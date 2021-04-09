Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 11-20, 2021

April 14

Kenwood: Naturalist John Lynch leads a wildflower walk at Lower Bald Mountain at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Masks and social distancing guidelines enforced. 10 a.m. Meet at the Visitor’s Center, Adobe Canyon Road, St Helena. $10 tickets plus parking fee. For more information, visit sonomaecologycenter.org/events. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

April 15

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting hourlong webinars about nature and the county’s environmental history. This week’s webinar will focus on Spud Point Marina in Bodega Harbor and the history of fishing in Bodega Bay. Noon to 1 p.m., free, but advance registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3wAvgKs

Online: Every Thursday, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will cover wildfire and the oak and fir trees in our region. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

April 17

Kenwood: Enjoy a 2- to 3-mile hike with easy yoga poses and meditation at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. All ages and levels welcome. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $30, which includes parking if registered in advance online. Meet at the Visitor’s Center unless otherwise noted in confirmation email. For more information, visit bit.ly/3s0hOfg. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Glen Ellen: There are still timed slots open in the afternoon for wildflower walks at Sonoma Valley Regional Park. Free, but $7 for parking or free parking for parks members. To register for a time slot, go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Hiking/Wildflower-Walks. 13630 Highway 12.

April 18

Santa Rosa: Pepperwood Preserve educator and birder Nicole Barden will lead a slow-paced hike to look and listen for birds along grasslands and woodland edges. Learn techniques to identify birds. This event is appropriate for beginning or experienced bird-watchers. Heavy rainstorms cancel the event, but light rain won’t. Face masks and social distancing required and the size of the group will be limited. 8-11 a.m., $35. Register and learn more at bit.ly/3dMHZku. Binoculars are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. Email hgistelli@pepperwoodpreserve.org to request to borrow a pair for the excursion. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road.