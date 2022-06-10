Subscribe

One brave boy and his blue spider

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2022, 1:20PM

A Bug’s Day at The Barracks

Six-year-old author Ryeson Bull and his co-author, mom Shana Bull, will appear at the Sonoma Barracks on the Sonoma Plaza at 2 p.m. July 9 for an event centered around their children’s book series, “Randall the Blue Spider & Friends.” They will read from the third book in the series, “Randall the Blue Spider Tries Honey Cakes,” and organize a scavenger hunt with prizes. The event is free.

For more on the book series, visit RandalltheBlueSpider.com.

Son and mom collaborate on new book series

A trip to the beach inspired Ryeson Bull’s first Amazon top seller. He was 2½.

The toddler was playing on the swings at a favorite park in Seal Beach in Southern California when a bunch of surfers ambled by. It set his curious little mind racing. He peppered mama Shana Bull with questions. “Who are they? What if they fall?” “What if a shark gets them?” “Can I do that?”

But one question troubled the toddler. “Are people going to laugh at them?”

“You know what would be funny, Mama?” he asked Shana. “If it was a spider that was surfing.”

And so he started spinning a story about a spider that would get nervous if others watched him.

“What would you do if you were nervous?” Shana Bull asked her son.

“If I was a spider, I would rub my belly with all eight of my arms,” Ryeson replied. “Then I wouldn’t be nervous anymore.”

Bull sensed that in the active imagination of her preschooler was the kernel of a story. Right there in the parking lot, she started to write it down.

“He was rambling and I was asking questions and we made it into a story,” recalled Bull, a freelance writer and educator who teaches small businesses how to use social media.

But it would take the COVID-19 pandemic and a fight with cancer to bring “Randall the Blue Spider Goes Surfing” to fruition.

Health challenges

When the pandemic hit, Bull lost some of her key clients, businesses heavily rooted in the food, wine and cannabis world in Sonoma County, where she grew up and is a proud member of the first graduating class of Windsor High, 1999.

Like many parents, she and her husband, Jeff Bull, scrambled to balance caring for an active toddler with maintaining their careers when child care was not available. During this stressful time, they moved from Santa Rosa to Concord to be closer to Jeff’s job in the East Bay.

The couple have another challenge with their bright and wired little boy, a redhead with an alert mind who, like many of the insects he loves, doesn’t alight in one spot for very long.

Ryeson was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects the body’s ability to make mucus. It causes persistent lung infections and, over time, limits the ability to breathe.

While fundamentally healthy, Ryeson regularly must wear a compression vest to clear his airways of mucus.

“With cystic fibrosis, the internal mucus that we all have doesn’t properly get flushed out of his system. So we have to force it to flush out,” Bull explained. “He does a nebulizer twice a day, and if he’s sick he has to do it up to four times a day. ”

People with cystic fibrosis also need up to twice as many calories to maintain and gain weight. Getting food and nutrition into Ryeson’s little body, which is in constant motion due to his ttention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, requires vigilance. When Ryeson was 2, the Bulls made the hard decision to resort to a feeding tube.

“We were terrified. We didn’t want our little baby to have surgery. We thought that was almost giving up. But there was a point when he wasn’t gaining weight. He was losing weight,” Bull said, adding that his picky eating and inability to gain weight left her feeling sometimes defeated as a mother.

“Right now, he only eats three things: Tillamook cheddar cheese, Pirate’s Booty and marshmallows,” she conceded. But high-calorie milk and the feeding tube ensure he’s meeting his nutritional and calorie requirements.

Resiliency tested

The life expectancy of children Ryeson’s age with cystic fibrosis is 46, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Even so, Bull has maintained a positive attitude, taking heart that the life expectancy has risen steadily over the years. She has given her inquisitive son, who loves to read — he memorized “Goodnight Moon” by age 2 and complains about his 10-book limit at the library — lots of patience and room to safely explore.

But in 2020, a new challenge really knocked her down. She had long been experiencing hemorrhoids that were becoming increasing uncomfortable and painful.

“I thought they would go away, just like they did when I was a new mom,” she said. She finally got an appointment with an OB-GYN. After a month of biopsies, colonoscopies, PET scans and MRIs, she was diagnosed with anal cancer.

In her early 20s, Bull, now 40, was diagnosed with HPV, a virus that she learned could put her at risk later for cervical cancer. But certain types also can increase a person’s risk of having anal cancer. Bull was already at Stage 3 when she went on a monthlong regimen of daily radiation treatments that left her with third-degree burns and in extreme pain. She also underwent a month of oral chemotherapy.

A Bug’s Day at The Barracks

Six-year-old author Ryeson Bull and his co-author, mom Shana Bull, will appear at the Sonoma Barracks on the Sonoma Plaza at 2 p.m. July 9 for an event centered around their children’s book series, “Randall the Blue Spider & Friends.” They will read from the third book in the series, “Randall the Blue Spider Tries Honey Cakes,” and organize a scavenger hunt with prizes. The event is free.

For more on the book series, visit RandalltheBlueSpider.com.

It was a dark time.

“I was in bed in my room. I couldn’t get up,” she remembered. “I didn’t want to drink water because I didn’t want to go to the bathroom. It hurt so much and I would scream.”

During the short time she was awake each day, she needed something to occupy her mind. So she thought of the book she had written with Ryeson. It was still stored in her phone. Wouldn’t it make a nice gift for his great-grandmother, a former librarian and centenarian who bonded with Ryeson over books?

So she reached out to Brady Lovell, the partner of a close college friend. She felt Lovell, a graphic designer and cartoonist, would give the right bright and buoyant look to the illustrations, which she envisioned as colorful and captivating for preschoolers and kindergartners.

Bull also contacted Krista Huber, editor and publisher at East 26th Publishing in Houston, Texas. Huber manages the process for independent books, shaping the product from start to finish to create books with polished appeal.

“It gave me a sense of purpose during a difficult time,” Bull said. “I love what I do. I love working. I realized over the pandemic I miss collaborating with people. Now I get to collaborate with my 6-year-old and my illustrator in Portland and my publisher in Houston.”

More books follow

Eight months later, in August 2021, “Randall the Blue Spider Goes Surfing” — with its simple message of naming our fears and overcoming them with simple coping methods and “lots of silliness,” as Bull puts it — was released. It became a quick hit and a bestseller in several categories.

The book is due largely to Ryeson’s imagination, Bull insisted. He has very clear ideas about his characters. He is strictly a “creature guy.” No fuzzy and cuddly mammals for him. He also was adamant that the bully in his second book, “Randall the Blue Spider Plays Pretend,” be a walking stick, overruling his mom who thought a mosquito would be a more natural villain.

She did prevail in naming a character who is a victim of bullying Joe, a nod to President Joe Biden, who was teased as a youth for stuttering.

One month before the release of the first book, Bull was declared cancer-free. Two more books followed, including the latest, released last month, “Randall the Blue Spider Tries Honey Cakes.”

In that book, Randall’s friend Camilla the Bee brings honey cakes to school for friends, but Randall won’t try them. He’s afraid he won’t like them. Spoiler alert — Randall and his friends discover new foods and solve problems with kindness and respect.

The book gently shows kids that trying new things can lead to tasty rewards.

Shana and Ryeson have collaborated on six books so far, with three awaiting editing for publication. Ryeson is taking it all in stride and dismisses some of the attention. Let’s just say, for this soon-to-be first grader, it’s all about the work.

For Shana, it’s also been a time of growth and change. Always active on social media, her interests have expanded from food, wine and travel to parenting issues. She’s opened up more about delicate topics, like raising a child with cystic fibrosis, anal cancer — once difficult for her to say because of its stigma — and menopause. Radiation brought on early menopause for her at age 40.

Now mom and son are using their platforms to support others struggling with challenges, sometimes silently.

“A lot of parents, especially moms, are thanking me for talking about big issues,” Shana said. “A lot of women feel ashamed talking about menopause. I understand it seems embarrassing. I feel like I lost myself for awhile.”

But both Ryeson and his mom are sharing stories with happy endings, the best stories of all.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

Meg McConahey

Features, The Press Democrat

Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette