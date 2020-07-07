North Coast Wine Challenge set for July 14 and 15

The North Coast Wine Challenge, hosted by the Press Democrat, is set for July 14 and 15 with protocols in place to keep the judges safe, including a temperature check at the door before they enter the tasting at Saralee & Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

“I’m really happy that we have been able to put everything we need in place,” said chief judge and partner Daryl Groom. “I think the most challenging part was making sure we have a safe, risk-free, healthy environment to attract the top judging palates that we have. We owe that to the great winemakers and wineries that continuously enter (the contest) and respect our integrity.”

The competition, now in its eighth year, rates wines exclusively produced and bottled in the North Coast American Viticultural areas (AVAs). They include Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin, Lake and parts of Solano counties.

The contest, originally scheduled for April 7 and 8, was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Canceling the competition was never really a consideration,” Groom said. “It was always a matter of when. The feedback from our winningest wineries is that this competition makes a huge impact on their sales and wine club memberships.”

The most uplifting part of this year’s competition, according to the chief wine judge, is that it can help offset the misfortune of the pandemic.

“Most wineries are hurting now with decreased sales from customer traffic to their tasting rooms and decreased restaurant business,” he said. “We need to let the public know how lucky it is to have such classy, high-quality, delicious gold medal-winning wines in its own back yard.”

The top eight wines – the Best of the Best winners -- will be announced in a Facebook Live event on July 15, capturing the excitement of the unveiling. The curious can tune into facebook.com/pressdemocrat/videos, with no login necessary.

As for the gold medal winners, they’ll be printed in the Sonoma Feast Section of the Press Democrat on July 22.

The gold medal wines are typically showcased at the North Coast Wine & Food Festival, but the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. The event will resume in the summer of 2021.

“We felt it was best to err on the side of safety,” said Ginger Hopkins, Events and Partnership Director at The Press Democrat.

The Facebook Live event, Hopkins explained, is a great way to celebrate the winners in lieu of the festival. She said she has witnessed the giddy excitement when the winners are announced after the judges’ last votes are tallied.

“Now we’re going to share that enthusiasm with a larger audience,” Hopkins said “And the video will live on our Facebook page so that the winning wineries can forward this on to their members and associates. Bragging rights, for sure.”

To ensure the safety of the judges, organizers worked closely with the Sonoma County Health Department to develop their protocols.

Judges will sanitize their hands and wear masks until they settle into their tasting stations. The 24 judges will be spaced 6 feet apart from one another and will be served boxed meals at their tasting stations. There won’t be communal dinning this year, as was the norm in years past.

To make room for socially distanced tasting, organizers pared the number of judges from 27 to 24. They eliminated any judges who needed to travel from another state. This year they also decided to forgo an additional nine associate judges, essentially judges in training. And the traditional judges’ dinner, an upscale event typically held at a winery, won’t happen this year.

As for the backroom staffers, they also will be required to have temperature checks before they enter the building, wear masks and keep a social distance of at least 6 feet.

Despite all the protocols, the actual judging will follow the same regime as it has in past years. Eight panels will have a trio of tasters, each with different background so they can vet a wine with different criteria. A typical panel, for instance, would comprise a winemaker, a retailer and a wine educator. Even at 6 feet apart, negotiations over wines, and perhaps fierce debates, will likely still occur.

Groom said this formula has been successful, and he wants every style to have a shot at a gold medal.

“I find winemakers tend to look for richness and no faults, while buyers look less at faults and more at whether the wine in front of them would be appealing to their customers,” Groom said. “Meanwhile sommeliers wonder how well the wine will pair with food, while media and educators focus on what’s appealing about the wine.”

The panelists will sip through roughly 1,000 wines in a day and a half, culling from that pool of wines the crème de la crème for the Best of the Best top award.

Healdsburg’s Kokomo Winery won this coveted award in 2018, and Santa Rosa’s St. Francis Winery, in 2019. Both said winning the top prize had a huge impact in prestige and sales.

“Kokomo said it sold out of wine in three days, and it put the winery in a different category,” Groom said. “St. Francis saw its demand jump, and it eventually ran out of wine. I truly hope this year’s wine competition will impact wineries’ businesses and that it will help them through this tough, challenging time.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310