Now is the time for Brussel sprouts. Here’s how to find the best ones

Among the more despised vegetables on the plates of a bygone public were Brussels sprouts — despised because they could be unpleasantly cabbage-y, a smell that arises when cabbage is too old. Unless they are snapping fresh, Brussels sprouts will taste slightly bitter.

As members of the cabbage family, they have stores of sulfurous compounds. So if they’re cooked too long and too slow, as they were back in the day, they will stink.

But now in our enlightened age, Brussels sprouts are the star of many a contemporary meal.

In most of the country, the ultimate season for Brussels sprouts occurs when the hard frosts of advancing late autumn turn the sprouts’ starches into sweet sugars. In Sonoma County’s mild Mediterranean climate, that doesn’t happen, if it happens at all, until around Christmas. But down along coastal Monterey County, where almost all our Brussels sprouts come from, the climate stays pretty cool throughout the late summer and fall, and those cool days and cold nights gently encourage the sprouts toward sweetness. You may see Brussels sprouts and artichokes growing in ocean-facing fields if you’re driving that way in the fall.

Roadside stands, farmers’ markets and the better supermarkets in that area often sell Brussels sprouts on the stalk from now through early December. These sprouts will give you the freshness you want because they’re still taking moisture and sustenance from their mother stalks. When you cut them free, they’ll be as fresh as possible.

The problem with most sprouts sold in stores is that they have been cut from their stalks. Look these over carefully. Do the outer leaves look dry and slightly yellowed? That’s a bad sign. Turn them over and look at the stem side where they were cut. Is it fresh and moist? If the cut end is dry and shriveled, that’s another bad sign. Both these signs indicate that the sprouts are old and will end up being the mushy, stinky, bitter, gray-green annoyances many of us remember from the dinner plates of our youth.

So how did these strange little cabbages come to be — and what’s their connection to Brussels, the capital of Belgium?

If you’ve grown regular cabbages and have cut the head from the top of the plant and left the root in the ground, you’ll have noticed that the decapitated stalk will start sprouting smaller cabbage heads from the leaf axils — those places where the leaves attached to the stalk.

Our forebears from classical antiquity foraged wild cabbage that grew along the Atlantic coast, and grew it, too. Over the centuries, farmers started selecting seed from cabbage plants that exhibited the tendency to grow little heads along their stalks. By the 13th century, people around Brussels were growing the stalks that sprouted these small cabbage heads. After a few more centuries, farmers grew the Brussels sprouts we know today. It’s cabbage, but with a puff of leaves at the top of the stalk instead of a head.

As with a large head of cabbage, quality diminishes as soon as the head starts to open, so make sure your sprouts are tight little balls and the leaves haven’t begun to separate.

You may be able to find bright green, fresh-looking, tight-headed sprouts with freshly cut stem ends at your market. Hop on them. High-quality Brussels sprouts are culinary wonders, delicious and amenable to many ways of preparation.

For example, boil the sprouts for just a minute or two, slice them in half, remove the white core, riffle through the leaves and separate them into individual leaves. Add these leaves to rice, quinoa, amaranth, couscous, noodles or pasta.

Or remove any old or yellowed outer leaves, slice an X into the stem end about a quarter of an inch deep, place 2 cups of sprouts in a baking dish and add a tablespoon of oil. Stir to mix, then add one or two thinly sliced peeled garlic cloves and grate Parmesan cheese on top. Roast in a 400-degree oven for about 25 minutes, or until they are softened all the way through.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onion

Makes 3 servings

2 cups Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 strips diced bacon

½ yellow onion, peeled

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

¼ cup white wine vinegar

3 sprigs Italian parsley, minced

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Trim cut ends of Brussels spouts and remove any dry or damaged outer leaves. Cut prepared sprouts in half lengthwise and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper, to taste.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and roast sprouts, cut sides up, for 25 minutes until slightly crispy and softened throughout.

While the sprouts are roasting, cook diced bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crispy. Leave bacon fat in skillet and remove cooked, drained bacon to a separate bowl.

Cook onions in bacon fat over medium heat until light brown, about five to seven minutes. Add the minced garlic and vinegar and cook, stirring, for two more minutes. Don’t let garlic burn.

Remove skillet from heat and sprinkle minced parsley on top. Add Brussels sprouts and stir to mix evenly. Serve hot.