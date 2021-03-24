Olives add savory flavor to appetizers, main entrees

We talk a lot about olive oil these days, but not so much about olives. It’s time to bestow a bit of attention on them.

Have you ever wondered why birds don’t eat olives? Green or black, smooth-skinned or wrinkled by time and sun, an olive will hang on a tree until someone picks it or it falls off by itself. Olives are much too bitter to eat without some sort of intervention.

For commercial olives, that intervention is typically lye, which removes the bitterness. But the lye strips away most flavors, and olives cured in this way need to have flavor added back, which is usually done with a salt brine.

Olives also can be cured in water, which must be changed frequently for weeks, or in salt. An “oil-cured” olive is first cured in salt to remove bitterness and then marinated in oil, typically with added herbs.

There are olive trees throughout Sonoma County, some remnants of the mid- to late 1800s, when we produced commercial olive oil that won awards in Europe. Others have been planted for shade and landscaping.

If you want to know more about olives, their curing and their nuances of flavor, visit donsolives.com. Don Landis, also known as Olive Don, couldn’t hold his regular Olive Odyssey this year, because of the pandemic, but his website includes a list of retail stores in Sonoma Napa counties where you can buy his olives. If things continue to improve, expect Olive Odyssey, held at Jacuzzi Winery, in 2022.

Today’s recipes feature some of my favorite ways to use olives beyond simply nibbling them with a chunk of cheese and a few slices of sopressata, a favorite afternoon snack.

I’ve been making this dish for so long I don’t recall its exact source, though I know it came from someone’s well-loved Mexican cookbook with a tattered cover and stained pages. Read the recipe all the way through before you start cooking; you don’t want to overlook the steamed rice, which is excellent for sopping up the delicious juices.

Drunken Chicken with Oil-Cured Black Olives

Makes 4 generous servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

Kosher salt

2 onions, peeled and cut into thick (⅜-inch) rounds

6 garlic cloves, minced

4 serranos, stemmed, seeded and cut into small julienne

1 cup oil-cured black olives (see note below)

1 2-inch cinnamon stick

3 to 4 whole cloves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

½ cup chicken stock or broth

¾ cup dry sherry or Rainwater Madera

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Steamed rice

Hot corn tortillas

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Pour the olive oil in a heavy ovenproof pot set over medium heat. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook until the skins brown. Season the chicken, turn it over, salt the skin side and brown. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Put the onions in the pan and sauté until just limp, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and serranos and sauté 2 minutes more.

Add the olives, cinnamon stick, cloves and peppercorns to the pot. Set the chicken on top, pour the stock and sherry into the pot, cover and bake until the chicken is completely tender and the juices thick, about 40 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let rest, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Use tongs to remove and discard the cinnamon stick. Spoon the onion and olive mixture and the pan juices over the chicken, sprinkle with cilantro and enjoy right away, with rice and tortillas alongside.

Note: The original recipe calls for unpitted olives, and that is how I make it. If you prefer to pit the olives first, feel free to do so.

Variation: For a brighter, slightly more acidic dish, use pitted green olives instead of brine-cured black olives.

________

The roots of this dish are in California’s early ranchero years. I’ve adapted it to how we cook now, but the spirit of the dish and its flavors are embedded in California’s soil.

Spicy Ranch Chicken with Chorizo Stuffing

Serves 4

1 pound bulk Mexican-style chorizo (see note below)

2 serranos, minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup pitted green olives, such as picoline

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 chicken leg-thigh pieces

1 yellow onion, minced

1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken stock

¾ cup blanched almonds, lightly toasted

2 limes, cut into wedges

Put the chorizo in a heavy sauté pan set over medium-high heat. Cook until it gives up its fat and break it up with a fork as it cooks. Drain off all but about 2 tablespoons of the fat, return the pan to low heat and add the serranos and garlic. Sauté gently for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, mince half of the olives and add them to the chorizo mixture; set the remaining olives aside. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in 2 tablespoons of the cilantro. Taste, season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.