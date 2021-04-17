Outdoor events in Sonoma County, April 18-27, 2021

April 20

Sonoma: Sonoma Ecology Center naturalists will lead an easy walk at Van Hoosear Wildflower Preserve to see a spectacular wildflower display. The beginning-level walk over gently sloped land is mostly through grassland, not on trails, and will include crossing a few small creek channels. Free, but registration is required by Monday, April 19. Register at bit.ly/3e7aslc. For more information, email Tony Passantino at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org. 1022 Grove St. (parking along the street next to the 76 gas station).

April 24

Kenwood: Improve your mental health and well-being at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park with a guided forest therapy walk. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. $20 tickets. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org and click on Activities, then Calendar of Events.

Sonoma: Sonoma Ecology Center’s teen volunteers are hosting a COVID-19-safe Earth Day celebration at Nathanson Creek Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon with a variety of activities. The event is open to people of all ages. Activities include a scavenger hunt and seed planting, and participants also can help with beautification of a native plant garden and a creek cleanup. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The main activities and the start of the creek cleanup will be at the Nathanson Preserve Demonstration Garden at the corner of Second Street West and East MacArthur Street. Free, but participants must register in advance at bit.ly/3twV3Bz or by emailing Tony Passantino, who also can answer questions, at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org.

Bodega Bay: Explore Watson School, the longest-running one-room schoolhouse in California, through a 30-minute open house visit that also will cover Sonoma County’s early history. This event is designed especially for household groups, and registration is required ahead of time for a time slot, at bit.ly/3sjcXGu. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., free. 14550 Bodega Highway. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org.