Online workshop, plant sale among upcoming Sonoma County events
Growing food in a drought
No, you don’t have to give up your tommies and taters just because there is a drought. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will give tips for successful food gardening in a drought during a free online workshop on Wednesday.
Food gardening specialists will lead the discussion on Zoom from 12:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23. To join, visit bit.ly/3543Ujy to register for a link to be sent to you. Before the meeting, a sign-in link will be sent to the email address that is provided by all those who complete registration.
Willowside School Nursery plant sale
The school-based nursery at Willowside School welcomes plant shoppers on June 26.
The plant sale is a program with student involvement to support garden and nursery coordinator positions in the Oak Grove Union School District.
The student-supported nursery offers thousands of plants, including low water and drought tolerant perennials, California natives, many succulents, grasses, salvias, and habitat plants. $5 for a gallon containers. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at the corner of Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa. For information call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.
