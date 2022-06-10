One brave boy and his blue spider

Six-year-old author Ryeson Bull and his co-author, mom Shana Bull, will appear at the Sonoma Barracks on the Sonoma Plaza at 2 p.m. July 9 for an event centered around their children’s book series, “Randall the Blue Spider & Friends.” They will read from the third book in the series, “Randall the Blue Spider Tries Honey Cakes,” and organize a scavenger hunt with prizes. The event is free.

Son and mom collaborate on new book series

A trip to the beach inspired Ryeson Bull’s first Amazon top seller. He was 2½.

The toddler was playing on the swings at a favorite park in Seal Beach in Southern California when a bunch of surfers ambled by. It set his curious little mind racing. He peppered mama Shana Bull with questions. “Who are they? What if they fall?” “What if a shark gets them?” “Can I do that?”

But one question troubled the toddler. “Are people going to laugh at them?”

“You know what would be funny, Mama?” he asked Shana. “If it was a spider that was surfing.”

And so he started spinning a story about a spider that would get nervous if others watched him.

“What would you do if you were nervous?” Shana Bull asked her son.

“If I was a spider, I would rub my belly with all eight of my arms,” Ryeson replied. “Then I wouldn’t be nervous anymore.”

Bull sensed that in the active imagination of her preschooler was the kernel of a story. Right there in the parking lot, she started to write it down.

“He was rambling and I was asking questions and we made it into a story,” recalled Bull, a freelance writer and educator who teaches small businesses how to use social media.

But it would take the COVID-19 pandemic and a fight with cancer to bring “Randall the Blue Spider Goes Surfing” to fruition.

Health challenges

When the pandemic hit, Bull lost some of her key clients, businesses heavily rooted in the food, wine and cannabis world in Sonoma County, where she grew up and is a proud member of the first graduating class of Windsor High, 1999.

Like many parents, she and her husband, Jeff Bull, scrambled to balance caring for an active toddler with maintaining their careers when child care was not available. During this stressful time, they moved from Santa Rosa to Concord to be closer to Jeff’s job in the East Bay.

The couple have another challenge with their bright and wired little boy, a redhead with an alert mind who, like many of the insects he loves, doesn’t alight in one spot for very long.

Ryeson was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects the body’s ability to make mucus. It causes persistent lung infections and, over time, limits the ability to breathe.

While fundamentally healthy, Ryeson regularly must wear a compression vest to clear his airways of mucus.

“With cystic fibrosis, the internal mucus that we all have doesn’t properly get flushed out of his system. So we have to force it to flush out,” Bull explained. “He does a nebulizer twice a day, and if he’s sick he has to do it up to four times a day. ”

People with cystic fibrosis also need up to twice as many calories to maintain and gain weight. Getting food and nutrition into Ryeson’s little body, which is in constant motion due to his ttention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, requires vigilance. When Ryeson was 2, the Bulls made the hard decision to resort to a feeding tube.

“We were terrified. We didn’t want our little baby to have surgery. We thought that was almost giving up. But there was a point when he wasn’t gaining weight. He was losing weight,” Bull said, adding that his picky eating and inability to gain weight left her feeling sometimes defeated as a mother.

“Right now, he only eats three things: Tillamook cheddar cheese, Pirate’s Booty and marshmallows,” she conceded. But high-calorie milk and the feeding tube ensure he’s meeting his nutritional and calorie requirements.

Resiliency tested

The life expectancy of children Ryeson’s age with cystic fibrosis is 46, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Even so, Bull has maintained a positive attitude, taking heart that the life expectancy has risen steadily over the years. She has given her inquisitive son, who loves to read — he memorized “Goodnight Moon” by age 2 and complains about his 10-book limit at the library — lots of patience and room to safely explore.

But in 2020, a new challenge really knocked her down. She had long been experiencing hemorrhoids that were becoming increasing uncomfortable and painful.

“I thought they would go away, just like they did when I was a new mom,” she said. She finally got an appointment with an OB-GYN. After a month of biopsies, colonoscopies, PET scans and MRIs, she was diagnosed with anal cancer.

In her early 20s, Bull, now 40, was diagnosed with HPV, a virus that she learned could put her at risk later for cervical cancer. But certain types also can increase a person’s risk of having anal cancer. Bull was already at Stage 3 when she went on a monthlong regimen of daily radiation treatments that left her with third-degree burns and in extreme pain. She also underwent a month of oral chemotherapy.