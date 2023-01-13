During these cold, rainy winter days that deter us from spending much time in the garden, we need inspiration.

Just because we aren’t out in the garden doesn’t mean we don’t want to be. Through the windows we see the remnants of summer foliage, withered by age and frost. The brilliant hues of zinnias and sunflowers are a memory. What can we do with our gardening dreams?

Fortunately, garden armchair travel and education is easy with online webinars and talks.

Winter can disappear for an hour or two while we travel online to gardens far away. Many classes and lectures are inexpensive, especially if you join the membership of the organizations that offer them. Quite a few archived webinars are free. Some of the guest speakers are international stars in the horticultural world, and normally it would require a trip to England to see them.

Others are closer, like Douglas Tallamy from the University of Delaware. An untiring advocate for including native plants in gardens to support wildlife, he has a new talk, “Homegrown National Park,” that should appeal to many. Being able to access the speakers directly in your home is a delight. You can invite friends over to watch the programs and have a “garden party” without venturing out into flooded streets.

Here are a few webinars I’ve discovered on a variety of subjects — many important topics, others creative or containing interesting experiences in the wide world of gardens. There’s something for everyone.

Northwest Horticulture Society

The Northwest Horticultural Society (northwesthort.org) is based in Seattle. Memberships start at $35 and give benefits like discounts on lectures and garden tours and include newsletters.

The society offers three webinars a month. They are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. You don’t need to join to access them. The featured speakers range from highly knowledgeable garden professionals to internationally acclaimed garden writers and designers. Some of the content is not completely applicable to California gardeners and may make you yearn for cool mossy landscapes, but it’s all very high-quality. Some webinars focus on a particular plant group like ferns, clematis, hydrangeas and ground covers. Others look at design, gardens for wildlife and more.

A few webinars I’m really looking forward to are:

Feb. 11: Resistance is Fertile! Tim Richardson, a noted British garden writer and historian, will talk about the Chelsea Fringe Festival, a new pop-up alternative garden festival that runs concurrently to the Chelsea Garden Show in London. It celebrates community and guerrilla gardening integrated with art, literature, music and ecology. Not just confined to serious horticulturalists, the festival is full of spontaneity, quirkiness, fun and community.

March 29: Restoring the Beauty of the Wild and May 27: Homegrown National Park. Professor emeritus Darrel Morrison will be the speaker for the first of these, followed by professor Douglas Tallamy on May 27. Both have written a number of very popular and engaging books on their subjects.

The Hardy Plant Society

Based in Portland, Oregon, this organization offers many activities like open garden weekends, garden travel, webinar speaker programs and newsletters. Membership begins at $40. The 2023 webinar schedule has not yet been posted but is worth keeping an eye on (hardyplantsociety.org).

Pacific Horticulture

Pacific Horticulture used to be a quarterly magazine with articles written by gardeners and garden professionals on topics pertaining to the Pacific region, an area ranging from Southern California to the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia and Alaska.

The nonprofit organization now has a mostly online educational focus with the goal of “increasing the number of beautiful, resilient gardens and landscapes that benefit nature and people in the Pacific region.” It offers a wide variety of podcasts and articles and has an extensive archive. The contributors are multidisciplinary, and the scope of the topics will appeal to a broad audience. Some of the features are free, but membership helps support the organization and offers other benefits. There are also in-person events.

An interesting series of podcasts and articles they offer is called “The Garden Futurist” series, which focuses on climate change and resiliency in the garden with topics ranging from plant selection for a warmer and drier climate to water conservation practices, bringing wildlife to the garden and much more. I read the “Benefits of Mulch in Regulating Soil Temperature” study, conducted to determine the best mulch for trees to provide a cool and healthy root environment. I learned that a 4-inch-thick mulch of forest leaf debris limits the variation, from night to day, in summer daily soil temperature to just 5 degrees, while the range is 21 degrees for turf grass and bare soil and an astonishing 68 degrees for cement.