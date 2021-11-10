Order Up!: These sweet spots are opening in Sonoma County

Healdsburg

The Drink has been a locals’ secret this past summer, transforming from a coffee cart and pastries in the morning to a tasting room for Leo Steen Wines and Rootdown Wine Cellars in the afternoon. Coffee cart: 8 a.m. to noon Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tasting room: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 53 Front St., thedrinkhealdsburg.com

The Drink isn’t the only coffee newcomer in Healdsburg, either. Black Oak Coffee has opened just off Healdsburg Plaza in the former Flying Goat Coffee space. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 324 Center St., Healdsburg, blackoakcoffee.com

Petaluma

April Pantry has decided to close their north Petaluma cafe for the winter and focus on their holiday catering business. We’ll miss their plate lunches and stuffed sammies, but in the meantime, you can check out their Thanksgiving menus. You might have trouble getting a smaller, fresh turkey this year, if that’s what you’re after, so consider their vegetarian menu with pumpkin raviolis in sage brown butter sauce, vegan fried “chicken” with gravy, Meyer lemon bread stuffing and cranberry sauce with nutmeg and juniper. The crew promises to reopen to the public in 2022. More details at aprilpantry.com.

Saltwater Bakery, a popular vegan and gluten-free bakery in Pacifica, will open a sister shop in Petaluma this winter. After moving to Petaluma in June 2020, owner Tawnya Marsh and her family decided to open a bakery closer to home. The location is still under construction at the Hatchery Building (620 Petaluma Blvd. N.) and will be serving scones, muffins and doughnuts along with some “extra secrets,” according to Saltwater’s Instagram page @saltwaterbakery.

Sebastopol

Plant-based seafood is an up-and-comer in the fast-growing meatless food market, and Sebastopol-based Sofie’s Kitchen recently received $5 million in funding from Billy Goat Brands, which invests in expanding food and nutraceutical brands. Sofie’s Kitchen, focused on ocean sustainability and praised by PETA, sells an expanding lineup of soy and gluten-free products such as frozen vegan crab cakes, vegan smoked salmon and plant-based Toona (vegan tuna). We love that the brand is accessible and offered at locally at Walmart as well as Sprouts and Oliver’s. sophieskitchen.com

Sonoma

There’s a new ice cream game in town, and it’s darling — literally. Darling Ice Cream is named for owners Ramie and Joe Hencmanns’ Aunt Dar. This is the second ice creamery for the couple (the also own Sweet Scoops on the Sonoma Plaza), and it’s a little more off the beaten path, inside the Sonoma Marketplace Shopping Center, which means locals can get a reprieve from the throngs of tourists who’ve fallen in love with the locally sourced flavors at Sweet Scoops. Fall flavors at Darling include Roche Red Wine and Chocolate Crunch, Fig Custard, Coffee Stout, Spiced Plum with Baker and Cook Sonoma Jam and Serres Blueberry. 201 W. Napa St., darlingsonoma.com

Got a hot tip on local restaurants or producers you’d love to share? Email me at heather.irwin@pressdemocrat.com.

Houston Porter of the Petaluma Argus-Courier and Kathleen Hill of the Sonoma Index-Tribune contributed to this article.