to drink,” he recalled. “Manhattans and negronis were my favorite drinks ... and there are quite a few old classic cocktails that call for vermouth.”

It took O’Halloran three years of experimentation — including 300 herb extract trials across 100 recipe batches — to create the first small-batch production last summer of the Rockwell Vermouth Co. Classic Sweet Vermouth and Extra Dry Vermouth.

Instead of the wormwood (Artemesia absinthium) traditionally used in European vermouths, he substituted a native California species of Artemesia, known commonly as California sagebrush (Artemesia california).

“I knew that smell from the Monterey Peninsula,” he said. “It’s the smell of our coast. ... It’s a woody shrub, almost like a rosemary bush. You cut it, and it splits and grows back better. It’s wild.”

Thanks to the support of ranchers, O’Halloran was able to forage for the wild herb along the hillsides of Carmel Valley. Other indigenous ingredients followed. From the Carolinas, he sourced golden cane sugar that was caramelized to balance the bitter and sweet. From a family of farmers with 90 years of experience, he sourced sun-dried California Black Mission figs. A UC Davis-developed white wine grape clone served as the base of the two vermouths.

“Our dream is always to stay native-focused to represent our terroir,” he said. “I’m working with a farm in Vacaville, Umbel Roots, to start the first culinary California sagebrush farm.”

During his years of experimentation, O’Halloran spent one year trying to ensure the vermouths made with native ingredients could be sold at affordable prices.

“I didn’t feel like any of the (vermouth) producers that were good were also affordable,” he said. “I wanted something that could work well for bartenders. ... I really wanted this to be a cocktail workhorse product.”

Vermouth is a key ingredient in the negroni, the Manhattan and the martini, three of the most classic cocktails. In Europe, vermouth is enjoyed on its own, over ice with a twist of lemon, as an aperitif. Because it’s relatively low in alcohol content, it is a perfect daytime drink.

“Europe, particularly Spain, is the heart of vermouth culture,” he said. “They have vermuterías, and it’s like a verb. You ‘vermouth’ with someone. ‘You want to go vermouth?’”

Where to find Rockwell

Although his dream is to open a Rockwell vermutería in Santa Rosa someday, O’Halloran is now working on spreading the word about his new vermouth products

“We bottled in July of last year,” he said. “We are just getting started, because that was in the middle of the pandemic. ... I was hoping to spend last summer drinking in cocktail bars and talking about vermouth.”

Currently, the Rockwell vermouths are distributed in about 10 states, and O’Halloran is talking to an importer to Denmark and Norway.

Here in California, he is still looking for a distributor, but so far, Rockwell vermouths can be found at Bottle Barn of Santa Rosa and at Lawler’s Liquor and Fatted Calf of Napa. Consumers also can order directly from the website (rockwellvermouth.com), for delivery the next day.

Meanwhile, local restaurants such as Willi’s Seafood and spoonbar in Healdsburg as well as Sam’s Social Club in Calistoga are using the Rockwell vermouth on their cocktail menus. Savage & Cooke Distillery on Mare Island, which makes whiskey and bourbon, uses Rockwell as their house vermouth.

For the herbal and spice component of his two vermouths, O’Halloran uses 15 ingredients and macerates them in high-proof grape spirit (brandy that has not been aged) to create an extract.

“The fresh herbs can be a little bit inconsistent,” he said. “So I”m holding back some of the extract from every batch, so every vermouth will have an original batch of the extract.”

History of vermouth

The history of vermouth is as ancient as wine itself.

According to the Grapes & Grains website, wine infused with herbs and spices can be traced back to ancient China and the Xia dynasty, circa 2070-1600 BCE. Ancient literature indicates that people from India also made liquors with grapes and grains flavored with herbs and spices.