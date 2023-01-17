Now is the time for this delicious, nourishing kale soup

Although kale — chewy, cabbage-y kale — is rarely someone’s favorite vegetable, it’s nature’s nutritional masterpiece.

And although it’s on our store shelves year-round, it’s never more toothsome or tastier than right now, in the dead of winter, when frost and cold weather have sweetened and tenderized it. Hot summer sun, on the other hand, turns its leaves bitter.

Across northern Europe in the Middle Ages, peasants lived well on simple meals of kale, potatoes, black bread and milk. A lot of them were in better health than their lords and masters, who dined principally on meat and other rich foods. This was true in cold and bleak Scotland, where kale was such an important staple the word became the name for dinner.

How nutritious is kale? It’s chock-full of minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and manganese. Just a cup of boiled, chopped kale provides two-thirds of our daily requirement of vitamin C, all our vitamin A requirement and much of the vitamins K and B6. One cup of raw kale has just 33 calories and only 7 grams of carbohydrates, so it's a very diabetes-friendly, weight-friendly vegetable. And it comes in a package of vegetable fiber that feeds the all-important gut bacteria that regulate such important bodily functions as our immune system and mental mood.

Kale tends to be chewy unless it’s cooked slowly for a long time, so most people don’t eat a lot of it. It’s very easy to grow. Whether you’ve got a garden full of it or buy it at the store, you can put it through a vegetable juicer along with carrots, parsley and beets to make a super nutritious vegetable cocktail.

When buying kale, look for a rich green color with no wilting, brown spots or yellowing leaves. Store kale in the fridge in a tightly closed plastic bag away from apples. The ethylene gas apples give off when ripening turns kale leaves a sickly yellow.

Kale leaves of either the curly or lacinato type have a tough midrib. Lay each leaf flat on a cutting board and run a sharp knife down either side of the midrib, cutting away the relatively tender leaf tissue. Blanch the leaf tissue by simmering it in hot, lightly salted water for about 10 minutes, then remove, pat them dry and saute them with a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat until thoroughly wilted and tender. If you’re frying meat that releases its fat, such as sausage or bacon, cook the kale greens in the fat after the meat is removed. They don’t take microwaving very well.

Instead of just chucking the midribs, tie them in a bundle and put them in a soup or stew, or simmer them in a little water for 10 or 15 minutes, then pour that mineral-rich water into ice cube trays and store in the freezer. You can add the cubes to soups, stews, gravy or risotto or use them to poach fish or make rice. Kale’s just too full of nutrients to throw away the ribs.

Kale’s earthy flavor marries well with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, onions, bacon, potatoes, shellfish (especially clams), smoked ham and sausage.

My Portuguese friend, Armand Fernandes, took me to a Portuguese restaurant in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where I first tasted this delicious and nourishing soup. I still make it today. Serve it with cornbread. And be aware that you start this soup the day before you plan to serve it.

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Kale Soup)

Makes 8 servings

6 cups deveined and finely shredded kale leaves

⅔ cup dry white cannellini beans

⅔ cup dry split peas

1 smoked ham hock

½ pound chourico or chorizo sausage

2 cups peeled potatoes, cut into bite-size chunks

2 cups finely chopped cabbage

1 teaspoon sea salt

Put beans and enough water to cover them by 1 inch into a large pot. Bring to a boil and cook uncovered for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand overnight.

Brown the ham hock and the sausage. After browning, remove sausage from its casing.

Add the meat to the beans and its water, along with the peas, salt and kale. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 2 hours. Pull the meat from the ham hock bone and return the meat to the pot.

Add the potato and cabbage and simmer, covered, for another 30 minutes or more until the potato and cabbage are tender. Serve hot.