Now is the time for cherimoyas . Here’s what to do with them

Cheri-what? You may have seen these sweet tropical fruits at a local market but didn’t know what they were called, or how to use them.

Now, in March, when you’re most likely to find them in stores, it’s time to give cherimoyas — also called custard apples — a try.

Almost all the commercial cherimoyas grown in the United States are grown in a small region of Southern California between 3 and 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean. The plant, related to pawpaw and magnolia trees, is very finicky about where it grows. Too much rain encourages root rot; too little shuts down fruit production. Even then, the flowers need to be hand-pollinated to bear fruit well.

Very little of the California-grown fruit leaves the state. That’s because it’s so wildly delicious (Mark Twain called it “the most delicious fruit known to man”). We Californians snap it up as soon as it appears on shelves. So keep an eye peeled and don’t miss it if it shows up at your local store.

Attempts to describe its flavor use a range of tropical-fruit descriptors: “The flavor is a heady mix of banana and pineapple with a little strawberry and kiwi thrown in,” according to Foodwise.org, which operates farmers markets and education programs connecting Bay Area communities with fresh, local food and sustainable family farms.

The layered flavor of the cherimoya is light and refreshing, and its flesh is creamy white and custard-like. But the white flesh is the only edible part of the fruit. Both the skins and the large black seeds in each fruit segment contain alkaloids that can damage the nervous system. Throw them out.

By far the best way to eat a cherimoya is to chill it in the fridge, and then, while it’s cold, split it from the stem end to the blossom end and carefully scoop out the white flesh, leaving the seeds and segment walls behind. Take a spoon and eat it like a custard.

(The other name for cherimoyas — custard apples — is a misnomer, as real custard apples are a separate species.)

If you want to experiment with cherimoyas in other dishes, try its white flesh in a smoothie with berries or blended with coconut milk.

Add cherimoya to fruit salads, especially those made from pineapple, melons or mango, to enhance their tropical character.

You can make a quick dessert that’ll wow anyone at the table by baking an empty tart shell, filling it with cherimoya flesh, drizzling it with lime juice and topping it with a berry or two.

A cherimoya’s sweet custard, pureed with pineapple and coconut milk and fortified with a splash of rum, makes an outstanding pina colada.

As if it doesn’t have enough going for it, cherimoya contains goodly stores of dietary fiber and is a source of vitamins B and C. Its dietary fiber is a probiotic that feeds the gut bacteria that’s so important for the body’s overall health.

At the store, choose cherimoyas that are slightly firm. Store them on your kitchen counter in a paper bag until they are slightly soft. If they become very soft, they’ve lost quality. If you store them in the fridge, use them within three days.

You’ll need an ice cream maker or glaciere for this outstanding dessert. Its creamy texture and intriguing flavors are incomparable.

Cherimoya Sherbet

Makes 3-4 servings

¾ cup granulated white sugar

3 large cherimoyas to get 3 cups white flesh

2 ½ tablespoons fresh-squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon finely grated lime zest

Pinch sea salt

In a saucepan, bring 1 cup water and the sugar to a boil and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Take the pan off the heat and let the sugar syrup cool completely.

Cut the cherimoyas into quarters and scoop out the white flesh, discarding the seeds and any integuments of the segment walls.

Puree the cherimoya flesh, lime juice, lime zest, sugar syrup and pinch of salt in a blender until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 2 hours.

Freeze the mixture in an ice-cream maker or glaciere until frozen and scoop into a container with a top. Store in the freezer for one month or use right away.