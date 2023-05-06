There is a plant panic of sorts going on, and it is just now May. We are just getting into planting season in the South, and I can sense an urgency to find certain plants from my Facebook followers. Supertunia Persimmon petunia is at the top of the list.

I wrote about this plant last summer as I was trialing it. If a flower grabs my attention every time I walk in the garden, that’s a pretty clear indicator of its marketability. Supertunia Persimmon is like none other in its color. In my yard, where I am a little sunlight-challenged, it always seems to be glowing like embers in a fire pit. The yellow throat somehow accentuates this.

Everyone who sees it wants it, as evidenced by my Facebook posts, where Supertunia Persimmon has been reaching 250,000-500,000 views. I can watch and read as the panic is spreading. One follower said, "You had better watch those pots tonight." I know she was joking, but I alerted Tootie the bichon to be ready!

This year, Supertunia Persimmon petunias are still making me gawk. Even from my sunroom couch I am watching in some kind of trance. Out on the wall I have Supertunia Persimmon as a thriller of sorts with the cascading, chartreuse-leaved Goldilocks Creeping Jenny intermingled with Superbena Royale Chambray verbena.

On my patio I have planted a couple of bowls using different combinations with the Supertunia Persimmon. These bowls are unique to me, in that they offer a little more depth than I usually expect.

In one bowl I used Graceful Grasses Queen Tut papyrus as the center thriller. This was one of my panic plants this spring; wishing I had more. Around the Queen Tut papyrus are the Supertunia Persimmon, Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo and Supertunia Mini Vista Yellow petunias. You can see the idea here: The indigo will be an explosive contrast, while the yellow will echo the throat of the persimmon.

In the other bowl, I used Unplugged So Blue salvia as the center plant. Then around it I planted the Supertunia Persimmon, Superbells Grape Punch calibrachoa, Supertunia Mini Vista Yellow and Solenia Chocolate Orange begonia, which is in a prime partner location next to the persimmon. The dark chocolate foliage looks awesome next to the Supertunia Persimmon blossoms, and of course the extra-large double begonia flowers are a darker saturated orange and heavenly with the persimmon.

In the South, we have to do a little work on Supertunias in the way of cutting back. At some point in time, they will get tired-looking and unproductive. Just think, I’ve already been growing these for a month and others were planted last fall, while up north, gardeners are still dodging frosts.

Supertunia Persimmon petunia will reach 4 to 12 inches tall with a 2-foot spread. So when yours reaches that tired stage, cut back to good-looking foliage. This may be a third to a half of the plant. Maintain feeding and watering and you will flush new growth and blooms for a beautiful fall.

So as the panic in finding Supertunia Persimmon escalates, check out online sources, too. Mail order shipping of flowers has improved dramatically. But as you shop at your garden center and you find them, pick them up — don’t walk to the other side of the aisle for a moment to ponder. Carpe diem!