Not your everyday pumpkin: These unexpected varieties make for great holiday decor

When it comes to fall fashion in the pumpkin patch, green and white are the new orange.

Shoppers on a quest for the perfect pumpkin for the porch or indoor autumn display now have more options than the common jack-o’-lantern pumpkin that’s a staple of every house at Halloween.

An old heirloom variety bred to be carved and lit from within, the jack-o’-lantern pumpkin is a classic. But it’s also common. For those who want to think outside the harvest bin, there are now many other stylish pumpkins to choose from, ranging from the warty knucklehead to the elegant blue-gray Jarrahdale.

Interest in these alternative varieties has been growing over the last five years to the point where many people are showing up at local pumpkin patches not just looking for the perfect size and shape jack-o’-lantern, but in search of the unusual.

“We’re seeing about 50% of our customer demand is for specialty pumpkins. Almost every wheelbarrow that comes up has 30-50% specialty pumpkins,” said Heidi Falkenberg, who manages the Nicasio Valley Pumpkin Patch (5300 Nicasio Valley Road, Nicasio).

“People are more informed than in years past,” she added, noting that the pandemic has sparked a renewed interest in cooking, so people come looking for varieties mentioned in recipes and cooking shows.

Falkenberg said the most unusual pumpkin in her patch is the Knucklehead, which is tall and fat like a regular pumpkin but covered with big warty bumps that might transform from green to orange. A hybrid variety, they are good in both sweet and savory dishes and make the most mysterious and sinister looking jack-o’-lanterns.

Pretty pumpkins

Some of the new varieties are downright elegant, almost too pretty to carve, although you can. Among these highly decorative varieties is the Jarrahdale, which has a fine squat pumpkin shape but deep ribs. The color is a striking slate blue-gray.

“They’re just glorious and so beautiful,” Falkenberg said.

Create arrangements with a Jarrahdale and two other beauties, the Cinderella and Fairytale. Cinderella, or Rouge Vif D’Etampes, is a centuries-old French heirloom pumpkin that looks like the pumpkin carriage that carried Cinderella to the ball.

Falkenberg plans to carve out a Jarrahdale and a Cinderella this year and fill them with seasonal floral arrangements or late roses and sunflowers. Just remember, she said, they’ll only last for several days, so don’t carve them too far ahead of a holiday or festive event.

Among the most beautiful pumpkins are those that come in white or ivory. These come with various names, from Casper, named after the cartoon ghost, to Lumina, Baby Boo and Cotton Candy.

These are the fancy varieties that will dress up your porch put within an autumnal tableau. Falkenberg likes to stack them because their tops are flatter than the classic jack-o’-lantern’s.

Unusual shapes and colors

Molly Buckland, who oversees the Peter Pumpkin Patch on Spring Hill Road in Petaluma, loves the turban squash, which looks like a wrapped turban sitting upon the head of another pumpkin. It is a heirloom variety with roots going back more than two centuries.

Growing to about 6 pounds, the turban or Turk’s turban as it’s sometimes called, varies in color, but it’s most striking in mottled shades of orange, green and white.

“It’s the most unusual looking squash,” she said. “It’s not carvable but is more for decorating.”

For a contrasting color she suggests the kabocha, a Japanese variety of winter squash sometimes called the Japanese pumpkin. In shape it looks much like a regular round and squat pumpkin. It has a deep green skin with stripes of celadon or white. It has a thick shell with a lot of meat, making it good for eating, although a bit harder for carving. But if you’re determined, it will make a striking jack-o’-lantern.

Not knowing what to expect because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckland said she grew fewer varieties this year in the 5-acre patch she oversees for Larry Peters of The Petaluma Creamery. In years past, she has grown a greater array of pumpkins, members of the Cucurbita genus native to the Andes and Central America. One she usually likes to grow but didn’t this year is the red kuri, which is shaped more like a pear or a teardrop and can even be gourd-like, with a bit of a handle. It is thick skinned and orange like a pumpkin but without ridges.

In a different year, she also would be growing Hubbard squash that can appear in a classic pumpkin shape but with a hard blue to gray-green shell.

Long island cheese

Carole Dehlinger has been growing heritage pumpkins for years at her family’s vineyards in Sebastopol. She doesn’t sell them. Customers who subscribe to Dehlinger wines through a mailing list are invited to select a pumpkin when they come to pick up their cases.

She maintains about an acre and a half dedicated to pumpkins, which in a non-pandemic year, would be enjoyed by visitors at a fall open house.

She loves pumpkins because they’re so easy.

“They almost grow themselves. They are not a fussy crop,” said Dehlinger, who ascribes to no particular cultivation techniques or watering schedule beyond merely following her instincts.

“I plant everything on my knees, hole to hole. I water when I think they need water. If I fertilize, it’s by hand or with a backpack sprayer,” she said. “I’m sure whatever I do is inefficient, but I get a successful crop.”

Dehlinger is attracted to the unusual varieties, like the Long Island Cheese, a flat, lightly-ribbed tan pumpkin that resembles a wheel of cheese. There is another tan variety called Musquée de Provence, hybridized in Southern France. This bodacious beauty, with deep ribs, also is flatter and resembles a wheel of cheese.

Other cute pumpkins to admire or to eat include Aladdin, Baby Bear, Munchkin, sugar pie and Winter Luxury.

