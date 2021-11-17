Order Up: Food news from around Sonoma County

Here is a round up of dining events throughout Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa

Marla Bakery will host a holiday pop-up every Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 1 at 463 Sebastopol Ave. (the former Criminal Baking Co.) in the SOFA district. Windsor-based bakers Joe Wolf and Amy Brown will have fresh bread, pastries, hot breakfast sandwiches and Avid Coffee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also have a holiday market for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, with holiday tarts, breads and Parker House rolls. Look for sufganiyot (filled doughnuts) for Hanukkah, panettone and stollen for Christmas and more surprises throughout the season. Order online at marlabakery.com.

Petaluma

Brasil BBQ will be closing for good on Sunday, Nov. 21, after six years. The churrascaria will be replaced by Magdelena’s Savories and Sweets (5306 Old Redwood Highway N.), a plant-based bakery. Owner Greta Canton’s menu will focus on baked vegetarian and vegan goodies made with local ingredients from Miyoko’s Creamery (a local vegan “dairy”), as well as plant-based meats, wine and beer. Look for a February opening.

Street Social (29 F Petaluma Blvd. N.) opened their exclusive wine bottle shop to holiday shoppers on Friday, Nov. 19, and will continue from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to highlight small, organic wine producers. If you have yet to dine at Street Social, this is as good a time as any to make a reservation and kill two birds with one stone.

The on-again, off-again saga of Sol Foods upcoming opening in Petaluma’s Theater District seems to be coming to a delicious conclusion after the San Rafael-based Puerto Rican restaurant recently posted a construction photo update on their Instagram page, @solfoodca. Lights are shining, a tiled bar has been installed and equipment is going in. The opening is tentatively slated for early 2022.

Sonoma

Jacob’s Restaurant has launched a new winter happy hour called Pizza and Vino. For $20, customers get a mixed green salad or soup of the day, a personal pizza and a glass of wine. Interesting wine choices include Eco Terreno Rosé, Schug Chardonnay or Oak Farm Zinfandel. 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 1266 Broadway, next to TrainTown.

Harvey’s Donut Bar finally has opened in El Paseo Courtyard off First Street East. Harvey makes his gourmet mini doughnuts in front of your eyes and entertains just by standing there in his top hat. Check out the craft root beers and specialty coffee drinks, too.

Glen Ellen

After a five-month closure, the Fig Cafe has reopened. The sister restaurant to girl and the fig temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19, but it’s back with seasonal meals including their signature fig and arugula salad with pancetta; roasted root vegetable ragout with strozzapreti pasta and warming beef Bourguignon. Open 5 -9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, 13690 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, thefigcafe.com

Around the county

Mark your calendars for the 20th annual Dining Out for Life event, benefiting Food for Thought, on Dec. 2. More than 50 restaurants throughout the county will participate in this dine and donate fundraiser that supports the nonprofit’s work with clients living with HIV and serious medical conditions. Restaurants will donate 25% to 100% of the day’s sales. For a list of participating restaurants, go to fftfoodbank.org/dofl.

Houston Porter of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and Kathleen Hill of the Sonoma Index-Tribune contributed to this article.