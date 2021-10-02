Now that Canada has reopened, here’s what to expect

VICTORIA, Canada — After a year and a half, Canada is once again open to American tourists, but they’re not exactly streaming across the border.

In this provincial capital on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, Americans have played a big part historically in filling hotels, visiting attractions like the world-famous Butchart Gardens, taking home souvenirs and eating at restaurants.

But since the border opened to fully vaccinated Americans in August, they have been mostly absent, as noted recently by the owner of a well-situated souvenir shop who relies on U.S. citizens for a majority of her business.

“Americans have just started to show up. Last week was the first time we’ve had American money in the till for over two years,” Debra Leonard said in August. Leonard owns Oceanside Gifts, located along the waterfront of this picturesque harbor.

That’s the reason Canadian maple syrup products won’t be restocked in her store until at least next year, the soonest Americans are expected to begin arriving again in large numbers.

“It’s not something Canadians buy. It’s Americans or international people who do,” she said to explain why she didn’t have any maple sugar candy for us to buy.

My wife and I were among the first Americans to arrive in Canada in August, days after it reopened to U.S. citizens traveling for nonessential purposes (i.e., tourists like us).

We didn’t encounter a fellow American in two weeks of driving and camping in our RV on this 290-mile-long island and a couple of smaller, neighboring Gulf Islands.

One big reason for those missing Americans is the sea borders had been closed since the pandemic took hold in March 2020, only reopening a few weeks ago for limited ferry service from Seattle.

Cruise ships, about 280 in a normal year to Victoria, have not come calling.

The ferries from Washington state have been idle. That means a loss of 750,000 visitors annually who land on Victoria’s docks, according to Destination Greater Victoria, which represents tourist-related businesses.

Pre-pandemic, those passengers booked about 1,400 hotel rooms a month in town and brought in around $100 million a year.

A limited ferry service from Seattle began in late September, with hopes that it can help salvage a fall-and-winter shoulder season.

“I can’t wait until the sea borders are open. I need you Americans,” Leonard told me. “I can’t survive with Canadians. It’s the Americans who keep me going.”

But there are doubts Americans will show up soon in any significant numbers.

For one, the U.S. has extended its restriction on nonessential travel, such as tourism, by Canadians into the U.S. until Oct. 21, unless they fly.

The fact the U.S. government has not reciprocated to let Canadians drive over the border was a bit of a head-scratcher to people we talked to, as Canada had a higher fully vaccinated rate of its population when we visited. It’s still higher — 71% compared to 56% in the U.S.

Ferry operators between Washington state and Canada weren’t planning to resume operations anytime soon. They say they need Canadian passengers heading south to make it worthwhile.

As far as cruise ships go, Canada will allow them to visit beginning Nov. 1. But for the most part, cruises to Canada aren’t expected to resume until April.

Also, visiting Canada is not a spur-of-the moment decision, due to the preplanning and COVID-19 tests required to meet Canadian rules.

“The hassle and cost of getting tested is crazy,” Leonard said. “I don’t know if it (business) will stay tight for another season.”

When it comes to land borders, the number of people crossing into Canada more than doubled from Aug. 9 - 15, the first week fully vaccinated Americans were again allowed to enter the country for nonessential travel, according to government data cited by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Canadian government statistics show that 218,732 noncommercial travelers entered Canada by land the first week Americans were allowed back. The number, which includes both Canadians and Americans, was a 111% increase from 103,344 travelers the week before, when the border was closed to Americans. It was a near triple increase over the 74,562 people who crossed during that same week in 2020.

However, those numbers pale in comparison to the 1.4 million travelers who entered Canada that week in 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

Part of the relative trickle of Americans can be explained by the strict requirements Canada has imposed on visiting Americans, requiring proof of a double vaccination, as well as a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arriving at the border. That information also has to be uploaded on the ArriveCAN government app. You also must provide a planned quarantine location, should you get COVID-19 on your visit.

The costs of the molecular test, scheduling it and getting the results back in time of that 72-hour window can be challenging and stressful. But we found the effort worthwhile after driving across the border and catching a ferry to Vancouver Island.

There is much to recommend about the island, the largest on the west coast of North America. It has a forested, mountainous interior, lakes, beaches, surfing towns, First Nations’ heritage and calm inlets like the one where we stayed for a few days and just missed a pod of orcas that swam off the beach, delighting our fellow campers.

Nearby islands, easily accessible by ferry, have farms and markets offering local produce and crafts. Scenic back roads have signs denoting where artists live and show off their trade, whether as weavers, potters or painters.

Then there is busier Victoria with its working harbor, oldest Chinatown in Canada, stunning Butchart Gardens and the renowned 135-year-old Royal BC Museum, with its emphasis on natural and human history.

But if you stop into a souvenir store, don’t expect to find maple sugar candy.