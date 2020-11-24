Our 10 best Thanksgiving recipes from the past 20 years

This year’s Thanksgiving will look a lot different for most of us.

The “friendsgiving” or “framily” potluck may happen, but we’ll have to drop side dishes off at each other’s homes in order to share our food in a safe manner.

Some of us will want to uplift our spirits by cooking something entirely new; others will skip the turkey in favor of a daring roast duck or a few dainty Cornish game hens.

Whatever side dishes and entrees we decide upon, it’s more important than ever to make them stand out amid the dizzying array of appetizers and entrees, sides and sauces that always crowd together on the table.

For that reason, we dug back through The Press Democrat archives from the past 20 years to offer up 10 Thanksgiving recipes that rise to the top with their bold and unforgettable flavors.

The creators of these dishes often took a traditional recipe and gave it a California twist, adding local produce or artisan products, a surprising bite of heat or a refreshing splash of ginger.

In other words, don’t expect a recipe for your grandma’s green bean casserole.

Most of these recipes were shared by local chefs for our Thanksgiving coverage through the years, but a few outliers snuck in because they provided needed balance for a feast that often ends up heavy on the fat and carbs.

From fruit and soup to rubs and rice stuffing, here are our top 10 Thanksgiving picks for a healthy, nourishing and delicious holiday, whether you’re celebrating safely with a potluck pod or small bubble.

Chef Jennifer Luttrell and The Fork at Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. shared this simple cocktail to start the festivities, back when she led a class at the cooking school on holiday sides.

Apple Cider Bourbon Cocktail

Makes 2 servings

¾ cup apple cider

⅓ cup bourbon

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 (2 ½-inch-long) thin slices fresh, peeled ginger

2 thin slices apple, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add apple cider, bourbon, lemon juice and ginger.

Shake to combine. Strain cocktail into 2 coupes. Garnish with apple slices.

It’s a challenge to find an appetizer that whets appetites but doesn’t ruin them. This recipe from Lia Huber of Nourish Network in Healdsburg is a crowd-pleaser. Similar to the retro 1960s-era celery with cream cheese, it offers a satisfying crunch with a burst of flavor from the Roquefort.

Endive Spears with Roquefort Mousse and Walnuts

Makes 24 appetizers

6 ounces Roquefort cheese

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons snipped chives

4 heads endive (or 96 leaves)

24 walnuts, toasted and broken into pieces

Blend the ingredients from the Roquefort through the chives in a blender until smooth. Chill for 20 minutes. Transfer Roquefort mixture to a pastry bag and pipe a teaspoon mound onto the end of each endive spear. Top with a toasted walnut piece.

The late chef Thomas Oden, who founded Santi restaurant in Geyserville in 2000 with Franco Dunn, shared this fruit compote recipe for a Thanksgiving sides story back in 2002. The restaurant, now closed, was an incubator for many of the best chef-owned restaurants in Sonoma County, from Diavola and Campo Fina to The Spinster Sisters.

Autumn Fruit Compote

Makes 6 servings

2 quince, washed, peeled, cored and cut into dice (save the cores and peels)

3 Fuyu persimmons, peeled and cored

1 pomegranate, seeds separated from husk and white membrane

4 figs, cut into quarters or sixths, depending on size (optional)

4 sprigs fresh thyme, stems removed

1 pound granulated sugar

2 cups water

Put the water in a pot on the stove, add the quince cores and peels and bring just to a simmer (don’t let it boil) for 30 minutes. Strain out the solids, saving the liquid, and return liquid to the pot. Add the quince and cook at a low simmer until just tender. Remove the quince and hold in a bowl. Add the sugar to the liquid, stirring to dissolve, and cook at a low simmer until it forms a jelly when a spoon of it is placed on a chilled plate.

Add back the quince and cook over low heat for about 5 minutes more. Cool the mixture. Cut the persimmons in half widthwise and slice into ⅛-inch-thick pieces (shaped like triangles). Add to the cooled quince preserve along with the pomegranate seeds, thyme and figs. Use immediately or up to 2 days later if well refrigerated.

We’ve published several squash soup recipes over the years, but this one from Kay Baumhefner, chef/owner of the Come Home to Cooking school in Petaluma, is tough to beat. It combines caramelized onions, squash and garnet yams with silky leaves of baby spinach. It was tough to choose just one Thanksgiving recipe by Baumhefner, who was opening chef at Della Fattoria. If you don’t make it for Thanksgiving, try it on a blustery fall or winter day and store some in your freezer.