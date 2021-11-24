Order Up: Food news from around Sonoma County

Here is a roundup of dining news and events throughout Sonoma County.

Sebastopol

Ace Cider Acquired: The California Cider Company, Sebastopol-based maker of Ace Ciders, has been purchased by Vintage Wine Estates. Founded in 1993 by British expat Jeffrey House when hard ciders were barely a blip on the American alcohol radar, Ace was a pioneer in the craft cider business. Annual sales are now about $20 million, with strong growth as the low-alcohol-by-volume beverage has gained traction. Vintage Wine Estates’ portfolio includes B.R. Cohn, Clos Pegas, Sonoma Coast Vineyards and Viansa, among others.

Rialto’s “Julia”: We can’t think of a more perfect way to enjoy the new documentary “Julia” (about culinary legend Julia Child) than with a dish of her boeuf bourguignon, with mashed potatoes, a baguette and plenty of butter. Both the movie and the bouef are at Sebastopol’s Rialto Cinemas. The dish will be available for a limited time, Nov. 24 through Dec. 2. Bon appetit! 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-525-4840, rialtocinemas.com

Sonoma

If you’re on the hunt for a Scotch egg, we’ve found one worth checking out. Sonoma’s Sausage Emporium wraps a pastured egg with seasoned sausage and a special “Emporium” crust for a seriously Scottish delicacy.

Not your jam? There’s plenty more on the sausage-centric menu for breakfast and lunch, including biscuits and sausage gravy, a pork sausage banh mi and a Chicago sandwich (kielbasa, onions, sweet relish, celery salt and all the fixings). During the holiday season, they’re featuring several new evening cocktails at their Crown Bar, including the Grinch Cocktail, an electric green concoction with a red cherry. Check it out at 31 E. Napa St. sausage-emporium.com

Healdsburg

Get your fungus fix now through February at the Hotel Healdsburg (it’s time for a getaway, right?). Guests head to the Notre Vue Estate and Winery for a two-hour hands-on hunt for wild mushrooms. Learn which mushrooms are edible and which aren’t, where to find them and foraging etiquette. The day will conclude with a three-course dinner at Dry Creek Kitchen and include a course prepared with the day’s mushroom haul. You’ll also get a foraging guidebook, mushroom recipes and a package of homemade candy cap mushroom meringue cookies. Details at hotelhealdsburg.com.

Kathleen Hill of the Sonoma Index Tribune and Jeff Quackenbush of the North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article.