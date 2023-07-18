Not all pears are created the same. Here’s how to best enjoy them

With pears, timing is everything.

The most widely planted and consumed pear in America is the Bartlett. You’ll find them hard and green at our markets from July to September. These are unripe, tasteless and not worth trying to eat.

You can ripen them at home, however, just don’t put them in a plastic bag or the fridge, because they’ll begin to “breathe internally” and develop brown spots under the skin and a mushy brown core. They need cool fresh air and a shady spot out of direct sunlight. Ripen them on a kitchen counter for two or three weeks and their color will soften to a light yellow (or red, depending on the type of Bartlett). When the ridge of flesh around the stem yields to slight thumb pressure, they’re ready to eat. Instead of tasteless, hard lumps you’ll have luscious pears full of sweet juice, with a melting texture punctuated by the gritty cells botanists call sclerenchyma cells or stone cells.

Although the sclerenchyma cells interrupt all the soft lusciousness of the ripe Bartlett pear, be glad they are there. They contain the pear’s dietary fiber, consisting of pectin, gums, cellulose, hemicellulose and lignans. This dietary fiber is a favored food of the healthful bacteria that inhabit your colon and supercharge your digestion and absorption of nutrients in your food.

Although Bartletts are the most frequently found pear at markets, there are thousands of named varieties grown around the world, especially in their ancient home territory, the fabled steppes of central Asia. That’s also the ancestral home of apples. Once again, the spread of these delicious fruits occurred over millennia as traders plied the old Silk Road back and forth between China and the Mediterranean.

Once pears were established in Europe — and eventually in North America — local growers took over. French growers in the Loire Valley town of Angers made enormous improvements in pears from the 16th to the 18th centuries. We find the Anjou and Duchesse d’Angouleme varieties, born from this French breeding, in our stores today. Belgium took over as a pear-breeding center in the 19th century, giving us the russeted Bosc and uncommonly perfect Comice pears. Clapp’s Favorite was bred in Massachusetts at about the same time.

It’s not so certain when or how the lovely Seckel pear came to be. Legend says it was found in colonial America in 1765 when a man named Dutch Jacob bought a parcel of woodland in northern Delaware and found a single specimen of Seckel pear growing there. Its pears were small, firm, succulent, sweet and especially spicy. I have lived in several Pennsylvania Dutch farmhouses that dated from the 18th and 19th centuries, and each had a Seckel pear growing in its front yard. Besides for the high quality of their fruit, Seckels were chosen because they seldom had problems with insects or diseases and they bore pears prolifically and reliably. I can attest they are delicious.

If you run across pears labelled White Doyenne or simply Doyenne, nab a few. You’ll be tasting a pear that the ancient Romans favored. Writings and wall paintings in ancient Italy show this choice pear, which arrived in Rome with the silk caravans from China.

All pears are worthwhile nutritionally. Besides the fiber in their stone cells, they have a good amount of vitamin C and potassium. As you may know, potassium deficiency is a cause of leg cramps, so pears can help ward off those painful annoyances.

Perry is a fruit wine made from the juice of pears. It’s popular in parts of England, France, Canada, Australia and the Seattle area. Here in Sonoma County, Ace ciders of Sebastopol sells perry in bottles and cans.

Asian pears are lightly sweet, crunchy and not as voluptuous as the melting sweet pears we’re used to. When sliced thinly, however, they are a welcome addition to salads. All pears have an affinity for many different flavors, including almonds, anise, brandy, chocolate, cloves, cinnamon, figs, honey, ginger, quince, Parmesan cheese, vanilla and wines like pinot noir and Beaujolais.

Bartlett Pear Salad

Makes 4 servings

When ripened to perfection, Bartletts are as good as any pear (except maybe the incomparable Comice). And good pears make excellent ingredients in salads.

For the vinaigrette

1 teaspoon minced shallot

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Pinch sea salt

3 teaspoons walnut or hazelnut oil

3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

For the salad

8 ounces mesclun

3 ounces hazelnuts, fresh from their shells

1 large ripe Bartlett pear

4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Place the shallot, vinegar and salt in a small bowl. Whisk and set aside for one hour for the ingredients to marry.

Whisk in the oils until emulsified, then season with the black pepper. Wash the greens and pat dry with paper towels.

Place the hazelnuts on a cookie sheet in the oven for four minutes. Remove and allow to cool, then chop coarsely. Core, peel and cut the pear lengthwise into thin slices.

Place the mesclun in a large bowl and toss with half the vinaigrette to coat. Divide the greens onto four salad plates, heaping them in the center. Arrange pear slices around the mesclun.

Sprinkle each salad with the blue cheese crumbles and chopped hazelnuts, then drizzle with remaining vinaigrette.