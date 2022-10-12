Oktoberfest at Franchetti’s, mushroom dinner at Little River Inn

SANTA ROSA

Ein Prosit! Oktoberfest at Franchetti’s

The name may sound Italian, but the menu will be German at Franchetti’s Gasthaus Biergarten Oktoberfest celebration, Saturday, Oct. 22. A four-course tasting menu will include Bavarian pretzels, currywurst and pork shank with braised red cabbage, plus other Deutschland delicacies and dessert of apfelstrudel. The Steve Balich Band will play polka and oompah music for dancing. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. at 1229 N. Dutton Ave. Tickets: $97 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Go to franchettis.com for tickets.

PENNGROVE

Polenta and Stew benefit returns

After the last Polenta and Stew benefit dinner from the Penngrove Social Firemen, “people begged for a repeat,” said event chef Roland Mellor. They’ll get their wish Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Penngrove Community Club. Mellor and volunteers will serve a crowd-pleasing stew over polenta with salad, bread and dessert. Dinner kicks off with cocktails at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Proceeds benefit Penngrove Park and Clubhouse improvements. Tickets available at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St., or at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

HEALDSBURG

“Pasta Grannies” book talk and wine tasting

Not everyone has the good fortune of having an Italian grandma, but Pasta Grannies are the next best thing. Vicky Bennison, who has made real-life Italian noodle-making nonnas an internet sensation on YouTube and Instagram, will discuss her new cookbook, “Pasta Grannies: Comfort Cooking: Traditional Family Recipes From Italy’s Best Home Cooks,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Thumbprint Cellars, 102 Matheson St. General admission is free, but everyone who preorders a copy of the book ($36.50) gets a free pour of wine. Reserve a space and a book at bit.ly/3T70WSN.

SONOMA

Larson Winery Halloween Gone to the Dogs

No need to leave your pup at home this Halloween, because canines and wine are the perfect pairing at Larson Family Winery’s Howl-oween festivities. Whether it’s a witchy weimeraner or a bulldog dressed as a bumble bee, mutts and purebreds alike are welcome at the canine costume contest and parade Sunday, Oct. 30. Prizes will be awarded for best doggy duds. Larson winery is located at 23355 Millerick Road. Free registration will be available at larsonfamilywinery.com/upcoming-events.

PETALUMA

Pioneering Food Politics Professor at Copperfield’s

Marion Nestle, a leading voice of the early 21st Century food revolution, comes to Copperfield’s Books 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The molecular biologist turned food politics expert and sustainable food advocate will discuss her new memoir, “Slow Cooked,” with radio host Clark Wolf. In the book, Nestle reflects on her later-in-life career pivot that led her to develop the food studies program at NYU. Q&A and book signing will follow the discussion. Masks are required at this event. Free. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St.

LITTLE RIVER

Russian River Brewing Goes Mendo for Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the draw for a drive to the Mendocino coast, where Little River Inn will host a six-course mushroom dinner paired with brews Friday, Nov. 11. Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo of Russian River Brewing Co. will co-host with Chef Marc Dym, whose menu includes chanterelle salad paired with Small Batch Peach beer, lobster mushroom cassoulet matched with Saison 75 and candy cap éclair for dessert with Pliny the Elder. Tickets $150 per person are available at exploretock.com/littleriverinnrestaurant. Little River Inn is located at 7751 Highway 1, in Mendocino County.

