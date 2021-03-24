Subscribe

Olives add savory flavor to appetizers, main entrees

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 23, 2021, 5:41PM
Updated 2 hours ago

We talk a lot about olive oil these days, but not so much about olives. It’s time to bestow a bit of attention on them.

Have you ever wondered why birds don’t eat olives? Green or black, smooth-skinned or wrinkled by time and sun, an olive will hang on a tree until someone picks it or it falls off by itself. Olives are much too bitter to eat without some sort of intervention.

For commercial olives, that intervention is typically lye, which removes the bitterness. But the lye strips away most flavors, and olives cured in this way need to have flavor added back, which is usually done with a salt brine.

Olives also can be cured in water, which must be changed frequently for weeks, or in salt. An “oil-cured” olive is first cured in salt to remove bitterness and then marinated in oil, typically with added herbs.

There are olive trees throughout Sonoma County, some remnants of the mid- to late 1800s, when we produced commercial olive oil that won awards in Europe. Others have been planted for shade and landscaping.

If you want to know more about olives, their curing and their nuances of flavor, visit donsolives.com. Don Landis, also known as Olive Don, couldn’t hold his regular Olive Odyssey this year, because of the pandemic, but his website includes a list of retail stores in Sonoma Napa counties where you can buy his olives. If things continue to improve, expect Olive Odyssey, held at Jacuzzi Winery, in 2022.

Today’s recipes feature some of my favorite ways to use olives beyond simply nibbling them with a chunk of cheese and a few slices of sopressata, a favorite afternoon snack.

I’ve been making this dish for so long I don’t recall its exact source, though I know it came from someone’s well-loved Mexican cookbook with a tattered cover and stained pages. Read the recipe all the way through before you start cooking; you don’t want to overlook the steamed rice, which is excellent for sopping up the delicious juices.

Drunken Chicken with Oil-Cured Black Olives

Makes 4 generous servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Kosher salt

2 onions, peeled and cut into thick (⅜-inch) rounds

6 garlic cloves, minced

4 serranos, stemmed, seeded and cut into small julienne

1 cup oil-cured black olives (see note below)

1 2-inch cinnamon stick

3 to 4 whole cloves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

½ cup chicken stock or broth

¾ cup dry sherry or Rainwater Madera

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Steamed rice

Hot corn tortillas

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Pour the olive oil in a heavy ovenproof pot set over medium heat. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook until the skins brown. Season the chicken, turn it over, salt the skin side and brown. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Put the onions in the pan and sauté until just limp, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and serranos and sauté 2 minutes more.

Add the olives, cinnamon stick, cloves and peppercorns to the pot. Set the chicken on top, pour the stock and sherry into the pot, cover and bake until the chicken is completely tender and the juices thick, about 40 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let rest, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Use tongs to remove and discard the cinnamon stick. Spoon the onion and olive mixture and the pan juices over the chicken, sprinkle with cilantro and enjoy right away, with rice and tortillas alongside.

Note: The original recipe calls for unpitted olives, and that is how I make it. If you prefer to pit the olives first, feel free to do so.

Variation: For a brighter, slightly more acidic dish, use pitted green olives instead of brine-cured black olives.

________

The roots of this dish are in California’s early ranchero years. I’ve adapted it to how we cook now, but the spirit of the dish and its flavors are embedded in California’s soil.

Spicy Ranch Chicken with Chorizo Stuffing

Serves 4

1 pound bulk Mexican-style chorizo (see note below)

2 serranos, minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup pitted green olives, such as picoline

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 chicken leg-thigh pieces

1 yellow onion, minced

1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken stock

¾ cup blanched almonds, lightly toasted

2 limes, cut into wedges

Put the chorizo in a heavy sauté pan set over medium-high heat. Cook until it gives up its fat and break it up with a fork as it cooks. Drain off all but about 2 tablespoons of the fat, return the pan to low heat and add the serranos and garlic. Sauté gently for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, mince half of the olives and add them to the chorizo mixture; set the remaining olives aside. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in 2 tablespoons of the cilantro. Taste, season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

Set the chicken on a work surface and use a finger to carefully loosen the skin, leaving it attached at the edges. When the chorizo mixture is cool enough to handle, stuff it under the skin of each piece of chicken, pressing to push the stuffing toward the leg so you can easily add more. Set aside briefly.

Return the pan to the heat and sauté the onion in the pan drippings until it is very soft and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and stir in the coriander, cumin and chili powder. Cut the remaining olives in half, add them to the onion mixture and pour in the wine and stock. Add the chicken and simmer, covered, until it is cooked through, about 35 minutes. Spoon sauce over the chicken two or three times as it cooks.

Transfer the chicken to a serving plate, cover and keep warm. Increase the heat under the pan to high and reduce the cooking liquid by one-third.

Spoon the sauce over the chicken and scatter the remaining cilantro and the almonds on top. Garnish with lime wedges and enjoy right away.

________

There are several commercial artichoke tapenades on the market, but I’ve honestly never tasted one I can recommend. They taste of canned artichokes and preservatives; I find them cloying and unpleasant. However, it’s easy to make artichoke and olive tapenade at home. This is my favorite version; serving suggestions follow the main recipe.

Artichoke and Green Olive Tapenade

Makes about 2¼ cups

1 tablespoon kosher salt

3 large artichokes, preferably Green Globe variety

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves

2 or 3 anchovy fillets, drained

2 teaspoons green peppercorns in brine, drained

1 teaspoon minced lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup (6 ounces) cracked green olives, such as picoline, pitted and minced

¼ cup (2 ounces) walnut pieces, toasted and minced

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, minced

Black pepper in a mill

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Using kitchen shears, snip off the tips of the outer leaves of the artichokes. Drizzle a little of the olive oil in the center of each artichoke and place them in the boiling water. Return to a boil, cover, reduce the heat and simmer until the artichokes are tender, from 20 to 40 minutes depending on their size and age.

Meanwhile, use a suribachi or mortar and pestle to grind the garlic and anchovies together until they form a smooth paste. Fold in the green peppercorns, lemon zest and juice and olive oil, scraping the sides of the bowl as you mix. Set aside.

Transfer the artichokes to a colander or strainer, rinse them under cool water, drain thoroughly and let them cool. When they are cool enough to handle, remove all the leaves, reserving them for another use. Use a teaspoon or a small, sharp paring knife to cut away the choke in the center of each artichoke heart. Discard the chokes and cut the hearts into ¼-inch dice.

In a medium bowl, combine the diced artichoke hearts, olives, walnuts and olive oil mixture. Add the parsley and several turns of black pepper. Taste and season with salt. Let the tapenade rest 30 minutes before serving.

Serving suggestions

  • Enjoy as an appetizer, with croutons and a soft cheese such as Bellwether ricotta, Laura Chenel fresh chèvre or farmers cheese.
  • Serve with bruschetta that has been slathered first with crème fraîche.
  • Toss with strand pasta, such as thin spaghetti or linguine.
  • Use as a condiment with grilled fish, chicken, sliced eggplant or tofu.

________

Olive butter is an easy way to add a burst of flavor to a huge array of dishes. It is excellent tossed with hot pasta, steamed rice or farro and is also delicious with grilled or sautéed fish; simply set a thin coin of the butter on top of the fish just before serving. You’ll enjoy it with roasted chicken, too; cut a few ¼-inch coins of butter and insert them between the skin and breast before you cook the bird. It goes well atop certain soups, too, such as a purée of chickpeas or an Italian minestrone.

Olive Butter

Makes about ½ cup

½ cup butter, preferably local, at room temperature

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon minced shallots

2 tablespoons minced, oil-cured olives

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Black pepper in a mill

Kosher salt, as needed

Put the butter in a food processor; add the garlic, shallots, olives and thyme and pulse several times, until the mixture is smooth and evenly mixed. Add several turns of black pepper and pulse again briefly. Taste the butter and if the flavors haven’t quite come together, add a pinch of two of kosher salt and pulse again.

Transfer the butter to a small crock or onto a sheet of parchment paper. If using parchment, shape the butter into a log about 1¼ inches in diameter. Wrap tightly first in the parchment and then in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 4 days. To use, unwrap and slice into ¼-inch coins.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette