Outdoor events in Sonoma County April 10-19, 2022

April 10

Rohnert Park: Bring your family or friends to Crane Creek Regional Park for a group hike. Meet new families and enjoy Sonoma County’s breathtaking nature along the way. All ages and abilities are welcome; bring water and snacks. Heavy rains, heavy smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. No registration is required. For more information, email Kalen Roloff Geck at kalen.roloff@sonoma-county.org. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 1 to 3 p.m. Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3NMtq1L.

Kenwood: Go on a wildflower hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Join the park’s docents to explore hillside grasslands with lupines and Indian paintbrush and redwood forests with starflowers. Hikers will meet at the White Barn parking lot and follow the Meadow-Hillside loop. Tickets: $10. Wear comfortable shoes and sun protection. Bring water and a snack and, if you have them, wildflower guides, a hand lens or a camera. Parking fees apply. 10 a.m. to noon. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/36UTJSD.

April 16

Kenwood: Bring a flashlight and your curiosity to explore Sugarloaf park after dark with a full-moon hike. There are two hikes, both starting at the White Barn: a 4-mile moderate/strenuous hike up to the viewpoint on Vista Trail or a 6.5-mile strenuous hike to Bald Mountain. Tickets: $10 for general admission, $5 for students ages 12-17 and Sugarloaf members and volunteers. Parking fees apply. Be at the meeting location 15 minutes before the start of the hike, which will start at 6:45 p.m. for the Vista Trail route and 5:45 p.m. for the Bald Mountain route. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3uWhZMn.

Santa Rosa: Learn how to find salamanders in the water and the best places to find snakes, turtles and frogs with Pepperwood’s Conservation Science Manager Tosha Comendant. This is a moderate 2- to 3-mile hike over varied terrain. Tickets: $35 per person, $30 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 10 and up are welcome. Meet at the Bechtel House. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Get tickets at bit.ly/3NOsmu2.

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3j4mbnJ.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.