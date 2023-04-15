Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 16-25

April 16

Bodega Bay: Learn about the diversity of plant and animal life in tidepools along the ocean’s rocky shoreline in this family-friendly, hands-on presentation at the Doran Beach amphitheater. 11 a.m. to noon. For more information, email Kristina Stanton at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Register at bit.ly/3Mui6sI.

April 22

Sonoma: Volunteer with Sonoma Garden Park on Earth Day to celebrate Mother Nature. Get your hands dirty with community members for a fun and fulfilling day in the garden. No experience is necessary. Please wear closed-toe shoes and pants. Heavy rain will cancel the event. Must RSVP. Free event. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E. RSVP at bit.ly/3ZWgKu6.

April 23

Glen Ellen: Through hiking, scientific learning, sensory activities and mindful meditation, attendees will discover the fortifying energy of the forest, walking to Jack London State Historic Park’s only ancient redwood, the 2,000-year-old giant of Sonoma Mountain. The event will conclude with a guided redwood meditation session. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet in the ranch parking lot, and turn right after the entry kiosk. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Tickets: $10, plus parking fee. Get tickets at bit.ly/3mi05U1.

April 25

Online: Coastal forested wetlands are critical components of the coastal ecosystem; however, climate change threatens their existence. Remote sensing offers a powerful tool to examine this ecosystem on a broad scale, but there are challenges to using this data. Join Elliott White, assistant professor of Earth system science at Stanford University’s School of Sustainability, for an online talk to learn more about his approach to understanding the effects of climate change on coastal socio-economic systems. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Starts at 7 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3MqTPUF.

